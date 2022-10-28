SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Erika Jackson, 41, is a single mother with six kids under her care and she is a full-time college student studying social work. She barely makes ends meet, and has no extra money for after-school activities.
“My kids, if they go to the rec center, I don’t even have $5 for two of them for the vending machine,” she said about going to play a game of hoops at the town Recreation Center.
She and her children live in low-income housing and have a budget to match with little so-called “disposable” income. Money spent is most often for necessities.
So, a proposed youth center by the Jonnycake Center for Hope, not far from their home, would be a dream come true.
“Children having somewhere else to go other than the recreation center is great. The children who go to rec center are focused on basketball or sports,” she said, adding that kids not in sports clubs or paid-for activities need something more in this town, she said.
Paula Whitford, school committee chairwoman, long-time South Kingstown resident, and woman of color, accented that point. She also talked about some underlying racial inequities and the disadvantaged in South Kingstown.
“Although South Kingstown always had community centers in our town, we never had a place where every kid could go there and feel welcomed and that their personal needs would be met. It really depended on where you came from and what you looked like,” she said.
For the town’s residents who struggle the most with finances coupled with balancing challenging home lives, this kind of youth center would open another door for teenagers who need to learn social skills, help with homework, adult mentors, friendships formed in non-competitive and supportive settings, said Jackson and other advocates.
Michael Coelho, a Jonnycake Board of Directors member and Newport Boys and Girls Club program manager, said, “The target population would be those that are the most vulnerable in the community. The safe haven should provide extra support for those who don’t necessarily have a ‘level playing field.’”
He also noted, “There are a couple of youth-serving organizations in the community, but [we’re] not sure if services provided support the needs of many.”
It is with these ideas and others in mind that the Jonnycake Center decided to close its nearly 50-year-old thrift shop and redesign that space at 1231 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale, into a youth center.
Plans call for it to open in the spring. It would offer numerous activities and a hang-out place as well as educational assistance and counseling-mentoring. All of this and more would be done with adult supervision.
It also will aim to address another issue. In this fog-clearing time of seeing the devastating results Covid brought to teenagers’ mental health, this center would also tap into a growing need to help address those issues, too.
Nearly 40 percent of students in high schools have reported experiencing mental-health challenges during the coronavirus outbreak, according to published findings from a survey by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
High school students who are gay, lesbian or bisexual, as well as girls, were especially likely to say their mental health has suffered during the pandemic, according to a Pew Research Center review of the CDC findings, because they were cut off from needed support from friends due to restrictions and social distancing.
In the survey, “poor mental health” includes stress, anxiety and depression.
In addition, 44% said that in the previous 12 months they felt sad or hopeless almost every day, for at least two weeks in a row, and stopped doing some usual activities.
For parents like Jackson, these findings are consistent with their observations. Jackson pointed out that giving youth alternatives other than just hanging out alone at home is important.
They also need to find meaning through other activities, such as those planned for the youth center, which can help to alleviate some of the feelings they are expressing, she and experts have said.
This kind of sentiment echoed through the Jonnycake Center’s survey in 2021 of 300 members.
“We are hearing in the community that kids need a safe place to be,” said Jane Hayward, chairwoman of the Jonnycake Board of Directors and former secretary of the state’s Office of Health and Human Services.
Kate Brewster, executive director of Jonnycake, agreed.
“That survey pointed to the need for this. The members noted the need for focus on physical health, affordable housing and youth-child enrichment, which this center helps to address,” she said.
Brewster recalled a small, but telling, example involving kids in South Kingstown who live just minutes from many area beaches with surfing opportunities along the Atlantic Ocean.
“This summer in one of our programs we took them surfing. These kids were never exposed to surfing. Most never went to the beach. After this summer, they want to get surfboards and wetsuits,” she said.
“Some of these kids have never even been to Point Judith,” she said, referring to the scenic ocean spot seven miles away — a 15-minute drive — from their homes in the low-income housing rather than the expensive developments just a few miles away where property values have been skyrocketing.
She envisions the center to have activities like Jackson described as well as those to learn woodworking, silk-screening and graphic design. She sees programs that involve yoga and self-defense as well on the horizon for the youth center.
“I also think that just having some beanbag chairs and ping-pong table here to play on or hang out sitting in is important,” she said, especially for kids who may not have adult supervision at home until hours after school ends.
Those moments can court trouble of any kind, whether reinforcing mental health issues from loneliness or other causes, or the temptation of substance abuse without getting caught, said experts in youth counseling and Jackson.
“I know at least 15 mothers who would want this kind of place for their kids to go on the chance it will help them develop better lives,” she said.
“I grew up in Providence, I grew up in the ghetto. I moved here so my kids could have a better life,” Jackson said.
