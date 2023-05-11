NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) held its annual award show luncheon for local shops and operations across the state last week at Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown.
Officials present at the ceremony included Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Gregg Amore, and General Treasurer James Diossa.
“This is an important week – it’s the most important week of the year at SBA because it’s our chance to loudly recognize our local entrepreneurs … These entrepreneurs truly play a central role in your communities,” New England Regional Administrator Mike Vlacich said. “Over the past few years, America has been going through a small business boom. And the numbers bear it out. Nearly 12 million people have applied to start a new business … These figures make it clear that we need to do more for small business.”
McKee during his opening remarks stressed that small businesses are the “backbone of the state.”
“Close your eyes and imagine our communities without small businesses,” McKee said. “The communities don’t work.”
President & CEO of Bullard Abrasives Craig Pickell was named Rhode Island Small Business Person of the Year and was one of 15 award winners.
Pickell is the owner, President and CEO of Bullard Abrasives, Inc. Bullard has spent 96 years designing, manufacturing, cutting, and finishing abrasive products for power tools used in metalwork and construction.
Pickell, who is a graduate of Babson College, acquired an interest in Bullard in 2000 and looked to reinvent manufacturing over a six-year period.
Pickell during the COVID-19 pandemic used the Paycheck Protection Program to maintain an 82-person staff.
The Backyard Food Company (BYFC) was named Rhode Island and New England Small Business Manufacturer of the Year. Loubnen Sukkar, the CEO of the three-employee business started a condiment business eight years ago with friend Matt McClelland. It started in their backyards and took off from there. BYFC makes 31 products; highlighted by salsa, barbecue sauce, applesauce, relish, pickles and jams.
Walco Electric Company was named Rhode Island Exporter of the Year. Ellis Waldman is the President & CEO of the company of 45 years, and today runs a 70-employee operation.
Walco is an electrical apparatus service that repairs hoists and cranes, air compressors, welders, and pumps.
The Rhode Island Minority-Owned Small Business Award went to Latte Love Café House — opened by Tony Phouaykoumpha, of Scituate. Phouaykoumpha was born in a refugee camp in Laos before relocating with his parents at the age of seven, in 1990. After working at a restaurant for 23 years, he opened his own rustic-modern inspired coffee shop with his wife, Elizabeth, in December 2018.
Wright’s Dairy Farm, Inc. of North Smithfield, was named the woman-owned small business of the year. Wright’s is a well-known dairy farm and bakery that is a fourth-generation landmark.
Almost 110 years ago, the business in 1914 started selling milk. Wright’s during the 1970s halted its milk deliveries in favor of opening its first retail store and bakery.
Wright’s ice cream sales are now a decade old.
“We would not be here if it wasn’t for our family our spouses, our children and our staff,” Wright’s co-owner Ellen Puccetti said.
Puccetti looked back on the “Got Milk” campaign, a dairy industry slogan that pushed through the 1990s and into the early 2000s – before thanking the efforts of generations that came before Wright’s.
“The campaign focused on declining milk consumption, which threatened the industry,” Puccetti said. “The campaign was truly a creative response. But, the challenges persist. And traditional milk consumption is still declining. Small business owners like us are no strangers to market volatility, always generating innovative ways to overcome challenges and evolve …
“Our vision for Wright’s Dairy Farm is to expand the brand, while remaining faithful to our core values.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.