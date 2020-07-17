SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council has opted to take a cautious approach when it comes to reopening South Kingstown Town Hall and potentially allowing a return to public, in-person council meetings.
The council voted Monday 4-1 to extend the town’s declaration of a state of emergency, with council member Joe Viele voting against it, as he has during previous re-authorizations.
Rhode Island moved into phase 3 of its reopening procedures on July 1, allowing for businesses and other public places to allow more people to gather, with restrictions such as social distancing and mask-wearing.
“We this week opened the doors to Town Hall,” Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said. The doors were unlocked for the entire week for the first time since March, when an emergency declaration order was put in place.
“It went fairly well. I don’t think we had any major challenges,” Zarnetske said. A person at the reception desk at the main entrance was able to point visitors to whatever office they were looking for, an essential change in how the Town Hall will conduct business, Zarnetske said.
The clerk’s office has been busy processing absentee ballots, and the town will continue to have a “much more robust teleworking program going through the summer and into the fall,” Zarnetske said.
Fully opening Town Hall remains some time off in the future, however. Council members expressed concern about opening the council chambers with a low-capacity limit because of COVID-19.
Capacity is capped at 66 percent of its maximum occupancy, and social distancing must be maintained.
“The challenge then is making sure people don’t bump into each other in the hallway, or going to the restrooms,” Zarnetske said. “We’re not going to want to allow people congregating outside the chambers in that narrow hallway.”
A first-come, first serve policy for seating might lead to disappointment for members of the public who want to attend meetings in person.
“It seems problematic to me to allow some in and to exclude others,” Councilor Deborah Kelso said.
According to guidance from the office of Gov. Gina Raimondo, the council may hold in-person meetings, but the meetings must also be available for people to participate online, Zarnetske said.
“Technologically, I think it’s easy for us at this point,” he said. “We experimented with it to make sure we weren’t going to run into reverberation or feedback.”
The council also discussed perhaps moving meetings to a larger location, such as the high school auditorium. Zarnetske said that’s possible, as long as the technology can be in place to allow for online participants.
Councilors said they prefer in-person meetings, but that too many unknowns and risks remain and that the decision didn’t need to be rushed.
“I think there’s too many risks to try it yet, as much as I’d absolutely love for it to be in person,” Viele said.
