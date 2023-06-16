SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Steering Committee will hold a 1.3-mile-long parade on Saturday to honor the town’s 300th birthday.
Starting at 10 a.m., there will be three minutes of bell ringing to begin the march — an action meant to symbolize one minute per century.
This will be produced by the bells from the Church of the Ascension, First Church of God Peace Dale, Peace Dale Congregation, St. Francis Church, Wakefield Baptist Church, and Town Hall.
“The main thing that we’re finding is that the parade is becoming a microcosm of the whole anniversary year celebration,” Joanne Esposito, 300th Anniversary Committee Chair said. “Because it’s uniting everyone. It’s uniting not only the committee … it’s uniting the residents (and) the businesses.”
The event is sponsored by The University of Rhode Island.
The parade will begin from the intersection of School and Holley Street and travel behind Old Mountain Lanes, before continuing through Wakefield, ending at South Kingstown Town Hall, 180 High Street. It is split into nine different divisions.
The first division will feature South Kingstown officials, state legislators and the state’s congressional delegation. They will all be marching with URI President Marc Parlange and his wife Mary.
There will be a 21-foot URI float, donated by Northup’s Service Center, in which school administration, faculty, staff, students, and alumni will be marching alongside.
The 300th Anniversary Committee’s Honorary Chairs will follow the float — a group made up of Native American Tribal Member Sandra Pates, Bishop Wallace Hazard, retired state Supreme Court Justice Gilbert V. Indeglia, and Military War Veteran Joseph “Tiger” Patrick.
There will be a review stand for special guests and sponsors to watch the parade at Pier Cleaners on High Street — highlighted by Steve Stewart, a committee member and a 30-year Chair of the Memorial Day and Veterans Day Parade committee.
The parade’s second division will feature local businesses and schools, while the fifth division will include the U.S. Marines and boy scouts.
Traffic will be managed by the police department and parade volunteers.
Holley, Main Street, and a portion of High Street will be closed during the parade from 10 a.m. until around noon.
There will be road closures during the parade line up from 8:15-10 a.m. and no parking will be available on Main Street before and during the parade.
Shuttle buses will drive from Columbia Street to Town Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to accommodate parade participants and viewers.
The festivities will continue beyond the parade, as there will be a picnic at Saugatucket Veterans Park from 12-4:30 p.m., sponsored by Advanced Auto Body. The picnic will hold live music performances, beginning with The Naticks and finishing with the U.S. Navy’s Rock Band’s Newport-based Rhode Island Sound.
There will also be roaming entertainment, complete with puppets, bucket drumming, costumed characters, and the Ladies of the Rolling Pin.
Entry is free and food is available for purchase through local food trucks and restaurants.
Alcoholic and soft drink tickets will be available for purchase at the beer tent. Cash and cards will be accepted.
The day ends with a free baseball game at Old Mountain Field, where the Ocean State Waves – South Kingstown’s hometown New England College Baseball League team currently celebrating its 10th anniversary season – will play the Newport Gulls at 6:30 p.m.
Esposito hopes the event can achieve a feel in the future similar to how committee members see old photos of the 250th anniversary today.
“We’re thinking the next generation 50 years from now will remember this fondly.”
