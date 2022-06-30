A North Kingstown man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Law enforcement officials say his actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Bernard Joseph Sirr, 47, was charged this week in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested yesterday morning in North Kingstown and was expected to make his initial court appearance later in the day.
According to a press release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Sirr was among rioters who illegally entered the Capitol grounds and is accused of engaging in a confrontation with law enforcement officers in the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace.
Law enforcement officials say that at approximately 3:08 p.m. that day, Sirr is shown on video entering the tunnel at the front of the police line pushing against rioters who are assaulting officers. He is accused of pushing against the police line with his hand pressed against a police shield and participating in a struggle in which a group of rioters chanted “Heave! Ho!” in unison as they moved together as a team against the officer.
Officials say Sirr exited the tunnel six minutes later but reappeared at the Lower West Terrace doorway an hour afterward, pushing other rioters who were pushing against police officers before being ejected from the tunnel area.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, with help by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Boston Field Office and its Providence Resident Agency. Sirr was identified by the FBI’s Washington Field Office as #249 on its seeking information photos, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department.
In the 17 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
