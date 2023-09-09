The September ritual that started this week for high school senior Sydney Cagnetta and thousands of others on opening day is an annual renewal of a time for hope, possibility and new beginnings.
“I’m thrilled for the opportunities and new experiences senior year will bring me, whether that’s through the college application process or senior year in general. I am thoroughly excited to return to school,” said the South Kingstown High School student.
Teddie Derr is entering seventh grade at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown.
“I am looking forward to being able to have new opportunities now that I am going into a higher grade and being able to learn more advanced subjects. I am also looking forward to having the opportunity to better myself in different subjects and try to help others as well,” she said.
The new academic year also brings change and excitement for thousands of students in South County. Many walked through school doors to parents’ tears either for the first time or last time at the start of a new school year.
Either way, it’s a sign that their children are growing up.
Behind the scenes, a cast of people is involved, perhaps like those found behind the scenes for a theater or concert production, making that first day and every day afterward possible.
Superintendents, teachers and top-level administrators are often public-facing. Scores of unseen others do everything from fixing or repairing classrooms to ensuring that technology works and busses roll to pick up and drop off students.
The opening ritual has been performed one way or another in America beginning in the 1700s. It started with the one-room school for students voluntarily attending. In 1918, all American children were required to attend at least elementary school.
In the tri-town area, 2023 brings changes in each district with some obvious, while others more subtle, to students, parents and the public.
For instance, in North Kingstown students and teachers will work for the first time with Superintendent Ken Duva — fresh from Jamestown — who will bring his leadership, guidance and stability to a system rocked by a revolving door of superintendents.
“The start of a new school year is always an exciting and busy time of year,” said Duva recently.
“This is the beginning of a new vision and culture for the members of our school community. Residents can expect to see an increase of clear communication from the district level, an eagerness to collaborate and to share a vision of positive success for all students,” he said.
It also means introducing a new district-level leadership team for the school department, he said about changes occurring here and elsewhere in South County.
“A priority of this leadership team will be on rebuilding relationships, bringing our community together, and the overall healthy, safe, and academically engaging learning environments for our students,” he said.
In Narragansett, Christopher Fiore succeeded Dan Warner, who was Narragansett High School principal for 20 years, in July.
“I’ve really only been in two districts and that’s been the bulk of my career,” Fiore said in a previous interview. Each new position brings “a unique lens from which you view education, students, colleagues, the community — and you add to your repertoire a little bit each time you branch out.”
Fiore is focused on taking a “Field of Dreams” route and poised to create as healthy of an atmosphere in the high school as possible.
“Reputation counts for a lot,” Fiore said. “And when you build a culture that’s respected, people want to be a part of that culture … Word does carry.”
Fiore made it clear that one of his primary goals heading into the new job, like Duva, is to build and strengthen relationships in his new district.
In South Kingstown, new interim school leadership faces the same situation.
Robert Littlefield, former Rhode Island Association of School Principals executive director, was named interim superintendent. Alexis Meyer, former superintendent of East Greenwich, was named acting assistant superintendent.
They take control of the school superintendent’s office following the June departure of Mark Prince. There also will be new principals and assistant principals at schools.
On a larger scale, this school system is opening this fall without Curtis Corner Middle School. It closed last June due to dwindling enrollment town-wide and students were shifted to Broad Rock Middle School and Peace Dale Elementary School.
“We are ready to welcome over 540 students in grades 6 through 8 at Broad Rock,” said Principal Tammy McNeiece.
“It has been a busy summer reorganizing the staff from the two middle schools into new teams,” she said. It included hiring new staff members, including Assistant Principals Kevin Seekell and Gina Haberlin.
McNeiece illustrated how change in most schools keeps administrators and teachers planning through the summer so that on opening day, while change is evident, it unfolds smoothly.
“With the reorganization process, we designed a new master schedule and a new rotating schedule for students. We are able to offer students a wide range of rigorous and engaging unified arts courses,” she said.
These include sculpture and digital art classes, lessons in playing the piano and guitar, learning about robotics and green architecture and taking courses that students can take to earn high school credit in Spanish and French.
Sports, an interest across the board in schools by many students, also gets attention. At this school, she said students in grades six through eight will be able to participate in 11 sports and compete with schools from across the state.
“We are grateful for the hard work from our Facilities Department and our custodial staff for thoroughly cleaning every learning space, moving all of the furniture from Grade 5 classrooms to the three elementary schools, and moving all of the furniture and teacher’s boxes here from Curtis Corner Middle School,” McNeiece said.
In South Kingstown, as well as in Narragansett and North Kingstown, school officials point to people behind the curtain who make the production possible each September when showtime arrives.
Derek DePalo is the Narragansett School System’s transportation supervisor. Like others in similar jobs statewide, he makes sure buses roll to get children to school and home again as planned.
School buses need drivers. Lee Anne Gooding has been behind the bus wheel for over two decades in North Kingstown.
“I look forward to seeing all my students and hearing about their summer. Safety is number one and I am consistent with rules to keep everyone safe at all times,” she said.
Megan Collier Reilly, who keeps a watchful eye in North Kingstown on all things school-related, noted that administrative assistants “work very hard and have to juggle a lot all year long. And the ones I know can name every student and parent in their respective schools.”
The cafeteria staff must be remembered, too, she added.
“The cafeteria staff (at least at the schools I frequently work in) work hard to ensure that no child goes hungry. They know the kids’ names and even their food preferences and work hard to keep everything running smoothly and the cafeterias clean,” she said.
The list of others, and most importantly, their contributions, is long.
They include librarian/media specialists, reading specialists, athletic directors and coaches, club and class advisers, school nurses, financial directors and staff, crossing guards, paraprofessional aides, school security personnel and school resource officers.
Elected school committee officials set policies, examine procedures and review bland to controversial issues that ripple through a school system. They, too, prepare for opening day with those tasks.
In addition, local police and fire help to ensure that safety is reviewed and critical actions — if ever needed — are rehearsed and established with school administrators before the start of school.
School administrators, teachers and even public critics say these often unseen staff work tirelessly, often without recognition, to ensure that schools run smoothly and provide students with a safe and nurturing environment.
Narragansett’s Fiore said, “I love the energy and excitement that accompanies the start of school. It’s a blank canvas for everyone that connotes opportunity.”
