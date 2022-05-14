WAKEFIELD, R.I. — It’s never a bad hair day at Salon 2-12 on High Street in Wakefield, says owner Shannon McGrath.
Instead, it’s always a good day for a haircut, color infusion, highlights by foil or balayage, Keratin Coppola Treatment, Brazilian blow out, facial waxing and unique styling for any occasion, she said about services at the new salon.
It opened in March aims and provides yet another venue someone looking for the right stylist, with connecting conversation to bring comfort or understating while getting coiffed.
“I enjoy seeing the outcome for my clients. They like what they see and they feel better about themselves,” said owner Shannon McGrath, who said she enjoys talking with her customers and learning about their lives.
It’s her first solo run at owning her a shop, said McGrath. “I’ve been doing this a little over 15 years ago now and I have a fairly large clientele.’’
The loyal customers whom she met while working at other salons in the area made it possible to open the shop she operates. There’s also has a distinct family touch to it.
McGrath and her husband, both grew up in South County and have chosen to remain here with their children, Adeleigh, 5, and Colton, five months old.
“Our salon is family owned and inspired by our two beautiful children, Adeleigh and Colson, which ‘2-12’ also represents,” she said.
February 2 is Adeleigh’s birthday and December 12 is Colson’s, with both of those birthdays helping form the salon’s name.
“Salon 2-12 has always been my dream and with my husband’s immense amount of support, it was able to come to life in a short amount of time,” she said.
“We offer a comfortable, cozy, modern environment while ensuring that our clients feel like they are a part of our family,” she added.
In addition, as a full time working mother, “I try my hardest to accommodate a schedule with flexibility to the working mom and dad, and constantly keeping up with updated trends as well as current education being offered,” McGrath said.
Hours are as follows: Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to. 4 p.m. Saturday by appointment only and bridal styles by appointment.
KEY Real Estate Moves
The Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, and Narragansett Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Key Real Estate Services’ move to its new office located at 585 Kingstown Rd. in Wakefield.
Broker David Cappucci of South Kingstown said that having intimate knowledge of the Washington County area makes made Wakefield a good location for the office.
“KEY Real Estate has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years since opening our doors in 2016. We are so thankful to all our clients and business partners for helping us get to this next level,” he said.
“Our new office has larger space we can now have clients and guests stop in any time. If you’re looking to buy or sell your home this spring, think KEY,” he added.
It is a a full-service and one-stop real estate firm with strategic legal, mortgage, insurance, home inspection, and contractor partnerships, Cappucci said.
“It is absolutely necessary to have excellent representation to navigate your sale or purchase through this tight and stressfully environment,” he explained.
“Your KEY agents who are trained to put you in front of you listings that fit your specific criteria and the skill to get your offer in front of the seller to win the bidding process, especially in a tight market,” he said.
Suez Water Acquired
Suez Water Co. has announced its merger with Veolia Co., a worldwide organization that provides water, waste and energy management solutions. It operates 8,500 water and wastewater facilities around the world, including in 550 communities in North America, according to Suez whose local office is located at 10 High Street in South Kingstown.
Suez provides water in South Kingstown and parts of Narragansett. The company acquired the system from United Water Co.
Suez advised customers by letter of the ownership change and that phone numbers, billing addresses, account numbers, bill processing and rate charges will remain unchanged.
Grants for Two Local Businesses
Social Enterprise Greenhouse (SEG) awarded a $5,000 grant to a South Kingstown and Narragansett small business. The two businesses are among several that received funding.
Giving Beyond the Box, LLC of Wakefield, curates gift boxes that feature items from local businesses, social enterprises, women- and BIPOC owned businesses, local farmers, Providence-based artists and others. They seek to promote and build a more inclusive and generative economy.
Rhody Wild Sea Gardens of Narragansett, grows sugar kelp in Narragansett Bay to both fuel the local and regional food system and also to provide vital ecosystem services to our marine environment.
The businesses and organizations supported through these grants are leading a broad range of initiatives, according to SEG.
SEG will award another round of grants later this year and will accept applications through mid-September. All graduates of the SEG Incubator and Accelerator programs are eligible for funding. More details about the SEG Microgrant Fund can be found here.
SEG provides funding to support networks for entrepreneurs and businesses committed to positive societal and economic change, according to SEG. More information about the company can be found at www.segreenhouse.org.
Shady Lea Mill Artists’ Open House
Spring Open Studios will return this year after a pandemic hiatus. It will be June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shady Lea Mill, 215 Shady Lea Road, North Kingstown.
“I think it’s important for us to let people know we have survived Covid and we are back and better than ever,” said Lynn Krimm, mill owner, sponsor and promoter of the artists’ colony and workshops at the mill.
“It was difficult for some to be without their community. I think they depended on one another maybe more than they realized. We are adding a fund raiser for Ukraine in conjunction with the Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project Fundraiser,” said Krimm, now 82.
The Mill at Shady Lea is a sanctuary where artists, protected from the daily hustle of selling work, can explore and experiment with the mystery of creativity.
This North Kingstown artists’ colony thrives in an old mill building found where a quiet tree-lined road ends just off busy Route 1. There are private workshops that keep away a daily parade of the public.
In the privacy of this 199-year-old mill - whose grand first days centered on making the wool used in blankets for Union soldiers in the Civil War — artists burrow in workshops.
For some, they can escape from judgment and criticism. Others pry loose from swirling chaos or blank minds. All are seeking creative inspiration. The public later sees this transformation in a cup, a painting, some jewelry or a refurbished 1800s clock.
These wooden floors that line the hallways of the two-story building offer entry to spacious workshops artists rent. Painters, potters, photographers, weavers and fiber artists, jewelry designers, collagists and sculptors are among the tenants.
Each has something unique to offer.
For more information visit www.themillatshadylea.com, our Facebook page, The Mill at Shady Lea, Instagram #themillatshadylea or call 401-290-7548. The event is also sponsored by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts.
In Other News
- ServiceMaster was recently named the Best Overall Mold Removal Company of 2022. According to the Bob Vila team, ServiceMaster’s “mold inspection and removal service has a widely accessible service area, high customer satisfaction rating, and in-depth customer education and resources.” Call ServiceMaster By Mason for mold inspections, air quality testing, and thorough removal of mold from your home & business.
- Rhythm & Roots Music Festival, a longstanding arts celebration, will return to Charlestown, RI, this Labor Day Weekend, September 2, 3 and 4. The event, now in its 24th year, will celebrate the end of summer in its original location, Ninigret Park. The announcement follows the news of an unexpected cancellation, originally attributed to health concerns from founder and owner of Lagniappe Productions, Chuck Wentworth. Subsequently, Lagniappe sold the festival to independent, community-minded Hartford, CT-based Goodworks Entertainment, clearing the way for the festival’s return. Click herefor more information.
- Laurel Lane Country Club is currently hiring part time and full time line/prep cooks and dishwashers. Contact Dale Soloway via email or by phone (401-783-3844).
- Tickets for Animal Rescue Rhode Island’s annual FurBall are on sale now! The event will be taking place on Friday, June 24th at the Dunes Club in Narragansett. Click here for more information.
- Anchor Physical Therapy has been selected as the 2022 Rhode Island Veteran-Owned Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
- Save One Soul Animal Rescue Leaguehas a number of fundraising events planned for the remainder of the year including their annual Crate Escape 5K on October 9th at Slater Park in Pawtucket as well as their November virtual auction. It is also looking for raffle items for all of their upcoming fundraising events, as well as sponsors for its 5k run.
- Save The Bay has opened registration for its 46th annual Swim fundraiser. The nonprofit organization’s flagship fundraiser, taking place this year on Saturday, August 6, challenges skilled swimmers to a two-mile, cross-Bay swim from the Naval War College in Newport to Potter Cove in Jamestown.
- Tipping Point Recovery, Inc will be hosting an in-person group meeting on Tuesday, May 24th from 6:00-7:30 PM at Audrey›s Coffee House & Lounge in South Kingstown, RI.
- Beautify your yard and support open space by buying trees at Greenwood Growers in benefit of South Kingstown Land Trust every weekend through June 12th (9:00am – 3:00pm). All proceeds from this designated sale will go to SKLT. Check or cash only. Credit cards not accepted.
