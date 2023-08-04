NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of North Kingstown is offering free credit monitoring service to residents, out of “an abundance of caution,” following a cyberattack back in April.
The town sent out letters to “anyone who would be in our system, notifying them and offering them the service,” Town Manager Ralph Mollis said on Friday.
On April 22, the town’s IT department detected a ransomware attack at around 4 a.m. Officials said in order to maintain its software and cloud date security, North Kingstown collaborated with state police, the Multi-State Information Sharing Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) and the state’s Interlocal Risk Management Trust (RI Trust).
As a result, the town experienced disruptions to the dispatch services of the fire and police departments.
The threat was contained at 11 a.m. that same day, officials said.
Mollis added that the town conducted an inspection of its infrastructure and did not find that any user data or personal information was compromised.
“We conducted a forensic audit, as is required, and the forensic audit did indicate that no data was used to compromise, which is great news,” Mollis said. “But, by law, if someone breaks into a system, even though they may not have retrieved any information, anybody in the system is to get a letter notifying them that this breach occurred.”
The town is offering complimentary access to Equifax Complete Premier for 60 months. Key features include annual access to three-bureau credit reports and VantageScore, daily access to credit reports, credit monitoring with email notifications of any key changes, WebScan notifications, in case one’s personal information is found on fraud sites, and automatic fraud alerts.
Those who received letters to enroll into the program have until Oct. 31 to do so.
North Kingstown’s most recent investment in an external cyber security audit with Stealth-ISS was in 2021.
The town’s enterprise resource planning solution software integrates payment processing, human resources, purchasing, fixed assets, and revenue streams. It was temporarily suspended during the time of the ransomware attack, for cautionary reasons. The suspension of the system, known as MUNIS, allowed officials to finish scheduled system upgrades a few days ahead of time. Though it also led to interruptions in services at the municipal offices. This temporarily caused only hand-written receipts to be issued and staff couldn’t access user accounts for taxes, or bills.
With the MUNIS upgrade now complete, residents can now pay multiple bills in a single transaction and enjoy easy access to their account’s transaction history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.