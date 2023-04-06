NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island announced Monday that it obtained a $75,000 out-of-court settlement on a lawsuit brought by a high school student alleging a 2018 incident of police brutality.
The RI ACLU filed a federal lawsuit filed three years ago on behalf of a former Narragansett High School student with special education needs who was allegedly thrown to the ground, choked, and arrested by a school resource officer Kyle Rooney over a rude hand gesture the student gave him.
In settling the case, which avoids the necessity of a planned trial, the school district, without admitting liability, has agreed to pay 11th-grader Michael Blanchette $75,000 in monetary damages. The suit was handled by ACLU of RI cooperating attorney Amato DeLuca.
Police Chief Sean Corrigan said, “Officer Rooney remains assigned to the high school. There was no fault found in this settlement. NPD thoroughly investigates all Use of Force incidents.”
“I maintain my position that, in light of the totality of the circumstances, Officer Rooney’s actions were lawful and appropriate,” Corrigan said. “I view the settlement as a business decision made in response to the substantial risk and expense of litigation.”
“We are very pleased that Michael has received monetary payment for the disturbing action taken against him,” Steven Brown, Rhode Island ACLU executive director, said Monday.
The ACLU nationally has often taken an adversarial position about police officers assigned to inside duties within a school. Its website has a section entitled: “Bullies in Blue: The Problem with School Policing.”
“Today, police officers assigned to patrol schools can legally use physical force on students, arrest and handcuff them, and bring the full weight of the criminal justice system to bear on kids who are simply misbehaving,” it said.
“The primary role of police in schools is to enforce criminal laws, and virtually every violation of a school rule can be considered a criminal act if viewed through this police-first lens,” the organization maintains on the site.
The New York Times, in a 2020 review nationally of police in schools, also known as school resource officers, raised questions about whether their intended purpose to stop school violence has been effective and if the experiment is long-overdue to stop.
“The presence of officers in hallways has a profound impact on students of color and those with disabilities, who, according to several analyses and studies, are more likely to be harshly punished for ordinary misbehavior,” it said.
“Still, efforts to remove school resource officers face the same pushback as a broader national effort to reduce funding for police departments: resistance from the police themselves, who are often politically powerful, and concern from some parents and school officials that removing officers could leave schools and students vulnerable,” The Times reported.
However, The National Association of School Resource Officers offered the question: “What evidence exists that school resource officers are valuable?”
It said that Canadian researchers in a two-year study of one SRO program concluded that for every dollar invested in the program, a minimum of $11.13 of social and economic value was created.
It included property damage prevention, halting of effects from violence and drug overdoses, reduced 911 calls, avoidance of a criminal record for a student, assurance that proper mental health treatment happens for students in trouble with them, and an increased feeling of safety among staff and students supporting their presence.
A database of the National Police Foundation’s Averted School Violence project is full of case studies that describe similar SRO interventions, according to the SRO organization.
A 2020 report, “School Resource Officers: Averted School Violence Special Report”, describes 12 incidents from that database.
Trouble Starting at NHS
According to the RI ACLU, trouble between Narragansett High School student Blanchette and that school’s SRO Rooney started when Rooney confronted Blanchette about whether he was allowed to walk in the school hallway at the time.
Blanchette said he was injured after he was forced to the ground by the school resource officer in the school’s hallway, according to Amato DeLuca, Blanchette’s attorney.
DeLuca said the force was used despite his client showing no threat to the officer.
The complaint stems from an incident on Feb. 9, 2018, in which Blanchette, an NHS 11th-grade student on an individualized education plan (IEP), was moving through the school’s hallway when he was approached by Rooney.
According to the lawsuit, Rooney accosted Blanchette on his being in the hallway. Students with IEPs are allowed to move through NHS’ hallways freely at certain times throughout the day, and the complaint alleges that the altercation between Rooney and Blanchette occurred during one such period.
According to the lawsuit, Rooney detained Blanchette and told him to proceed to a particular classroom “without authority or probable cause.”
In response, Blanchette told Rooney about his right to be in the hallway at the time, but this was rejected by Rooney. As Blanchette turned to leave, he displayed his middle finger to Rooney, which allegedly prompted the school resource officer to “reach out and grab Blanchette, violently slamming him to the ground.”
Blanchette was later charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, which were ultimately dismissed months later.
In the 22-page lawsuit, ACLU attorneys claimed that “Officer Rooney’s actions violated Michael Blanchette’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure, the use of excessive force, and to exercise free speech under the First Amendment.”
“Officer Rooney’s actions were condoned and approved by the Chief of the Narragansett Police Department, the Narragansett Police Department, Narragansett School System officials, and the Town of Narragansett,” it said.
“As a result, Michael Blanchette endured an unwarranted prosecution for noncriminal conduct, and experienced school discipline, in addition to the physical harm inflicted upon him and the embarrassment, shame, and loss of standing in the community caused by his wrongful arrest and prosecution,” attorneys said.
School officials reached for comment through Lauren Ruggiero, the system spokeswoman, refused to comment.
“We’re referring all questions to the Narragansett Police Dept. as we don’t comment on litigation,” she said, even though the litigation is no longer active or pending since the town settled the matter.
