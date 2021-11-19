SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A South Kingstown man is facing state charges that he sexually assaulted a 46-year-old woman in 2018.
The statewide grand jury returned a sealed indictment on July 26 charging Clark Donatelli, 55, with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Tuesday.
After the sealed indictment was returned, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Donatelli, who was arraigned on Nov. 10 at a hearing in Providence County Superior Court.
Donatelli was granted bail, which was set at $10,000 personal recognizance. The court also issued an order for him to have no contact with the alleged victim as a condition of his bail.
Donatelli is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Dec. 15 in Providence County Superior Court.
As alleged in the indictment, the charges against Donatelli occurred in Providence sometime on Nov. 1, 2018. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.
Assistant Attorney General Timothy G. Healy and Special Assistant Jonathan E. Burke of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Koren Garcia of the Providence Police Department are leading the investigation and prosecution of the case.
An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
