SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to direct town staff to discontinue plowing and grading of over 70 miles of private roads, and to notice the affected residents that the services will stop, beginning in September 2023.
Councilwoman Jessica Rose said the town will need to give written notice of an official date in which services will be halted.
“We’re in the middle of winter and I want to make sure that if we decide to do that, people who have typically been relying on the town to plow have ample notice to make arrangements,” Rose said, prior to the vote.
Rose added she would like a passage, in a letter to residents, to acknowledge that “there is a process to have a road accepted by the town” as a town road — through bringing the street up to subdivision standards.
The council’s motion came after discussion arose that questioned fairness and equity of road services – due to some privately owned roads in town being plowed and maintained while others were not.
Broad Hill Residential Compound Homeowners Association representative Tom Routliffe reiterated at Monday’s meeting that he believed the now-struck down policy was unfair – particularly to taxpayers on private roads that were not being plowed by the town.
“We have an objection to that free ride,” Routliffe said on Monday.
The homeowners’ association sent the council an email about the issue on Jan. 4, though the association had discussed the matter with the town for nearly a year.
The group called for South Kingstown to either stop snowplowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense or plow all private roads in town.
“Over the years, our residents would see town snowplows using our private road which is the Broad Hill Way Road,” Routliffe said. “And the plows would be up, and they would be going somewhere from Ministerial Road to the interior. We found out that they were in fact on their way to plow Sand Plains Road which is also a private road.”
Rose said, she has concerns with the town plowing private roads.
“Private roads are not held to the same standard as town roads,” Rose said. “So, when three inches of snow has fallen, plow drivers may not know what’s underneath there and it could cause damage to town equipment. Another concern for me would be that a town vehicle might damage a private road and then who’s responsible to repair that?”
Town Manager James Manni referenced that there is a total of 827 roads in South Kingstown.
“That’s 302 miles of roadway,” he said.
Of those streets, 453 roads – 149 miles and 55% of the total road mileage – are identified as town roads.
There are 336 total private roads, which stretch for 75 miles, combined, or 40% of the total number of miles, Manni said.
State roads, combined with the University of Rhode Island’s campus streets, make up 38% or 78 miles.
Manni added, if the town was to include all private and town roads in its plow routes, it would call for five to six new full-time employees to be hired and possibly “upwards of 10 … We might have to go to at least 30 (workers), so it could go anywhere from 6-10 (new workers).”
It would also require the addition of three new vehicles, the town manager said.
“The immediate capital investment would be about $500,000,” Manni said.
Officials said they could not find any agreements with any type of owners on these private roads, some of which date back decades.
“This town was a different place back then – it was a much smaller town,” Manni said. “And I’m sure a lot of these things were done by handshakes. But, at some point a decision was made by someone in this town, that whenever these new developments were going in many of them would be private roads that do not meet the standards that the town roads (have).”
This includes drainage, curbs, and thickness of asphalt.
Council President Rory McEntee said he was hesitant to move away from what the town originally had in place.
“The reliance aspect is something that’s important here,” McEntee said. “These homeowners have relied on this … and I think that there’s potentially a lot more people affected by a potential change who are not here, not aware that we’re considering pulling that on them … I just don’t see the big (financial) burden taken here.”
Routliffe countered this, by reiterating that the homeowners’ association was “looking for equity.
“By that logic, then it wouldn’t cost that much more money for the town to plow all the private roads,” Routliffe said.
Before the vote passed, the council debated whether to no longer plow private roads or to offer the service for a fee.
The talk did not go far, however, as councilors said that, through standards of fairness and equity, the town would need to offer road services to everyone who submits a request. This could have led to higher expenses, particularly if roads aren’t up to standard, officials said.
“I feel like we’re not gonna be able to financially plow all the private roads,” Councilwoman Deborah Bergner said. “…having some lead time for people to make other arrangements is fair.”
