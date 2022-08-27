It is time to make plans to visit the upcoming Rhythm and Roots festival that kicks off Labor Day weekend, according to festival organizers.
There was news earlier this year that the festival was gone for good, but a new owner and organizer — Goodworks Entertainment, based in Hartford, Connecticut — took the reins with the blessing of festival founder Chuck Wentworth.
With two dozen live performances on three stages, a popular 4,400-square-foot dance floor, and food from Thailand to Narragansett Bay, Rhythm & Roots offers up options for those planning now for Labor Day weekend activities.
The good news for the fans who made the annual trek to Charlestown — some doing so for decades — is that it will be the same festival they know and love, Goodworks CEO and co-founder Tyler Grill, said earlier this year.
“We don’t plan on making any major changes to Rhythm & Roots as we will strive to continue the legacy that Chuck and his family have built over the years,” Grill said.
“Furthermore, Chuck and the family will stay on as consultants to aid and assist in the transition process as we take over the day-to-day operations of the festival,” he said.
The 24th Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance and Food Festival, held at Charlestown’s Ninigret Park over Labor Day weekend every year, kicks off with a New Orleans party of diverse musical styles featuring Cowboy Mouth on Friday, Sept. 2, followed by the bluesy, powerful Grace Potter on Saturday and the legendary Little Feat on Sunday.
Like the food, roots music covers the map. In addition to Cowboy Mouth’s combination of New Orleans sounds, rock, punk and blues, three bands from The Big Easy will perform Friday – New Orleans Suspects, Honey Island Swamp Band and John “Papa” Gros.
There also will be Tex-Mex conjunto, boogie-woogie, swamp pop, blues, gospel, country and more for the next two days.
While the music is often hard to characterize, it’s all authentic and ever-changing. This year’s lineup also includes Samantha Fish, Anders Osborne & Jackie Green, Los Texmaniacs, North Mississippi All-Stars, The New Orleans Suspects and Donna the Buffalo.
The Dance tent will swing with four authentic Louisiana Cajun and Zydeco bands — the Pine Leaf Boys, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys (a fixture at every Rhythm & Roots festival) and Cedric Watson.
Added attractions are artisans’ crafts, food for every palate and Rhode Island beers and wines. Ninigret Park’s playground, swimming, tennis, biking and disc golf are open to anyone who needs a break.
Over the years the festival offered something for everyone — lessons in the basics of the jitterbug, two-step and waltz, as well as the zydeco dance style; a music workshop tent where performers and audience could interact; and a Cajun Fiddle Academy for youngsters.
A merchant area specialized in hard-to-find CDs and recordings, authentic handcrafted musical instruments, fine custom jewelry, clothing and other festive items.
More than 300 volunteers — the majority of whom returned year after year — helped run the festival with Wentworth, his wife Deb, their children, grandchildren and extended family.
Wentworth, the owner of Lagniappe Productions, sold the festival to Goodworks after announcing he would no longer be able to produce it following a health scare during the 2021 festival.
In its announcement of a new owner, Rhythm & Roots described Goodworks as an “independent, community-minded” outfit – just right for Wentworth.
“Goodworks is a perfect fit to take over the festival,” Wentworth said in April this year.“Their underlying philosophies mirror that of those exemplified by Lagniappe Productions for the past 23 years.”
Grill and Goodworks co-founder Dave Rosenfeld said they saw the advantages of taking on responsibility for the community-based festival, and also relished the chance to work with the well-known Wentworth.
The lineup of artists and their playing time, along with more information about the festival, can be found at rhythmandroots.com/
Tickets range from $49 for the Friday New Orleans opener to $249 to camp, dance and hear music all three days. Children 12 and under are always free. Festival grounds open at 4 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. Performances start one hour after opening and end at 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.