SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Billy Forbes could have been called “Mr. South Kingstown,” according to many friends and others who knew him.
“In my mind, he was a true son of South Kingstown,” said Joe “Tiger” Patrick, close friend, fellow veteran and long-time commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 916 in South Kingstown.
Formally known as William Forbes, but really just called “Billy” by everyone, he died May 17 at South County Hospital. He was 88 years old.
A life-long resident of South Kingstown, friends and associates says Forbes touched the lives of hundreds through his work in many activities in various organizations and jobs he held over the years.
These included bartending and working at the popular Elks Club, sporting events at the University of Rhode Island, veterans’ assistance at the local VFW, parade marshal in 2019 of the town’s 150th Annual Memorial Day parade, ambulance driver and forest fire fighter.
As importantly, he was the inside guy at the state Department of Motor Vehicles’ local office when located in downtown Wakefield in the former U.S. Post Office on Robinson Street.
He helped local residents through the snare and tangling set of sometimes confusing bureaucratic rules and procedures to get a driver’s license or to register a vehicle.
“He certainly could be called Mr. South Kingstown because everyone knew him,” said Mitzi Gates, a 1952 South Kingstown High School classmate and class reunion organizer who he joined in the last few years for monthly luncheon meetings.
“He’d tell stories and he always had stories to tell and people were interested in them,” she said about this man who also could be a raconteur at almost an occasion.
Forbes was a man who knew the town and lived in a town that knew him, says nearly everyone who knew him.
Born and raised in South Kingstown, he was married for 40 years to Sandra G. (Bergstrom) Forbes and was the son of the late William D. and Elsie H. (Northup) Forbes. Family roots go deep with one brother who operated a local funeral home for many years.
One portion of the community that Billy Forbes held dear in his heart, said those who knew him, were veterans. He was a member of VFW Post 916 for over 60 years after joining the Air Force the week following his graduation from South Kingstown High School.
He enlisted in the middle of the Korean War and wound up being stationed on top of Old Smokey Mountain, where he made sure communications went through between air, land and sea forces, according to his details about that service.
In 2019 when named one of two Memorial Day parade marshals, long-time former VFW Commander Tiger Patrick recognized the achievements and service Forbes had given to the community and the post over the years.
He received the post’s Veterans Ambassador of the Year Award. “You are very deserving of more than love,” Patrick said to an emotional Forbes at a town council meeting.
“He’s a town treasure. Billy joined, he didn’t jump or question anything. He volunteered to serve this country. He’s our town treasure,” Patrick repeated.
“I wanted to recognize that, because I don’t know how long you’re going to these meetings, and you know what Billy, I wanted it to be on public record how important you are to this town, to me and to so many,” he said.
“I don’t think I’ve met anybody who’s as upbeat and happy as Bill is, nearly all the time,” said South Kingstown Town Councilman Joe Viele. “He’s got a great positive attitude and it’s great to be in his company.”
“I want to be like him when I grow up,” Viele said at the time.
This week, in an interview, he said, “I’ve known Billy for a long time. He was related to my wife and met him in the early 1980s when I met her.”
A constant smile, hand out to help and effervescent personality made him the kind of person most people would like and want to know, Viele said.
“It was his psychological make up and it came from the heart,” said Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce and also owner of now-closed Liberty Rentals for decades.
He also has lived in town for more than 50 years. He knows a thing or two about participating in community activities.
“I don’t know how you plug yourself into all that stuff, but he did,” Viele said with a sigh about the many ways that Forbes touched the lives of local residents and came to know them.
Bill Harney, house committee chairman at the Elks Club agreed. “Whenever there was an event for charity or families in need, he was right there,” he said.
The owner of a local bowling alley, Old Mountain Lanes and its Camden’s restaurant where Forbes was a bartender, remembered Forbes growing up. Forbes worked for his father, Bernard, who owned Toth’s Corner Shop, an ice cream and sandwich spot on the corner of Main and Columbia street.
“He was very close to my father,” said Robert Toth, noting that when the shop closed in the early 1950s Forbes followed his father to Old Mountain Lanes.
As a young man, Toth would hang out with Forbes. “We would travel around to some local spots and have a good time,“ he said about the camaraderie coming with youthful exploits in a small rural town at the time.
“He was a real jokester. He would tell some tales and get people going,” he said, but pointed out that this man could also be a real calming force when tensions and emotions ran high.
“He was with the town’s first ambulance corps when it wasn’t run out of the hospital anymore,” he said referring to a time decades ago when ambulance calls were handled by volunteers.
“There were some tough scenes with car crashes and other accidents. He was very cool, calm, collected, positive — a real leader in those moments,” Toth said about Forbes who was a captain in the volunteer ambulance corps.
Craig E. Stanley, chief of South Kingstown Emergency Medical Services that now runs the service, said, “Billy Forbes was very nice man and such a big part of this community. He will be missed…He was dedicated to helping others and served his community in many ways.”
Besides his wife, Forbes is survived by two children, Jodi Tefft and her husband Owen, Eric Dyer and his wife Kristin, seven grandchildren, Amie Tefft, Aaron Tefft, Andrew Tefft, Amberly Tefft, Haley Dyer, Mollie Dyer and Emelia Dyer, six great grandchildren, and a loving niece, Holly Forbes Cahill. He was the brother of the late Robert Forbes, Richard Forbes and uncle to the late Peter Forbes.
A funeral service was this week with burial having military honors at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
Tiger Patrick has over the years kept the light burning bright on Forbes. In a Facebook post shortly after Forbes died, he ensured that light shone brightly.
“He truly lived a great life and embodied the cardinal principles of the Elks. Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity. Billy was truly in love with Sandy and she truly loved him. He fought for and then lived the American Dream. RIP Billy, you truly earned it my dear friend,” he said.
