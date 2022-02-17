SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Education officials in South Kingstown said they will stop requiring masks in school when Gov. Dan McKee’s mandate for students to be masked in classrooms comes to an end.
School Committee Chairwoman Paula Whitford said she has a different position on mask mandates since they were first imposed on students.
“A lot has changed since then,” she said. Masking, she said, is now viewed as a type of punishment.
“There’s a lot of things that play into the social-emotional,” development of children, she said. “This doesn’t need to be one of them. To me, it’s time to make masking a choice.”
The committee said South Kingstown would switch to a mask optional environment when McKee’s executive order requiring students to wear masks is lifted – which is now set for March 4 – and when the Rhode Island Department of Health rescinds regulations that require students to wear masks. The committee also is asking the governor to rescind his executive order.
Committee member Michael Marran said he introduced the measure because the schools and staff are much more vaccinated than in September.
“Those numbers keep going up. The numbers are going down in the latest reports we’ve gotten for the omicron variant,” he said.
Nearby, Connecticut announced its school mask mandate would end Feb. 28.
“It should be in the hands of parents to make this choice for their children. And we have the vaccine and ways to make our children safe,” committee member Carol Vetter said.
Since the start of school in September, parents have attended committee meetings to speak both for and against continuing the mask policies.
The committee heard testimony last week about the toll the mandates – masks and others – have taken, particularly on the emotional well-being of students.
“It is heartbreaking to me. I think our kids are in distress,” Kim Lanaway, a teacher at the high school said.
She urged the committee to stand by the governor’s decision to lift the mask mandate.
“Let us choose. Let the children choose,” she said.
Jeff Clark, a parent of two boys, said he was advocating for their physical and mental well-being.
“The most basic question here is not what is best, it’s who’s going to decide what’s best. It should be the parents, not the government,” he said. “Make it optional, end the mandate.”
Member Kate McMahon Macinanti said the school’s mask mandate was not designed to be punitive, and labeled attempts by students to police other students for “mask slippage” as “totally unacceptable.”
“If the practice is continuing, it needs to stop,” she said.
Macinanti said testimony from some parents about the effects on their children was “devastating.”
“The emotional turmoil is real. We are in charge of children’s physical safety as well as emotional safety,” she said.
In the future if students or staff choose to wear a mask, “I want to make it clear there’s no bullying about masks. We want to make it very clear in the policy it’s optional, it’s your choice or your choice for your children,” Macinanti said. “These (viruses) are part of our life, we need to live with them and need to normalize.”
Committee members also want the district to provide N95 masks for teachers, staff and medically vulnerable children when masks become optional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.