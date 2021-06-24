Over the past four years, they received accolades for their accomplishments on the field, court and track as varsity athletes, but now, South Kingstown High School seniors Matt Burns and Carley Fewlass are being honored for their prowess in the classroom as they were named valedictorian and salutatorian respectively of the Class of 2021
“I was super excited when I heard,” Burns, a member of the tennis, indoor track and cross country teams, said. “My guidance counselor had just sent me an email and told me to call her at the number, she didn’t say anything about what the call was about and I called her and she slowly revealed the news and it was really exciting to hear that.”
“My guidance counselor called me on the phone in the morning and she was super excited,” Fewlass, a four year varsity soccer and basketball player, said. “It obviously was a little bit nerve-racking waiting to hear if I’ll finish the second or not, so it felt really nice to hear that I had. I worked hard all year to keep my grades up so it was really nice to hear that and it’s really an honor to be second at SK. My grade has tons of really smart, driven and talented kids, so I was really excited to find that out.”
The pair were also excited for each other, even if they figured they’d finish where they did.
“I was super excited for her too,” Burns said of Fewlass. “I know she definitely deserves that and we had kind of figured that this was going to be the way because we’ve pretty much been one and two for at least the last few quarters... she definitely deserved it.”
“We have all known that Matt was the first in the class for a while now so it was no surprise to hear that he finished that way, but I am so happy for him, and I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more,” Fewlass said. “He is a great student and he worked hard to earn this. He is also a great athlete and person all around. I’m honored to be recognized with him and that we get to represent our school together.”
But both are more than just great athletes and students. Burns served as class president for the Class of 2021 while Fewlass was an active member of numerous clubs, including Best Buddies, Student Council and Varsity Athletes Against Substance Abuse.
“I have absolutely loved my experience at South Kingstown High School,” Fewlass said. “I just think that at SK we have a really tight knit community. Everybody’s always positive and enthusiastic about helping each other out and we just have a really great spirited community.”
“My experience the last four years has been super, super fun,” Burns said. “The classes were great, like I couldn’t ask for a better group of classmates or teachers and sports have been a super big part.”
For Burns, who played tennis all four years and did cross country and indoor track for three, the memories made with his teammates will stay with him forever.
“Being out there with all of those guys was just great,” Burns said. “I loved competing with my classmates as well as just the whole school and all of the events we were able to do this year were a lot of fun too.”
As for Fewlass, she certainly agreed.
“Being part of the sports community at South Kingstown High School was just an amazing experience,” Fewlass said. “Everyone was so supportive, our teams usually did really well, which was a lot of fun and the coaches were always great and I made a lot of friends and a lot of great memories through that.”
Additionally, Fewlass said it was the many helpful teachers at the school who helped her reach her full potential as a high school student.
“I took mostly honors and AP classes and I had the best teachers who were always offering extra help after school and pushing me to do my best, so I really feel like they have helped prepare me for college and helped me to end up where I did,” Fewlass said.
For Burns, one of the key parts of his high school experience was being as involved in what was happening as possible.
“I really tried to be involved in as much as I could, especially this year after we missed out on some things, like going to all the senior nights for other sports has been kind of fun,” Burns said. “We have events like Mr. SKHS that I participated in that were a lot of fun too.”
Like all high school seniors, the last year and a half of their academic careers were some of the most testing and challenging they had faced, loaded with uncertainties.
“This year was pretty tough on everyone,” Fewlass said. “It was tough on everyone but especially for seniors it was disappointing just because we have been looking forward to our senior year for so long. We started up the year virtually, which was tough just because it’s hard to get yourself motivated when you’re just on a computer screen and so I think it all improved when we were able to come back to school in person. Thankfully SK was able to have people learning in person every day and all the students at the same time, it wasn’t based by alphabet or anything like that, so I think it really raised peoples’ spirits, both teachers and students when we could see people actually in the building learning and just being together again.”
“Back in the summer we had some meetings for class office and we were talking with (South Kingstown High School Principal) Dr. (Chip) McGair and we weren’t even sure what the school year was going to look like or if we’d even be in person at the start, so once we got the news that we could have in person (classes) and then have sports and then eventually have spectators at sports, that was really cool,” Burns said. “We started out at the end of last year we had a virtual school and then we had a little bit of virtual school at the start of this year before we went in person and that was probably the hardest part to just stay motivated and turn work in when he really didn’t have as much commitment, but once were back in person it just felt like regular school again.”
In particular, it was being able to salvage some of those senior year traditions that really helped to improve morale.
“At SK we have a lot of fun traditions that we like to do, like Diva Bowl and our Sadie Hawkins Homecoming Dance and so in the fall when those things couldn’t happen it was pretty disappointing, but our class advisors as well as the rest of our staff and the parents, they all worked really hard to organize activities for the seniors to do starting in the winter and through the spring once the restrictions were lightening up a bit,” Fewlass said. “We all did the Polar Plunge together and just all of the seniors being together in one place was a really great thing and I think it helped us to stick together, finish the year strong and now we’re just all psyched that we’ve been able to have prom and graduation in person, so I think really we just all stuck together, supported one another and thankfully made it through.”
Likewise, return to in person learning helped with those feelings as well.
“We started out at the end of last year with virtual school and then we had a little bit of virtual school at the start of this year before we went in person and that was probably the hardest part to just stay motivated and turn work in when he really didn’t have as much commitment, but once were back in person it just felt like regular school again,” Burns said.
Now, with graduation and their high school years in the rearview, both Burns and Fewlass are looking to their futures, which will take them both far away from the shores of South County. Burns is heading south to the University of Florida to study mechanical engineering, while Fewlass is heading west to the Rocky Mountain State to attend the University of Colorado at Boulder as a double major in both environmental studies and international relations.
“I’m super excited because Boulder has a great (environmental studies) program so I think there will be lots of opportunities for me there,” Fewlass said. “I am choosing to double major because I am really interested in both sustainability and policy concerning it, so I hope that this path will eventually allow me to create change on a larger scale.”
Additionally, Fewlass envisions herself taking advantage of a plethora of extracurricular activities in her new home.
“I love to ski and hike and be active outdoors, so I’m really looking forward to being in Colorado in the mountains and joining the skiing club and playing club soccer, getting involved with Best Buddies and hopefully some volunteer work as well and so I’m really excited about that,” Fewlass said.
As for Burns, he said he’s no stranger to the Sunshine State, frequently going on vacation to visit family.
“I know the weather is going to be great down there so I’m excited,” Burns said. “When I toured the campus it was super nice, super big and they’ve got great sports programs, so I’m super excited to go over there and participate and play some club tennis down there too.”
As for advice for the incoming freshman Class of 2025, both said to be involved and enjoy their time while they can.
“I would tell an incoming freshman to focus on their academics, but also make sure that they do as much as I can, whether it be sports or school events because that’s where you make the real memories,” Burns said. “I wish I had done a little more my freshman year and been a little more involved, because that was the bread-and-butter of school. Academics are important, but a lot of your great memories are with your friends at school events and sporting events.”
“The biggest advice I would give them is to enjoy every second of it,” Fewlass said. “It flies by. I can’t believe I’m a senior, I can remember my first day of school vividly, so I would really tell them to take advantage of everything that the school offers, get involved in as many clubs as you can and play sports if you want, play an instrument if you want, but anything you can do just to get yourself involved and meet as many people as possible. In terms of academics, challenge yourself. At SK we have many programs that offer challenging courses and so we are lucky enough to have the opportunity to push ourselves. I’d say study hard and try to enjoy the ride along the way.”
