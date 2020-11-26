NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The tally is official — the one-vote edge in the Narragansett School Committee race carried to the bitter end with incumbent Justin Skenyon barely retaining his seat.
A recount at the state Board of Elections officially put the vote at 2,752 to 2,751, with Skenyon ending the chances of Ethan Farrell to beat back his slim loss.
“It was a long wait for the results and I felt every moment of it,” Skenyon said after the state determined the final vote following a recount, adding, “I want people to know if they think their vote doesn’t matter, it especially mattered to me.”
While the single vote margin is not unprecedented in Rhode Island — a city council race in Central Falls also came down to a one vote margin in 2016 — it is quite rare, said several state and local officials.
To see the special circumstances for this to happen on the local level compared to a countrywide vote, national researchers on voting say on average, a voter in America has about 1 in 60 million chance of being decisive in the presidential election.
In other words, this race beat the odds of it ever coming down to one vote.
Farrell was upbeat about his ultimate loss. “I guess this is good – it shows that the process works as it should. Sometimes it doesn’t always fall in your favor, but you learn from it.”
Secretary of the State Nellie M. Gorbea, who lives in neighboring North Kingstown, and champions voting as part of her state duties, said this election proved an important point people frequently dismiss.
“This race is a prime example of the power of voting, and why I’ve made it my mission as Secretary of State to improve access to the ballot box while protecting the integrity of our elections,” she said.
Gorbea added, “It’s also a testament to the work of local election officials that the recount in this race yielded the same result.”
Theresa Donovan, Narragansett town clerk, is also the own’s supervising elections official. She sets up, runs and monitors elections. She’s been doing this for nearly 40 years in different towns in Rhode Island.
“It’s unusual for a political race to end just one vote apart, but close races on the local level are more common than you might think,” she explained.
Being from the smallest state in the union, with only four electoral votes, Rhode Islanders often feel that their individual votes have little to no impact on national level elections, Donovan said about her experiences with connecting with voters about voting.
“But nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to local elections,” she said.
Both candidates offered various reasons for the tight race. They agreed that two-weeks of early voting and increased mail ballots as an answer to avoid going to the polls on Election Day brought out more voters.
Ferrell added, “I think the library was the focal point of the whole election. There was definitely a delay that everyone was fed up with. Put more people in the mix as well the presidential races and anything can happen.”
Skenyon agreed that another draw bringing out voters was a controversy surrounding support the library and a referendum related to bond spending for renovating a new location for the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library.
“While this most likely drew more people out to vote and while (also) voting for their town council choice, they also had the opportunity to vote for other candidates they might not normally be voting for,” he said.
Both candidates said they appreciated the turnout of voters who supported them and their interest in the elections process.
