NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite paid a visit to Quonset Friday morning for a tour of the General Dynamics Electric Boat facility with company President Kevin Graney and the entire Rhode Island Congressional delegation as well as Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT02) to get updates on and view firsthand the progress of the $10 billion Columbia-class submarine program, with construction taking place in Quonset, in Groton, Connecticut and in Newport News, Virginia.
“Submarines are the number one priority of the United States Navy, so (Secretary Braithwrithe’s) interest and personal involvement is deeply appreciated,” Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) said.
The group toured the facility Friday morning, viewing submarine construction facilities to see the work being done on the Columbia class, a 12-ship program to replace the current Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines at the total estimated procurement cost of $109.8 billion as of the Navy’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget, $4.2 billion secured in funding as part of the National Defense Authorization Act of FY2021 and guarantee work for Rhode Islanders at the facility for years to come.
In particular, the group got to see parts of the new one million-square-foot expanded facility at Quonset, part of an $800 million multi-year expansion project initiated by Electric Boat in 2018 where the Columbia-class and the Virginia Payload Modules (VPMs) of the Block V generation Virginia-class submarines, which were approved announced last year as part of a $22.2 billion contract between the Navy and General Dynamics Electric Boat, the largest shipbuilding contract in Navy history.
The tour, organized by Reed, who serves on the Senate’s Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, featured fellow Rhode Island delegation members Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI01) and Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI02), who is a member of the Congressional Armed Service Committee as well as the Congressional Submarine Caucus along with Courtney, who represents much of Eastern Connecticut including General Dynamics Electric Boat’s headquarters in Groton, Connecticut, where Braithwaite and Courtney headed after for a tour of that facility with members of the Connecticut delegation.
While Braithwaite did not address the media, the five congressional members gave brief remarks outside of the facility on the tour, workers and the project as a whole.
“Today we were really impressed with the facilities that are here,” Reed said. “We have the most sophisticated facilities in the world.”
Reed said the first modules for the Columbia-class were being moved into the new facilities at Quonset, which he called more efficient, more effective and the key to moving forward on the top-priority project, as well as praised the men and women of Electric Boat for their hard work and dedication to their craft, as well as ensuring the strength and capabilities of the Navy.
“One of the things that is encouraging too is that they described the constant education that is going on from pre-production training to on the job training to constant renewals of skill, so this combination of technology and incredible facilities, but most importantly, our men and women who are superb craftsmen and women who are constantly being trained is the reason that we have the number one submarine program in the world,” Reed said.
“Our submarines are the key factor in our military advantage over our adversaries,” Reed added. “We’ve lost ground in other areas, (such as) on the ground, in the air and space, but we maintain a dominance in the water and that reason is because Electric Boat and General Dynamics are with us working every day to give us that advantage.”
“It is great teamwork that we have here in the region because this is a regional effort and having the Secretary of the Navy come here and see this kind of turnout speaks volumes about the strong support in the community for the work that happens here,” Courtney said. “What we saw today with the Secretary of the Navy is that this new facility which just opened up a few months ago is now very busy, very full and again hitting all the critical targets to build the Virginia-class program as well as the Columbia program.”
Courtney praised General Dynamic Electric Boat for their continued work during the COVID-19 pandemic, with their work being declared “critical infrastructure” by the Department of Defense, as well as his Congressional partner Langevin for his work on their shared committees and caucuses, and described his pride in seeing the project coming to fruition.
“Seeing that first component of the Columbia program, which we started the process of funding back in 2008, and seeing it now become an actual reality is very exciting but we have more work ahead of us,” Courtney said.
Langevin centered his remarks and appreciation largely on the workers.
“We are so proud of the work that happens here at Electric Boat,” Langevin said. “The men and women of Electric Boat are well-trained, they’re passionate, they’re dedicated (to) building the submarines that are built here which are vital components to our national security as well as the men and women in uniform who serve, they make sure that America never ever enters a fair fight.“
Whitehouse pointed out how much influence and leadership the present congressional members have over the Navy’s submarine programs, particularly Reed and Langevin, and praised his fellow members for their efforts, including Courtney.
“(Courtney’s) an important part of the team that got these incredible boats, the most complex and impressive crafts ever to sail the seas built right here in Rhode Island and launched in Connecticut and Virginia, so we’ve got a good team in Congress to back all this work and we appreciate very much that Electric Boat and General Dynamics are here,” Whitehouse said.
Cicilline echoed many of the statements of his colleagues.
“It was terrific to host the Secretary of the Navy and be able to show off the incredible workforce here at Electric Boat and General Dynamics here in Quonset,” Cicilline said. ”We as a delegation have worked hard to make sure that we support this program because we know how important it is to our nation’s security but also to the economy of our state.”
The Columbia class subamrine is expected to be armed with up to 16 Trident D5 ballistic missiles. Each individual missile can carry up to eight 475-kiloton thermonuclear warheads capable of destroying a city.
Following the tour, Braithwaite headed to Groton to meet again with Graney as well as Courtney and the other members of the Connecticut Congressional delegation before returning to Washington.
