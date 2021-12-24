NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Department of Environmental Management said it wants more information from three bidders vying to redevelop the former Lighthouse Inn property on state land in Galilee, and gave them 10 days to provide it.
In a Dec. 17 letter, DEM Deputy Director of the Bureau of Natural Resources Jason McNamee asked for more information from representatives of the town of Narragansett, iCell Aqua Inc. and PRI X about their separate plans to transform the five-acre parcel where the dilapidated and closed hotel sits.
They have until 5 p.m. Dec. 27 to do so.
“Some of the original proposals may have contained some of these elements, but it is our hope that you can refocus in on these specific areas and provide more detail,” McNamee said.
DEM was originally slated to complete a review of the proposals on Dec. 15.
The state wants more detailed information in five key areas outlined in the letter.
Bidders must provide a financial plan that shows “how the project would be funded and what the economic impact of the project would be.”
Each also must provide a statement of their team’s experience: “Background and experience of the key executives to be involved with the project, including description of similar projects and the financial track record of those projects.”
Third, the state requested each to indicate whether there was flexibility in certain areas of their proposal.
“It is important for us to know if there are contingencies or room to negotiate for a couple of the elements such as lease terms or land ownership requirements,” McNamee said.
Bidders also must develop or modify timelines for their projects.
“It is important for us to understand in more detail some of the timelines and whether/how any of the above changes or details may impact those timelines,” McNamee said.
Lastly, he requested a detailed explanation of public amenities such as park space or educational or recreational elements that would be part of the project.
The state and PRI X issued a request for proposals on Sept. 30 and bids came in on Nov. 15. The schedule outlined in the request for proposals calls for a final approval and execution by Jan. 15, 2022. The DEM and PRI X will have the final say on what proposal to accept.
Narragansett’s proposal would turn the parcel into a 75 to 100-room boutique hotel with a restaurant, event hall, gallery and parking. Complementing the new hotel would be a public ferry landing plaza and open-air market directly across the street from the ferry terminal on Great Island Road.
The redevelopment program also includes plans for a 400-car parking deck adjoining the hotel for long term ferry parking, and a mixed-use building for office and housing space.
PRI X – a partnership between large real estate company Procaccianti Group and Paolino Properties – proposes to demolish most, but not all, of the existing hotel and maintain the single-level front section which faces Great Island Road.
It would be extensively redeveloped with new roof lines, front façade and signage, all in the style of a typical New England fishing village. The front section would then be divided into separate footprints and marketed to local businesses to take advantage of the pedestrian traffic generated by the Block Island Ferry passengers and parking. The front parking area would be replaced with landscaping, park benches, history tablets and the like to augment the retail offerings.
For phase 2, PRI X would develop the Galilee Inn, a 20 to 40-room boutique hotel.
Quonset Area Aqua Development Inc., in conjunction with iCell Aqua Inc., proposes building a $30 million seafood processing facility and apparatus to purify and recycle water. The land would still offer parking, and a three-story office building is part of the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.