SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The last few months of the school year were filled with unprecedented challenges and changes as the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to move to online distance learning, with high school seniors losing out on many of the traditional end-of-high school activities and events in ways they never expected.
However, there’s at least one unexpected and rather unprecedented positive for the Class of 2020 at The Prout School this year: for the first time in school history, the school has co-valedictorians: Lucas DiSilvestro of Exeter and Kendra Gever of Hope Valley, while Michael Slusarczyk of South Kingstown was named the school’s salutatorian out of the 94 members of the graduating class.
“It’s a very unique thing, I thought it was kind of cool,” DiSilvestro said. “I’ve never really heard about this happening before, but I thought it was great to be able to share that position, especially because the person that I’m sharing it with is a great person and a good friend.”
“It was just really exciting to know that all the hard work really paid off,” Gever said. “I was actually so excited that it was a tie and that more people could be recognized because something that I’ve noticed over the years is that everyone at Prout has their own thing and is really talented, so I’m really happy that more people can be recognized.”
Both DiSilvestro and Gever finished with the same exact grade point average, something which came as a pleasant surprise to DiSilvestro.
“It was a little bit unexpected in a way because I thought that everything was kind of set in stone, like that (Gever) was number one, I was going to be number two, but things just kind of worked out in a certain way,” DiSilvestro said.
Neither seemed to mind sharing the spotlight either, and couldn’t be happier to share the stage with each other, whenever or wherever that may be.
“It’s awesome that more people get to be recognized and I get to share the title with somebody who’s also super hardworking and an inspiration,” Gever said.
“The whole co-valedictorian thing I think is super cool, it really is a good way of recognizing everybody that deserves to be recognized in that way and it certainly allowed for (Slusarczyk) to be recognized as salutatorian, which he really deserved, so it’s awesome,” DiSilvestro said.
For salutatorian Slusarczyk, the announcement too was pleasantly unexpected.
“It was definitely a big surprise because obviously with everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading around, it was definitely a really good, unexpected, pick-me-up surprise. It really made me happy and it was just really all of my hard work becoming manifest in this great award,” Slusarczyk said.
He also had nothing but praise for the co-valedictorians.
“I think it’s really great for both of them,” Slusarczyk said. “They’re both really hard workers and they’re both always working hard in the classroom and I couldn’t be happier for the both of them being able to have such a prestigious award as valedictorian and I’m proud to be up on that pedestal with them too.”
All three students share a few things in common. Other than a dedication to their education, they also were all heavily involved in extracurriculars. All three were athletes, with Gever competing for the Crusaders in soccer, swimming and track while DiSilvestro competed in cross country and golf and Slusarczyk was a member of the baseball team. Slusarczyk also served as student body president and DiSilvestro as a class officer while also being a member of the school’s robotics teams, and Gever will also be receiving an international baccalaureate diploma for visual arts.
“It was difficult to manage everything, but I’m glad that I was able to get involved in a lot of stuff because I met a ton of people who I might not have met otherwise and I definitely made a lot of friends who I’ll keep forever,” Gever said.
“Cross country is one of the most defining things I did at Prout,” DiSilvestro said. “I thought that it was an amazing experience, amazing coach, amazing people. Going into high school I wasn’t really planning on doing a fall sport and then I started doing cross country and it kind of just took off from there. That’s where I met the majority of my friend group.”
As for robotics, it gave DiSilvestro a chance to explore some of his academic interests in a more direct manner.
“I’m personally interested in that kind of stuff like the engineering, math and physics, and robotics is a way for me to get into that in a more hands-on approach, so I thought that was pretty cool,” DiSilvestro said. “Our team was pretty successful and I met a lot of my friends through robotics.”
For Slusarczyk, athletics and other extracurriculars weren’t just part of his experience at Prout, but a part he feels made him successful at Prout.
“My experience at Prout has helped me to develop the greatest work ethic I could possibly get, I (couldn’t) get it anywhere else,” Slusarczyk said. “I wouldn’t call myself the superstar athlete that you’d see at other big schools in the state, but Prout gave me the opportunity to play for the baseball team over there and I was good enough to play for the varsity team because of my work ethic that I put in. It was the nights in the weight room every single night with my dad throughout the past four years and just doing all my training it sort of helped me carry over my academics and I’d say the moral of my experience at Prout for athletics and also for having the ability to take part in different extracurricular activities has helped me to develop the greatest work ethic I could possibly ask for.”
The way their senior year played out was unexpected, losing out on many of the classic senior year milestones enjoyed by previous graduating classes.
“Like it is for all seniors, it’s been really difficult and it’s been really weird to not see my friends on my last day of school,” Slusarczyk said. “(May 25) was our last day of classes and we’ve gotten links to sign each other’s digital yearbooks and it’s just really weird and something I did not expect to happen to end up my senior year, but my philosophy has always been to just move forward and not dwell on what’s going on and I’ve always moved forward and saw the gift of every day and that’s just probably what kept me motivated and kept me moving through this entire thing.”
Both co-valedictorians agreed, saying that despite the disappointments, there were some positives and both believed the school was handling everything to the best of its ability, and one that bodes lessons for the future.
“I mean it’s definitely hard because going through high school we’ve seen all the other graduating classes coming through having their end of the year senior activities, but it’s also one of those things like we can’t help it and I think that, as a whole, Prout is doing an awesome job accommodating in the ways that they can,” DiSilvestro said. “I like the idea that we’re still pushing back graduation and are going to try to have some form of graduation in person, whether that happens or not, but yeah I mean it’s a tough thing but it also kind of teaches us that we’re going to hit obstacles moving forward and we’re going to have to find ways around them.”
“It’s definitely really different, but I think it’s been really interesting knowing that everybody’s in the same situation and everyone has to work together, but I think it’s been a good experience and preparation for college with all of that independent time,” Gever said.
Upon graduation, Gever will be keeping her talents local as she’ll head across town in the fall to the University of Rhode Island where she’ll be majoring in Clinical Neuroscience.
“I’m really excited for that,” Gever said. “It’s something that I think I’m going to be really passionate about because I’ve struggled with my health in the past, both physical and mental stuff, so I’m just really excited to learn more about that and help people with similar conditions and situations.”
Her co-valedictorian DiSilvestro will be going up to New Hampshire to attend Dartmouth College, and while he’s going into the Ivy League school undeclared, he has some areas of interest already in mind.
“My interests are definitely catered towards the sciences and the environment, so somewhere along my path I’ll figure that all out,” DiSilvestro said.
For him, Dartmouth has always been his dream school and he’ll never forget the moment he found out he had been accepted.
“I heard the news during one of my robotics meetings,” DiSilvestro said. “I didn’t want anyone to be around in case it was a no, so I went out to my car and went on the online portal and checked it and I was just kind of in shock for a few minutes.”
As for Slusarczyk, he’ll be heading from South County to South Bend as he’ll be attending the University of Notre Dame for Mechanical Engineering and also plans on joining the club men’s rowing team.
“I’ve always felt proficient in math and physics, along with my other classes I felt really comfortable in because of the great faculty and staff at Prout, but those are just the two subjects I felt really great in and I’m excited to continue on my journey in engineering,” Slusarczyk said.
For him, Notre Dame had always been one of his dream schools, but a visit to the campus for a conference last June solidified his desire to join the Fighting Irish.
“I saw that golden dome standing so far above me and I was just in absolute awe and I knew right from there that it was going to be my home, so I drew myself to work my hardest and get myself there and it seemed like a long shot at first but with all my hard work, I was able to get there and I’m really excited to just be a part of a really great Catholic community with a ton of school spirit,” Slusarczyk said.
As they all reflect on their time at Prout, the three top seniors each had their own advice to the incoming freshmen class.
“I’d say that if you cooperate with your teachers and you’re a good person in the classroom and you put the work in, then Prout’s going to prepare you to go anywhere that you want to go,” Slusarczyk said. “I don’t necessarily see myself as that genius wicked smart person that a lot of people see in the valedictorians and salutatorians, I basically see myself as someone that works really hard on all of my tests and assignments and just putting in my best into everything that I do. I get good grades on tests because I just put in as much work as I can and I get good grades on projects because I pay attention to detail in every single thing that I do. With all that being said, you can go anywhere that you want to go with the help of the faculty if you do all the right steps to get there.”
“I think my biggest (piece of advice) is to try different things,” DiSilvestro said. “I found it’s been very worth it for me to step out of my comfort zone, to try different clubs and different sports and stuff, and also a big thing to understand is that starting freshman year, your academics are very important, so I feel that if you stay committed to that over all four years, you will be awarded in one way or another and I think try different things (and) be committed and motivated, that’s kind of the biggest things there and appreciate the help from your teachers, your peers and your parents, which means everything.”
“I would say to really try and get involved don’t stress, because I know I stressed a lot about it but there’s always time to improve and if you reach a challenge, you have a lot of support and you have a lot of time to make up for it and have a good time,” Gever said.
Gever said she also came to enjoy the smaller size of the school, which gives it a more connected atmosphere.
“I really liked how small (Prout is), it’s something that I came to appreciate because you can get involved in so many things and you get really close with your class. I was just saying this the other day that I would go to school and just feel like I knew everyone, maybe not personally but just like everybody I had grown to know the past four years seeing them all in the hallways, it was just a really comfortable place to be.”
The Prout School still plans on holding a traditional graduation ceremony in either the school itself or its cathedral when possible depending on social distancing guidelines. More information and updates on Prout’s graduation can be found at the school’s website, theproutschool.org, or on their Facebook and Twitter pages.
