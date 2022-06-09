NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Efforts to fund construction of a new town library at the former Belmont Market site have received a $400,000 infusion from the Champlin Foundation.
The award of the grant funds had been expected, but news it came through was still exciting for library project supporters.
“We are very lucky,” Mary Ann Grintchenko, president of the Friends of the Narragansett Library, said.
“Our fundraising efforts have been moving forward since we started,” she said. “This Champlin Grant really will help us out.”
Still, the library Board of Trustees is waiting to hear if the project will also receive funding from the state Office of Library Information Services, which it should learn this month.
“We are so proud of the level of support that a Champlin Grant demonstrates, I am happy for this recognition,” Narragansett Library Board Chairperson Laurie Kelly said.
Architectural plans for the work are complete, and the board expects construction to start in the fall and take about a year.
The board expects the project to cost $8.9 million in total. That includes the $2.4 million to purchase the former Belmont Market building at the pier in 2018 and $6.5 million to construct and outfit a library in it.
Of the total, $5.8 million comes from the 2016 bond approved by voters, $1.1 million from cash donations, $500,000 cash on hand in library restricted funds and a $1.5 million “bridge loan” approved by the council.
The Champlin grant, which could have been up to $1 million, will be used to repay that loan, along with up to $627,000 in current pledges, according to Kelly.
Also, fundraising efforts for the project continue.
“The fundraising has been very successful and many gifts have been received,” Dan Barry, who heads the Save Our Library Fundraiser, said.
“Besides the most recent $400,000 Champlin Grant we were strongly supported by a $500,000 challenge grant from the Murray Family and the $200,000 Joe Healey Challenge,” Barry added. “Leadership from Jim and J.J. Bennett and Rosalyn Sinclair have helped us get this far. We still have many potential prospects who have decisions pending to support our new library.”
As far as state funding, the board expects between 38 and 43 percent on the $8.9 million project — $3.56 million — to pay back the $5.8 million bond.
The Friends of the Narragansett Library group has given $50,000 to the project.
Grintchenko said the Friends’ next event is an upcoming “Shout Out-Moving Forward” fundraiser Aug. 3 at the Towers. Tickets for that event can be purchased at the library.
The library’s grant was one of three projects in Narragansett awarded Champlin Grants. The other two are a $36,400 grant for an HVAC system for Narragansett Historical Society and a $38,943 grant to South County Museum for “gutters, lighting, basement demo and dehumidifiers.”
Several notable organizations in South Kingstown and North Kingstown were also awarded money from the foundation.
In one of the biggest single grants from the group this year, the Tomaquag Indian Memorial Museum receives $1 million for the construction of a new campus and museum.
Camp JORI, meanwhile, received $100,000 for “Supplemental Support - Roadwork and a Chair Lift for the Swimming Pool.”
Rounding out the funding for South Kingstown organizations were a $44,500 grant for the Contemporary Theater Company’s buildout of its expanded facility, a $40,400 at South County History Center for Roof Replacement and Masonry Repairs at Old Washington County Jail, $38,000 for the Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County to purchase a vehicle and $32,408 for Animal Rescue Rhode Island to do the same.
The North Kingstown Food Pantry also received $22,000 to purchase a vehicle while Davisville Free Library was awarded $1,300 for an accessible automatic door opener.
