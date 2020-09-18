Editor's Note: Democrats campaigning for North Kingstown Town Council were recently given the opportunity to make their appeals to voters in The Independent as voters headed to the polls in the Democratic primary. Due to space restraints, we omitted answers from the three Republicans and one independent candidates for this race in our print edition since they did not face primary election opponents. Those responses were intended to be provided online, but a previous version of this story omitted them. The Independent apologizes for the error.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Election results for the Sept. 8 primaries were finalized last Thursday after all mail-in and early voting ballots were officially counted, with little changing from the previously-reported projections as the same five Democratic candidates who were leading officially moved on to the general election.
Former North Kingstown School Committee Chairwoman Kim Page finished as the top vote-getter in the Democratic primary, receiving a total of 2,370 votes, or18.8 percent of the total vote. Town Council President Greg Mancini finished second with 2,191 votes (17.4 percent), social worker Katie Anderson finished third with 2,122 votes (16.9 percent), Mockingbird CEO Brad Artery fourth with 1,821 votes (14.5 percent) and retired Newport Police sergeant Jack Kliever finished in fifth, just ten votes behind Artery at 1,811 (14.4 percent).
Missing the mark were former Town Council President and three-term incumbent Richard Welch, who finished in sixth with 1,140 votes (9.1 percent) and Rickey Thompson, who finished seventh with 1,126 votes (9 percent).
“I am grateful for the confidence that the citizens of North Kingstown have shown in voting for myself and the other elected Democrats,” Mancini said. “However, what I am most impressed with is voter turnout. We are near the same turnout as in the primary two years ago, but that primary had primaries for the general officers, including for governor. So, to me, that is the best result from this election.”
The five Democrats who won the primary are campaigning together under the #5forwardNK initiative, running on a collective platform of supporting a strong school system, fiscal responsibility, properly maintaining the town’s historical assets, preserving the town’s water supply and protecting the environment. They now head into a general election vying for the five seats along with three Republicans, incumbents Mary Brimer and Kerry McKay along with Zoning Board Chairman Randy Wietman, who are also running a collective campaign, and independent incumbent Kevin Maloney.
The general election will take place on Nov. 3, with a voter registration deadline of Oct. 4 and a mail-in ballot application deadline of Oct. 13, which can be printed off of the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s website, vote.sos.ri.gov. Early voting will take place from Oct. 14 through Nov. 2 at the Board of Canvassers office at 100 Fairway Drive for North Kingstown voters.
Two weeks ago, the Democrats running for Town Council were given the opportunity to make their cases for their candidacy in The Independent. Now, the three Republicans and one independent have their opportunity with the same questions.
Mary Brimer, Republican, Incumbent
Brimer, who is wrapping up her first term, believes the current council has been an effective one.
“This Council has certainly worked better together than the previous one. With few exceptions, the overwhelming majority of votes have been unanimous after discussion and compromise if necessary,” Brimer said. “We arrive to meetings prepared and conclude them in less than half the time of the previous Council.”
As for accomplishments, a few in particular stand out for Brimer, but particularly taxes come to mind.
“I am proud that myself, Kerry McKay and Dick Welch can take credit for not raising taxes on residents this year,” Brimer said. “This Council has set the destiny for four of our historic assets into motion: The Annex, The Old Town Hall, The Meeting House and Wickford El. We were able to address these buildings in a manner that was respectful of both preservation and the taxpayers footing the bill.”
Running a joint campaign with her fellow Republicans, Brimer says she is proud of the combined experience they all bring to the table.
“The NKGOP has only endorsed the three most qualified and time-available candidates in our committee at this time to run,” Brimer said. “We did not ‘fill the slate’ with unqualified or uncommitted candidates in an effort to steal votes from the Democrats. Between myself, Kerry McKay and Randy Wietman, we serve on nine boards and committees just for (the North Kingstown) Town Government, not to mention the non-profits that we support in our free time. Our individual resumes reflect real professional accomplishments, not aspirational campaign promises. Residents can rest assured that we are seasoned NK leaders with the integrity to make decisions that is in the best interest for all residents. Our voting track records prove it.”
For Brimer, her biggest goal is to begin to return the town to a sense of normalcy and repairing the damage left behind by COVID-19.
“Leading our community out of a declared ‘State of Emergency’ and back into ‘normal’ operations is the most immediate issue we face,” Brimer said. “Four out of five parents want their children back in school. Residents want to go back to enjoying sports and recreation. We need to make sure we are working with our state legislators to recover our COVID related expenses and receive our fair share of state aid in the coming years. I am worried that we have done such a good job financially in recent years that the state may short change us going forward.”
While she is proud of the record of herself and her fellow Republicans, Brimer says that party affiliation or who has the majority on the council doesn’t matter as much as the qualifications of those running for office.
“I’m less concerned with who the party majority is and more concerned that those who are elected are qualified and will commit the time required to serve our town to the best of their ability,” Brimer said. “I have been the surprise swing vote on a few occasions as has Welch.”
In particular, Brimer noted that four candidates running have not held office or sat on the board of any committee in town, and questioned their reasons for seeking office.
“These Town Council candidates say they are “running for the school” and are financed by the NEANK,” Brimer said. “If that is their true intention, why aren’t they running for the School Committee? The beauty of Zoom is that anyone can see the live participants. These folks are consistently absent during town council and school committee meetings. They have not delivered public comment nor do they submit letters to the editor identifying solutions to challenges. This is very concerning to me as a resident.”
Overall, Brimer says she has enjoyed her time on the Town Council so far through all of the challenges and says her love of the community and wanting to do more for it drives her.
“My first term has been challenging, rewarding and has offered up a learning opportunity every week,” Brimer said. “We deserve a Council that puts in the thought and effort to lead for all members of our community. My purposes for running are altruistic. I love North Kingstown.”
Kerry McKay, Republican, Incumbent
McKay, the longest-tenured member of the Town Council, is proud of the fiscal accomplishments made by this council in the past two years.
“In the last two years we have passed two budgets and approved two audits,” McKay said. “These are very big accomplishments that take many hours and require a great deal of staff time. Most recently we passed a budget that resulted in a zero increase in taxes to every taxpayer in town, even though the original request was for a $2.7 million increase. I am very proud of this accomplishment because it required a great deal of teamwork from the Town Council, town officials, School Department and the School Committee.”
He also was proud of the work on getting the Wickford El and Town Hall projects off the ground while staying within budget, as well as the negotiating with the firefighters union and said that the council, along with Town Manager Ralph Mollis, have had two very productive years.
“Perhaps of all items before us in the last two years, in light of COVID, political unrest and opposing points of view, this budget was passed and guess what? We are all still talking to each other,” McKay said. “That’s leadership and communication at work for our tax payers.”
Overall, he said the biggest goal if re-elected would be to beautify Post Road and make it more attractive for new businesses to come in and promised it would be a priority of him and his fellow Republicans.
Randy Wietman, Republican
Wietman, who rounds out the triple ticket for the NKGOP, is already quite involved around town, serving as Chairman of the Zoning Board of Review, Board Member of the Charter Review, Board Member of Sewer Appeals, Board Member of the Historic Wickford (HistWick) and a member of the NKGOP, and says that his experience, along with McKay and Brimer’s, shows that they are the best candidates for the job.
“The NKGOP endorsed candidates Mary Brimer, Kerry McKay and (myself) who are not aspirational candidates,” Wietman said. “We have consistently shown that we are the candidates capable and willing of ‘walking the walk.’”
If elected, Wietman, like Brimer, wants to bring a sense of normalcy back to town as one of his main priorities.
“The people in this community ‘want life back the way it was.’ I’m paraphrasing here, but essentially, that’s it,” Wietman said. “Whereas, it may be tough to ‘go back to the way it was,’ we, as leaders, can provide the direction to make this the vibrant, healthy, happy and prosperous community that it will be again. In my opinion, there is no bigger issue than our children, and the need to get them back into schools. The vast majority of parents want their children physically back in school. Working with the School Committee, parents, and teachers to find the right solution is priority.”
He also says that while he’s a registered Republican, he wants people to assess his work for the town over his party affiliation.
“I am much more concerned with how people work together to find solutions, regardless of their party affiliation,” Wietman said. “This may sound a bit simplistic, but good decision making is essential to any candidate, and it is not the purview of any one party. I look forward to working with all members of the Council, just as I enjoy working with all members of the boards upon which I serve.”
His run, he says, comes out of his love for the community and a desire to give back to it.
“I love this town,” Wietman said. “I raised my family here and I truly believe that it is the best place to live in RI. Having been the recipient of the benefit of living in such a great place, I feel that I need to ‘pay it forward’ and do my part to continue that legacy of excellence, if not even improve upon it.”
Kevin Maloney, Incumbent
Maloney, who served on the previous council with McKay and Welch, said that with the current council, it was nice to have a year with no new taxes and was glad to see projects such as the town solar, Wickford El and Town Hall approved, though also had some concerns.
“Unfortunately the school CIP funding was eliminated again so known items like replacing the turf on the new NKHS football field in 10-12 years, replacing buses, replacing roofs every 10-12 years, etc. aren’t being appropriately budgeted.,” Maloney said. As much as we need a purpose for the Town Hall, spending $5 milliom for a fancy town council chamber seems excessive, especially when voters rejected $3.8 million to move all town staff, the school administration, and included a large TC chamber at Wickford El, And while hopefully we might be close on (Wickford El), it’s been under contract twice before. It was very disappointing to see the council undo a decision of a previous council and cave to a developer’s threat.”
Maloney, who already declared his candidacy before being named back to the Town Council, said he chose to run because he was concerned about outside influences on the community, as well as the groundwater plan.
“I chose to run another term due to the agendas of some candidates, outright falsehoods and the huge influx of funds coming in from donors outside of North Kingstown to influence our elections,” Maloney said. “Why are we allowing people outside of NK to influence our election and why are they so interested in our town? I continue to have concerns with our groundwater protection and development planning. We need to focus on redevelopment of existing locations per our Comp Plan, which include sewers and infrastructure and away from our aquifers.”
If re-elected, Maloney said he would like to see the school CIP account funded annually, more development for businesses on Post Road, enforcement of groundwater ordinances to protect the town’s drinking water, lowering the tax burden and limiting the town’s Undesignated Funds to 10 to 12 percent.
Maloney says that though he holds office, he doesn’t consider himself a politician.
“Like most people, I believe the word politician has a negative connotation of self-serving and personal agendas,” Maloney said. “I consider myself an anti-politician. I represent the residents and taxpayers of NK; not special interests, business partners or friends. More often than not, by the time most people learn of issues impacting them, it’s too late. I help with transparency, and help explain available options.”
He said his campaign was not funded by any outside groups or PACs for him to answer to and encouraged all voters to check out the campaign finance filings of all the candidate’s on the state’s election site, elections.ri.gov.
