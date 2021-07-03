NORTH KINGSTOWN — The North Kingstown Town Council met Monday evening at the Beechwood Senior Center and continued their discussion with Town Manager Ralph Mollis regarding the council’s goals and vision related to several future prospective town projects, including a new public safety complex, recreation center and town hall/town office building.
Mollis, who previously introduced the matters at the previous meeting on June 14, said of all of the potential projects proposed, one stood out as the highest priority.
“The public safety complex is on the forefront,” Mollis said. “My goal is to have the architect give us a proposal for your July meeting for us to bring him on board and put together a site selection, a schematic, a cost estimate and a design for the council to talk about and potentially find a way for us to get this on the November 2022 ballot if it’s something the people of North Kingstown are interested in.”
Mollis said that after touring the current public safety complex with two of the council members earlier in the day it was obvious to him that there is a need for a new complex.
“There’s a lot of questions to be asked, a lot of questions to be answered and I think it’s important that we bring an architect on board,” Mollis said.
Mollis was joined by Finance Director Jim Lathrop, who gave a brief presentation on the town’s tax-supported debt, which currently sits at $43.5 million, and tax-supported debt service. The data collected showed the town reaching a debt cliff in 2027, the fiscal year in which the town’s debt service begins to decline.
“What Jim has done is to show that the debt cliff that we’re going to experience in about six years will give us some room to talk about a public safety complex, a municipal office building and a very aggressive school department plan and what the impact would be,” Mollis said. “This impact isn’t just on the public safety complex, but it’s all inclusive.”
“You can see that our debt really starts dropping in 2027,” Lathrop said, pointing to the chart. “One of the things about these projects is that when you look at them, if you don’t borrow the money all upfront, these are multi year projects over a period of time, so when we start talking about $90 million for the school and $25 (million) for public safety, we’re really going to be bothering us in small pieces over time to match our overall debt cliff.”
Lathrop said he felt his job was to take the fear out of the large figures that some taxpayers might have about taking on such projects, but said with the plan in hand, it wouldn’t result in any major tax impact on residents.
“At the most, unreleased proposals of doing everything, your debt service peaks out at 8.6 million in 2029, which is still way below your 10% threshold,” Lathrop said. “You also will see that well if you start this progress now, you really won’t see any impact to your debt service until 2028, so again we’re looking at six years that because of how we’re going to structure all of the debt, you really aren’t going to have that big tax impact that you normally would be concerned about. Now I know you’re not going to get some of the savings that you expected, but you’re staying within your budget and you’re getting a better product.”
To Lathrop, if a town is performing well and the community is flourishing, they have a responsibility to continue to uphold that high standard and ensure that projects, once completed, will last well into the future, and these conditions made it the perfect time to do so.
“One of the things that frustrates me in government is that you have a great community, (so) be great,” Lathrop said. “(You) have great schools, have great facilities, (so) this is your opportunity. I doubt you’re ever going to see it again. These low interest rates, who knows what’s gonna happen with the infrastructure programs for the federal government, but just looking at those I think you, at least I would sleep better knowing that this is not a huge impact that’s going to happen to my taxes. Yes it’s a couple million dollars more, but when you spread it over your tax base, you’re not talking a lot of dollars and you get everything you deserve. You get a new town hall, you get a new public safety building, new municipal offices, you get a community center, all of these things you should have and the people should enjoy and you’ve earned it. You’ve done so well financially and planning for the future, this is the time to do some of these things that should set you up for the next 30 to 40 years so you can address the other issues.”
“It’s not bad,” Lathrop added. “Every so often you need to buy a new car.”
Mollis said that the bulk of the $140 million price tag is from a $90 million estimate for the potential middle school project. Estimates had $25 million for public safety, $15 million for municipal office complex, $90 million for schools and $10 million for a community rec center, which Mollis said, like the municipal golf course, would become self-sufficient.
“The community center would be an enterprise fund and it would defunded not with tax dollars, but with enterprise money based on fees and usages and other income that we now get from the golf course that’s having substantial positive returns, so you would have that with really no impact to your tax base on the community center,” Mollis said.
Councilor Kim Page asked Mollis in what order he’d prioritize the projects, with the Town Manager saying again the public safety complex.
“I would say public safety is a priority. I would say based on the ability to flexibly finance and the bang for the buck for the tax pair, I think the rec center would be next, and I only say that because I don’t think we’re ready to talk about a municipal office building, as much as it should probably be a priority, and I know the school department, while we look forward to their presentation, I don’t think they’re ready to come before us just yet either,” Mollis said.
Lathrop said the plan would be to do the public safety complex first, then within two years start the school project, the next following year start the community center project and then two years after that start the municipal offices, saying that was how the formula he used was calculated.
On the schools, Mollis said while he didn’t want to speak for them, he felt he has a great relationship with the department and doesn’t believe they’d be looking to put a school bond on the 2022 ballot, rather looking more at the 2024 election as a target, something he said could be “pretty aggressive” with the Rhode Island Department of Education requirements and doesn’t believe the project could open its doors until 2027 or 2028.
Town Council President Greg Mancini reiterated his case of the importance for building new offices, noting that the current offices at 100 Fairway Drive were originally built as temporary classrooms and that the Town Hall at 80 Boston Neck Road is being redone with limited purpose and space, and proposed an option to get it done faster under the plan.
“At some point we are going to need some sort of municipal office building,” Mancini said. “I think that is going to be expensive. I think it’s going to be less expensive for the taxpayers to combine our municipal office building needs with a public safety complex, so I would ask that the proposal include that.”
For Councilor Kerry McKay, despite some of the challenges, moving most of the town offices under one roof made for a more cohesive working environment.
“One thing I’ve learned in the last nine years is that even though Fairway Drive is not an ideal location, it certainly did bring a better work environment and put everybody under one roof, so as far as splitting anybody up, I wouldn’t be in favor of that,” McKay said.
McKay, like Mollis, also said he felt the needs of North Kingstown police and fire warranted the town to take action on finding and building a new site.
“My feeling is that I think that the public safety complex is first and foremost on most of the town’s mind right now, so I think we need to fix that because I went through that building two years ago and that’s a problem,” McKay said. That needs to be fixed as soon as possible”
The council will hear more and get to develop more of a plan during the next Town Council meeting on July 19, which will also be the same meeting Mollis, Lathrop and Town Solicitor Matt Callaghan will present their further findings on a potential homestead exemption and tax classification. Mollis said Callaghan found a potential loophole in the ordinances the town could use to pass it without the General Assembly, which doesn’t expect to be able to move on the measure until January at the earliest, but that he wanted more time to explore it and work on the numbers with Lathrop.
“Once Jim put together those numbers, I can tweak them and come up with a policy statement that I think works,” Mollis said.
Mollis also added he would like to see a workshop session by the end of the summer or shortly after Labor Day.
“(We need) a workshop session where we are together in a public venue and we’re only talking about this, and that way you can really roll up your sleeves, dive into it, ask questions, provide input and not be on a rush because the agenda has 30 to 50 items,” Mollis said.
Mollis said Lathrop and him would work together on putting together the numbers and organizing a workshop ahead of the July meeting, with more to discuss on the matter then.
McKay said his biggest concerns were the numbers of hypotheticals he was hearing and said he would like to see the town do a couple of potential case studies from taxpayers in their system already.
“If we could take a $350,000 house, a $500,000 house, $1 million house and show the impact on those individuals who would currently qualify under the particular program that we already have in place that now this conversation becomes a little easier to understand for everybody involved,” McKay said.
Mollis said he had heard McKay’s concerns previously and thought it was a great idea.
“Jim and I talked about that and we want to give you examples of properties in North Kingstown, all public record, for your workshop just like you had said,” Mollis said. “I think that’s a great idea, it just clarifies it, it really does.“
In other business, the council approved the collective bargaining agreement between the town and Local 473 of International Brotherhood of Police Officers, representing the patrolmen and women of the North Kingstown Police Department, and approved Class-B full alcoholic license extensions for Quidnessett Country Club and Tate’s Italian Kitchen, while also approving a temporary license extension for Wickford on the Water.
The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Beechwood Senior Center.
