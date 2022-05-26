School and law enforcement officials have immediately stepped-up their presence at area schools after the Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 19 children and two teachers Tuesday.
Vigilance and being proactive about prevention were frequently-heard words during interviews with these officials as they checked and double-checked all their safety protocols and procedures Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
“When high profile shootings like this occur in the country, we have an enhanced presence at all schools for drop off and pick up to let students and parents know we’re there,” said Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan.
The same was echoed by both North Kingstown Police Chief Patrick Flanagan and South Kingstown Town Manager James Manni, recently retired colonel of the R.I. State Police.
Manni said, “I called the acting chief and asked that increased patrols go to all schools right after I heard about the shooting. I also checked with the state police intelligence on any threats, but there are none and that’s good.”
Flanagan said his department is also doing more passes around schools because of heightened concerns that parents and school staff might have even without any immediate threats.
“It’s a concern for everybody because they think it can’t happen here in their community and then it does,” he said.
His captain, John Urban, summed up views that law enforcement officials in the various towns have about dealing with mass school shootings that occur in other states, but become wall-to-wall news stories around-the-clock for several days.
“We’re not (overly) reactive here, we’re always proactive,” he said. Corrigan and Manni pointed to the same approach.
“Training and preparing for this is a regular part in all departments and in our operations,” said Corrigan. Urban, noting the same, said that his department does drills at different times during the year with schools.
He, like the other law enforcement officials, pointed out that communication to police about threats is a critical part of prevention.
That information needs to be reported by parents, community residents and even those who frequent social media sites and see a disturbing post. Officials said each threat is investigated.
School officials the day after the Texas shooting moved into pro-active communication with parents.
“The safety of our students is always our first priority. We are fortunate in Narragansett to have two school resource officers who are in our schools every day. The Narragansett Police response time to any one of our schools is less than 60 seconds,” Narragansett Superintendent Peter Cummings told any worried parents.
“Over the past several years, we have extensively upgraded the physical security infrastructure in our schools, including hardened entryways, “buzz in” systems to identify visitors and control access, and video surveillance systems,” he added.
Cummings also noted extensive training with staff and students regarding intruders and active shooters and that the school regularly does security reviews, crisis planning, and safety training.
In addition, schools use the “Say Something Anonymous Reporting System,” where threats or other dangerous behavior can be anonymously reported at any hour and are communicated to the Narragansett Police and to the schools.
Michael Waterman, North Kingstown interim superintendent, sought to calm any worries in a note to parents and shared how the incident affected him.
“I write this email not only as the Interim Superintendent, but also as the father of three school-aged children and the husband of an elementary school teacher,” he said.
Waterman noted, “I share the same nervousness and anxiety that many of you are experiencing this morning as you send your children off to school. I have trust in my loved ones’ school districts that they are doing everything they can to keep them safe while they are in school and I am asking you to have the same trust in us.”
He said that he and North Kingstown Police officials have discussed various safety protocols together.
“Each school has a school safety plan that is regularly reviewed and conducts regular safety drills. In conjunction with police department recommendations over the past several years, the (North Kingstown) School Committee has approved safety and security enhancements at all of our schools,” he said.
In South Kingstown, new Superintendent Mark Prince echoed many of the same comments as his colleagues and said that he has been in contact with local police and will be reaching out to parents.
“We’ve increased our vigilance,” he said, explaining that this meant discussing the matter with teachers and staff, reviewing all the various internal protocols for threats or active shooters.
“We’re trying not to react, but are prepared to make sure the schools, children and staff are always safe,” he said.
Schools have also distributed to parents and staff talking points for addressing this mass shooting incident with young children and teenagers.
The National Association of School Psychologists outlined age-appropriate ways to discuss school violence. It recommends that:
Early elementary school students need brief, simple information that is balanced with reassurances that their school and homes are safe and that adults are there to protect them. Give simple examples of school safety that remind children about exterior doors being locked, child monitoring efforts on the playground, and emergency drills being practiced so they are prepared if something happens.
Upper elementary and early middle school students will be more vocal in asking questions about whether they truly are safe and what is being done at their school. They may need assistance separating reality from fantasy. Discuss efforts of school and community leaders to provide safe schools and provide concrete examples.
Upper middle school and high school students will have strong and varying opinions about the causes of violence in schools and society. They will share concrete suggestions about how to make school safer and how to prevent tragedies in society. Emphasize the role that students have in maintaining safe schools by following school safety guidelines (e.g., not providing building access to strangers, reporting strangers on campus, reporting threats to the school safety made by students or community members, etc.), communicating any personal safety concerns to school administrators, and accessing support for emotional needs.
