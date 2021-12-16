NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A six-month-old investigation by the North Kingstown School Committee has just been released and adds more dramatic details to the swirling controversy of fired Coach Aaron Thomas and his "fat tests" on naked male high school students.
The report given to school officials in June by attorney Matthew Oliverio — who reviewed emails, statements provided to police and did interviews with 13 people — brings a vividly detailed description of the coach's action in one such test and alleges sexual misconduct.
School officials did not say in their public statement the reasons for waiting so long before disclosing the completed June 18, 2021 report Wednesday.
One allegation is specific and glaring in detail. "Since the age of 13, he (an unnamed student) was sexually molested by Mr. Thomas on a quarterly basis during his high school years," the report asserts.
"Although he denies penetration while being fat tested, he claims that the coach would often use his fingers by lifting his genitals, run his fingers between his anus and genitals on the pretense of checking for hernia, while breathing heavily in his face," investigating attorney Oliverio wrote.
"The coach made him sit in the nude and perform exercises," details of the allegation went on to say.
The report also reviews discussions with Schools Superintendent Philip Auger, 2019 Superintendent of the Year in Rhode Island, and details he knew and didn't know at the time allegations were made.
Although the "fat testing," which included boys being asked if they wanted to be naked during it, occurred for more than 10 years according to various people familiar with the coach's actions, Auger said that he only became aware of such tests in the fall of 2018.
Auger Learns About Fat Tests
The superintendent said he learned of it in 2018 during a random encounter with a former student at a gym where Auger exercised, according to the report. After getting information and asking for statements, the superintendent then decided to confront Thomas.
According to the report, on September 10, 2018, a meeting lasting 20 minutes occurred in the administration office at the high school with various administrators and Thomas. Auger essentially outlined to Thomas what had told him without identifying the student.
"When asked the reaction of Mr. Thomas, Dr. Auger claimed he seemed to be taken aback, that there was insinuation that he was doing something inappropriate with students," the report said.
"His reaction was not over-dramatic, however, and he assured Dr. Auger why he had this program in place (to measure personal athletic performance and development), the reason he conducted it alone without any other individuals (to have access to his computer and protect and ensure privacy), and at no point was any student ever naked in his presence, “never.”
"Yet, Mr. Thomas did not deny that some students may have been in towels or some level of undress. Dr. Auger did not ask him about any female students," the report said.
However, John MacDonald, a lawyer representing Thomas acknowledged to The Independent that Thomas did the “fat tests” on some naked students.
Although he didn’t reference a timeframe for those tests that also included athletes who were partially clothed, he said they were part of a “free body composition testing.”
The lawyer said students voluntarily participated in the program and that over his years in the school system Thomas volunteered “thousands of hours” so athletes could benefit from that program.
“Aaron Thomas adamantly denies any unlawful conduct. He fully cooperated with the North Kingstown Police investigation,” MacDonald said about the police review that found no evidence on which to charge Thomas with any crime.
Thomas was fired earlier this year, but resigned before it took effect. He has not been charged with any crimes and the North Kingstown Police Department, after investigating allegations, declined to bring charges earlier this year.
Nonetheless, Thomas is currently the subject of a criminal investigation led by Attorney General Peter Neronha. The School Committee has also asked Oliverio to expand his investigation.
Those results are still pending.
Further, The North Kingstown Town Council recently agreed to hire retired Superior Court Judge Susan E. McGuirl to conduct an independent review of the various investigations into any inappropriate behavior by Thomas.
Town Council President Greg Mancini said about the report and some new findings, "I am in processing reading the report and I think we should let the entire process unfold so we have complete of understanding of the facts and don't jump to conclusions."
Oliverio was stymied by refusals from Thomas's attorney and school union officials in his attempts to interview the coach, according to the report.
What Others Knew
In addition to the report documenting student claims about the "fat tests," being naked and feeling uncomfortable, it also delved into whether other teachers or administrators were aware of what was happening.
It discusses that in June 2017 former athletic director Howie Hague, also a math teacher, said he walked by Thomas’s classroom and saw the then-coach was alone with a boy who had “just his shorts on.”
He said to Oliverio that he didn't suspect inappropriate behavior, "it strikes him that given today’s day and age that a teacher should not be alone with a student in the classroom, particularly if they are in a state of undress.”
Hague told the investigator that he warned Thomas about the appearances and conclusions people might draw. Hague also then said he reported the matter to Denise Mancieri, then high school principal and now assistant school superintendent and the late Dick Fossa, athletic director at the time.
“He went in and described what he had observed to Dr. Mancieri and said that ‘I’ve got it under control,’” the report said.
“Mr. Hague mentioned to Mr. Thomas that this sort of testing should be done in the locker room. Several weeks later Dick Fossa came to him and said that the issue had been addressed,” the report mentioned.
For her part, Mancieri told Oliverio about the incident in 2017, "she assumed that both Howie Hauge and Dick Fossa had attended to the situation.”
Nonetheless, she also acknowledged that she failed to document the incident reported to her. Such documentation in an official written report for school files would be needed should the matter arise again and that previous incidents were reported to have occurred.
She claimed to Oliverio, however, that “unless she writes things down, her memory gets a little vague.”
The investigating attorney reported her now saying that “she admits now that the optics certainly do not look good.”
Oliverio Conclusions
Oliverio in this June report, months before it became a rollicking scandal in town, said, "Mr. Thomas poses a potential threat and liability to the North Kingstown High School community if he were to continue in the employment of the School District."
"If the allegations … are true, he would have violated provisions of Title IX and other policies of the School District that prohibit sexual harassment in the form of unwanted touching, staring, and leering over a course of many, many years," Oliverio wrote.
"If these allegations support the accounts of most of the witness, and I have no information that leads me to conclude otherwise, aside from Mr. Thomas’ statement to the NKPD, it reveals a complete lack of awareness and exercise of poor judgment on the part of Mr. Thomas," the attorney said.
"Furthermore, to not admit that students were fat tested at times while naked establishes a character trait of untruthfulness that no School District should tolerate in any employee," he said.
Gregory Blasbalg, school committee chairman, also issued a statement when the report was released Wednesday afternoon.
"We understand the gravity of some of the report’s findings and we understand that the report is disturbing. We understand what is in that Phase 1 report and will act accordingly," he said.
"The School Committee has taken the Phase 1 recommendations into account and has made and will continue to make changes based on the recommendations and will announce more changes after receiving the Phase 2 report, which he said is nearing completion," Blasbalg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.