NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council had a peaceful meeting following the holidays as they approved their consent agenda and heard reports from the town manager and finance Monday evening.
NK Water Director Tim Cranston reported that his department’s work to detect underground water leaks using satellite scans of the area has identified about a dozen leaks that the department will work to repair over the next several months.
“The third scan was not part of the original plan with the company, Asterra,” Cranston explained. “This was a new innovative satellite technology to examine the ground intending to examine the presence of ground water and treated water. Unfortunately, what happened with the first two scans as the field crew went out there and started working they noticed many of the readings they were getting were not showing leaks but rather where people were watering their lawns due to the drought situation.”
The result of these false positives led Asterra to do another satellite survey in the fall to avoid the issue that lawn watering caused. Cranston said that they have not received the full results yet, but if more leaks are detected they will be dealt with appropriately.
After some explanation by Fire Chief Scott Kettelle in response to concerns from citizens, the council voted to award the bid for replacement of aging radio equipment for the amount of $799,881.96. Kettelle said that while there were several companies capable of providing the equipment needed, Motorola was chosen so that the local emergency services could remain connected to the greater Rhode Island Network of emergency services.
“Correct me if I’m wrong, but you came to us back in August and asked us to accept a federal grant for this money,” said Town Council President Greg Mancini. “This is less than that grant, so is our contribution just 10%... or is it a specific number we committed too?”
“You committed back in August to accept all the money,” Kettelle said. “What we have before you tonight is the lion’s share of that but not all of it. At the end we’ll see how much money is left and if there are any components missing. That’s why we left somewhere in the range of a $50,000 cushion.”
The Town Council unanimously approved the majority of its consent agenda which included motions to accept over $6,000 in donations, $1,500 of which was raised and donated by the Jaguars Youth Football Organization to purchase overseed for the McGinn Football Field.
Town Manager Ralph Mollis reminded everyone that the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce’s 237th annual tree lighting will take place tonight at 6 p.m. and will include light refreshments and a visit from Santa at Updike Park in Wickford. Mollis said this is the kickoff of the village’s festival of lights celebration, which will continue through the weekend. Events at the festival include horse-drawn hayrides, an elf parade, businesses decorating their windows for the holidays and more.
“We are also re-instituting our Post Road winter holiday decorating grant for what will be its third year,” Mollis said. “A new economic development coordinator has reached out to businesses informing them of the process. We are offering reimbursements for up to $1,000 of holiday decorating expenses in order to help decorate the Post Road corridor.”
The application for the decorating grant and requirements can be found on the towns website, Mollis said in his report. He also reminded those present that the North Kingstown Parades Committee is holding a celebration in remembrance of Pearl Harbor on Wednesday December 7 at 1 p.m, Mollis said and that the referendum questions asking residents if they wanted to allow marijuana retail establishments in town had passed. Going forward, Mollis said, the town will be looking at detailing ordinances dictating where such establishments would be allowed to open as well as other requirements, restrictions and licensing that may be necessary.
The Town Council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on December 5 at 80 Boston Neck Rd.
