NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Developed and maintained by resident Richard Vangermeersch, an updated chronology of the town of Narragansett has been published and is available for viewing on the Narragansett Historical Society’s website.
“I’ve done a number of chronologies,” Vangermeersch said. “And as boring as they are to do, it gets amazing reader reception. It’s hard to believe that people are attracted to chronologies. But they are.”
The retired University of Rhode Island professor through the years has carefully reviewed published material in local newspapers — and primarily relies on gathering content from The Narragansett Times.
“He does things old school, so, he went through all of the Narragansett Times, essentially, that was the primary resource … to pluck out what he thought as important tidbits of information over time pertaining to Narragansett,” Sue Bush, Secretary of the Narragansett Historical Society said. “And then he would handwrite them, and we would type them up.”
Through his research, Vangermeersch chooses key points through the town’s history, from 1880 through 2022.
Vangermeersch added, one of the main reasons he has kept up with the chronologies for 60 years is that he values the need for archives.
“After doing all of these chronologies, I’m trained like a seal,” Vangermeersch said. “But I’m always amazed about why people care I’m doing this. And I know they care because every time I’ve done a chronology it’s been used worldwide (online) and so there’s something there. You do enough of them, and you sort of do it. It might not be the most fun, really, but it’s been successful.”
The chronology was broken up into 17 different eras and 35 topics, as its prior version covered the town’s history through 1999.
“The goal was to do it through 1999 so we had two centuries,” Vangermeersch said. “But I continued on and so the recent years have just piled up into one time period … at this point, it doesn’t really make any difference anymore whether I break those years into time periods because it just isn’t worth the effort. So, I’m just plodding along and I’m in the midst of 2023.”
The chronology is available through the Narragansett Historical Society’s website — at the bottom of the homepage in a PDF file.
Additionally, the Historical Society is working to finish the windmill building on Clarke Road, to act as a permanent location for its office.
“We feel like a historical society is a really important part of the town, in order to preserve its history, but it really needs a location to be ongoing,” Bush said. “I think a lot of people don’t understand the difference between the South County Museum and the Narragansett Historical Society. And the Narragansett Historical Society is strictly about Narragansett’s history. The South County Museum is about the agrarian life of all of South County. So, it’s a bit of a different scope.”
Bush said the windmill building has been in town for decades and has had “lots of different purposes.”
“It was slated to be demolished (by the town),” Bush said. “And we thought, ‘well, that would be a great place for a permanent home.’ Initially, we thought it would be neat to be down by the pier, but there’s so much foot traffic that people would be disappointed if it weren’t there to answer any questions.”
The Historical Society on Sept. 17 will hold a walking tour of Boon Street, made up of seven different historical sites. The tour will be complete with contemporary performers and a barbershop quartet. The sites featured are the Seafield Cottage, the Presbyterian Church, the telephone building, Papa’s General Store, the Gladstone Springhouse, and the Narragansett Pier Train Station.
“It’s going to start at the corner of Central Street and Boon and move toward the train station,” Bush said. “Then go down toward South Pier Road to the train station. We’re going to talk about each building as we’re there and then there’s gonna be period actors from Contemporary Theater that will escort people from point A to point B.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.