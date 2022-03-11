NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee voted to table the DEI subcommittee’s recommendation for a diversity audit at their meeting on Tuesday night.
After discussion about the costs and timeline of the proposal, the committee voted to table the proposal in the hopes that the DEI subcommittee can request new bids from the proposed vendors in order to lower costs.
The proposed cost of the diversity audit was $73,000.
“I fully support the work of the DEI subcommittee,” said School Committee Chairman Gregory Blasbalg. “I have been very disappointed by a lot of commentary and misinformation that some of the opponents have put out there into the public. I have heard a lot of concerns from those opposed to the DEI survey and a lot of them have merit as well.”
Committee Member Jake Mather, who is also a member of the DEI subcommittee, said that he supports the diversity audit but he had some concerns regarding the current proposal. Mather requested that the DEI subcommittee go back to the vendors and request that they amend and clarify their bids.
“The DEI subcommittee has brought forth three recommendations to the school committee,” said Committee Member Jen Lima. “I’m not expecting a rubber stamp, but everything that’s come forward has been denied, rejected or come back. It’s very easy to say you support the work that committee is doing, but it’s a lot harder to actually make the decision.”
The school committee approved several other motions including the official 2022-23 school calendar. Superintendent Phil Auger said that the school department asked for input from the public for the final decisions of the calendar in the form of a survey.
“We asked overall if there was a preference for two days for February break, meaning president’s day and the extra Tuesday or have a full week,” Auger said. “It was close but 53% overall preferred the two day option. On starting, be it the day before, or week after, labor day 60% voted to start after labor day.”
Blasbalg said that calendars are impossible in response to concerns raised by Lima regarding educators who work in other districts but have children in the North Kingstown district. Having to schedule childcare or handle other concerns because their children’s vacation time does not match up with their own is a serious concern of educators.
“No matter which calendar we pick there is something wrong with it,” Blasbalg said. “When we schedule vacations we get emails every year that say if you just move February break by one week you’ll line up with my district and I won’t need childcare for my kids. If we do that then we’ll get another email from three teachers in another district saying we’ve moved out of sync with someone else.”
The committee also approved a new five-year technology plan. The technology plan, in addition to new technologies and training for both staff and students, contains within it a suggestion for the hiring of a new staff member to help fulfill the plan’s needs.
“While it is a plan, it is not a commitment, a vote or an approval for the individual expenditures and items within that plan,” Blasbalg said. “It’s one thing to spend money on chromebooks and then you don’t spend money on it again the following year. With an employee you’re committing to that money every single year. I have some concerns with the budgeting feasibility of the plan, but I feel that the plan itself is generally sound.”
Lima said that she also has concerns about the additional educator that has been proposed. She said that she understands the value of a new staff member in that area but feels there are other areas where increased staffing may be a higher priority.
“We began implementing this technology plan and did a chromebook rollout,” Blasbalg said. “That is the only reason we were able to get through the complete closure during COVID time was that every kid had a one to one device. If we had not done that I don’t know how distance learning would have possibly worked.”
The school committee’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on March 22 at North Kingstown High School.
