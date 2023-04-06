Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation last week that once again extends a state moratorium on any local ordinances that prohibited outdoor dining services by restaurants in Rhode Island. The original bill, which was signed into law in 2020, was meant as a temporary measure to allow restaurants to serve patrons during the height of the COVID pandemic but has been extended several times. Sponsored by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee and Sen. Alana DiMario, last week's bill pushes the deadline for the moratorium to February 15, 2024 but both local lawmakers say the state should advance legislation to make the change permanent. Do you believe Rhode Island lawmakers should pass a law allowing outdoor restaurant service on a permanent basis? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: