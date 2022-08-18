SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Officials want more information from a group that has a proposal to open a Spanish language immersion charter school in leased space at South Kingstown’s vacant South Road school.
Valerie Maier-Speredelozzi said a group of parents and educators are planning an application next month to the Rhode Island Department of Education to establish a Spanish-English immersion school.
The group is seeking a letter from the town acknowledging the proposal, which she said could result in families from South Kingstown and other parts of the state enrolling their children in a lottery to attend.
“We’re working on a proposal that includes things like the curriculum, where the students would come from. We would have to show financial plans, collaboration with different organizations,” she said. “We’re looking at other charter schools across the state as models, as well as other immersion schools.”
The proposal also would detail how the school would be governed, she said.
Maier-Speredelozzi said families whose children previously were enrolled in South Kingstown’s Dual Language Immersion program, which was eliminated this year due to budget cuts, are interested in the proposal.
If the charter is approved, the school would be interested in renting part or all of the South Road school for occupancy as early as fall of 2023, Maier-Speredelozzi said.
“Having a plan for facilities is important,” she said. “We’re looking at various different sites, not just South Road, but we do like that site, of course.”
The deadline for the application to the state is Sept. 15, but some Town Council members said they need more information before they can make a decision.
“I’m hesitant,” Council member Deborah Kelso said. “I don’t think we have nearly enough information about what the programs are. I’d also need some information on the other immersion schools in Rhode Island and what they offer, where they’re located, their enrollment rate.”
Maier-Speredelozzi said the most well-known of such schools is probably International Charter School, in the northern part of the state. There are also immersion programs in Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls, she said.
“I appreciate your advocacy for the DLI families,” Council member Jess Rose said. “I’d feel more comfortable if we could continue this to our first meeting in September so we could have a look at what you have planned.”
Maier-Speredelozzi said the letter of acknowledgment the group seeks would recognize that students from South Kingstown could enroll in the lottery.
“But then the facilities piece obviously, we’re hoping to have an answer as to whether it would be possible to include in the application, because it does make a difference in our application when we’re saying where it would be located,” she said.
One option for the group, she added, would be to craft the proposal and list multiple possible facilities, which she said would not strengthen the application in the state Department of Education’s view.
“The other thing is, we’re asking to rent this facility, potentially, but that would be a year down the road at best. In the meantime, if you rent it to someone else and we couldn’t use it, then we’d be in trouble at that point,” she said.
The state used the South Road school last year as a COVID-19 vaccination and testing center.
Council member Deborah Bergner said it’s important to have proper community input and engagement about how public school property is used.
“I think you raised community awareness that this plan is moving forward and that other families will be able to reach out and connect with you,” Bergner said. “When you listed the other charter schools, they all feel like a 45-minute bus ride away. So I think it would be serving a population that doesn’t want to put a 6-year-old or 8-year-old on a bus for 50 minutes every day.”
Maier-Speredelozzi said ultimately the group hasn’t committed to a site in South County.
“It depends on availability of sites. We’re looking at a variety of options,” she said.
Council President Rory McEntee asked the group to share its application with the council when it is ready. The council continued the issue to its next meeting.
