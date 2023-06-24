NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday held a public hearing concerning potential zoning amendments to the code of ordinances relating to the retail sales of marijuana.
The Council in its succeeding item, moved with a unanimous vote to receive and accept the planning board’s text amendment recommendations, regarding the specific sections of the zoning ordinance.
Director of Planning Michael DeLuca during the public hearing reviewed the regulations with the council and public.
The town ordinance regulates medical marijuana, though in May 2022, the General Assembly adopted the Rhode Island Cannabis Act.
This made recreational marijuana use legal, subject to local regulation. In November, Narragansett voters approved a referendum to approve the legal sales of cannabis and cannabis products.
Twenty-five communities in total, throughout the state, approved the sale of the drug last fall.
Per the town draft of the ordinance, retail cannabis would be allowed in general business zones with restrictions — and allowed only by a special-use permit.
The ordinance draft, according to DeLuca, defines a cannabis retailer as any facility that may acquire, possess, supply, or dispense marijuana — but does not cultivate marijuana on-site. Facilities selling and dispensing marijuana are to be called marijuana emporiums.
Use on-site wouldn’t be allowed and the cannabis wouldn’t be cultivated on-site, DeLuca said.
DeLuca added, per code, stores cannot be located within 500 feet of any school of any type, except for post-secondary school.
Retail facilities can’t be within 2,000 feet of another marijuana retail facility.
Setback requirements call for any marijuana retail lots directly adjacent to a residential property building to be set back 100 feet, and 50 feet of that must be planted with vegetation.
The facilities must be located within a mile of Route 1 and need to have frontage on Route 108.
The standard parking for marijuana retail is 5 ½ spaces for every 1,000 square feet.
Hours of operation, per the draft, would be set at 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
There also must be security measure documentation submitted to the town before a permit can be issued. The planning board must review a proposal for a site plan review.
DeLuca said he has not heard of any applicants coming forward as of Monday.
Councilor Deborah Kopech asked about the cannabis retail hours differing from liquor retail.
DeLuca said, the planning board reviewed surrounding town ordinances, and “most of them had 10 a.m.-6 p.m. town limits” and the board “wanted to be as closely parallel to them” as possible.
President Pro-Tem Jill Lawler asked about the possibility of assigning marijuana retail to industrial zones.
DeLuca said the planning board thought that business zones are more appropriately targeted for retail over industrial zones.
Residents on Monday expressed fear and discomfort about the prospect of having retail cannabis in certain areas, as well as a 500-foot buffer from school zones.
Resident Karen Shabshelowitz lives one block away from Narragansett Avenue and asked about spots in town that are “grandfathered in” to the ordinance and “an exception to the rules.” She specifically cited Narragansett Pier Village.
Shabshelowitz said, she is “totally against cannabis” and was fearful of “opportunists” or “people who are pro-pot” opening stores on Narragansett Avenue — should a future town council allow such an action.
Officials on Monday said under the ordinance, a marijuana retail store would be prohibited in Pier Village, though it would be prohibited, regardless, due to a library being within its radius.
Licenses have not yet been issued and the town is engaging in talks now so “no one gets grandfathered in,” officials said.
Resident Catherine Celeberto did not approve of the 500-foot setback from local schools, adding that she wanted it to be placed farther back and called for “tighter regulations.” Specifically, she was concerned about a marijuana retail store showing up on Boon Street and feared “how many rules can be waived by the zoning board.
“Anything you want to do in the privacy of your own home is fine with me,” Celeberto said. “But, I am very concerned that this is going to become a ‘tourist draw,’ if we have a retail store.”
Celeberto consistently voiced her opposition of a potential ‘tourist draw’ in the cannabis store.
