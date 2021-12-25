NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The architect’s fee for the planned library at the former Belmont Market building has gone up, but Town Council members said Monday that Narragansett will not pay more than the $5.8 million voters approved for the project in 2016.
“That doesn’t mean the town is spending more money,” Council President Jesse Pugh said.
Rather, costs associated with building have risen in the four years since voters approved the bond, due to COVID and the rising price of materials across all sectors.
That affected the total fee charged by HBM Architects, which is a percentage of the total project amount, Pugh said.
HBM’s fee was initially fixed at $354,280, based on a budget of $3.4 million. The agreement also included a 9% fee in the event of cost increases for the project.
The project budget increased to $5.7 million, meaning HBM’s 9% fee would be $155,520.
However the council on Monday unanimously approved an agreement with HBM wherein the firm will shave about $20,000 from its bill, making it $135,520.
The fee structure for increased costs applies if the project’s budget stays below $6 million. If it goes over that, the fee would need to be negotiated, according to Monday’s agreement.
Council members were adamant that any cost increases to the project over the approved $5.8 million bond would be borne by the library board.
“It means that more money needs to be raised by the library,” Pugh said. “They understand that, we understand that.”
Public commenters at Monday’s meeting expressed frustration that the library hasn’t provided a total amount for the money it has raised to date, and that it also hasn’t produced audited financial statements.
“Lack of transparency. You should hold off until there is an exact accountability. How much is raised, how much is in the bank, how much is pledged,” Paul Zonfrillo said. “What happens if the library is half-built and the town has spent their $5.3 million, and then what?”
Laurie Kelly, head of the Library Board of Trustees, said the board is set on keeping the project cost at $6 million.
“We have a lot of pledges, we have money in the bank. That information will be coming out soon, as will the actual floor plans,” she said. She targeted mid-January for a presentation.
“We’re just not at the public readiness at this point,” she said.
HBM also tentatively “backed out” or lowered the cost by about $160,000, Kelly said, when the board said it could move furniture from the existing Maury Loontjens Memorial Library into the new space rather than buy new.
“Things we thought we were going to replace we are now testing to see how much life is in them, so we can just move over there,” Kelly said.
In September, the Friends of the Narragansett Library said it had set a $3 million fundraising goal and had raised more than $1.6 million during the pandemic.
“It’s because of the support we’ve had from the community that’s making that (goal) realistic,” Kelly said.
