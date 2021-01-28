NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A longtime wish by many to have a community ice skating rink is about to come true in Narragansett, thanks to some luck and some ingenuity by the town’s chamber of commerce.
Peg Fredette, the manager of the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has bought a synthetic ice rink that could soon be up and running.
The chamber took unused state “Take it Outside” grant money to help fund the purchase and donate the rink to the town.
Initially, Fredette said, she had applied for a grant to “Spread the joy, not the virus” and take all the chamber’s holiday fair events that normally happen inside and move them outside. The chamber got $50,000, started planning and then learned from the state that the fair could not be held.
“We could not recoup all of (the money), but we were able to recoup some and then we had monies we did not use,” she said.
Fredette and the chamber board decided to spend the unused money on something fun to benefit the community, and the ice rink plan was born.
“We had $22,000 left in the grant and the goal was the same, to spread joy and do something for the community,” she said.
Discussion of the ice rink has been taking place for years. Fredette, a resident for 40 years, remembers when the town used to have a small skating rink.
“It was just so, so wonderful to have, so I know it’s long been a request of the community at large, so we’re just totally thrilled to be able to do this,” she said.
The town received its own share of $68,800 in “Take it Outside” grant money, which it disbursed to 18 local businesses, nonprofits and even town departments, Town Manager Jim Tierney said.
The chamber approached Tierney and Parks and Recreation Director Steve Wright about buying the rink for use at town events and by local groups.
Currently, the plan is to install it near the Parks and Recreation department on Clarke Road, on the former site of the Camp JORI swimming pool.
“We hope this ice-skating rink donation is something that can be shared with our organizational partners throughout the town, such as the Lions Club, Parks and Recreation and others for approved events,” Fredette said. “There’s just great enthusiasm around this and we’re excited to do it.”
The chamber is looking for local businesses to sponsor the rink as well. Donations are being pledged and accepted to help with shipping, platform construction and heating stations.
Any amount of money will be accepted, but the chamber also is offering three tiers of higher-level sponsorship with different benefits – Fireside Sponsor ($1,000), Spinner Sponsor ($1,200) and Champion Sponsor ($1,500). Champion sponsors, for instance, will get a banner with their logo outside on fencing at the rink for a period of one year.
Anyone interested in making a donation or becoming an official banner sponsor can call the chamber at (401) 783-7121 or e-mail pfradette@narragansettcoc.com.
Resident Al Alba said the ice skating rink was the realization of a dream of his father, Al Alba Sr., who recently passed away. The council honored Alba Sr., a World War II veteran and a well-known champion of Narragansett businesses and local beaches, with a proclamation at its Jan. 19 meeting.
“Thank you so much and God bless you all. We appreciate all the service you do for our family and all of us in Narragansett,” Alba said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.