SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Pizza lovers, especially those who go for an authentic thin, hand-tossed New York style pie, will have reason to rejoice this week in Wakefield.
They can’t see it just yet, but behind a large paper sign covering 328 Main St., Nabil Bahi and his family are putting in long hours putting the final touches on their dream of opening N.Y. Pizza of R.I., a project that’s been in the works for several years for Bahi.
“We’re coming here to start fresh and bring our food to this area,” Bahi said.
He has partnered with Rob Jones, who owns Drift surf shop on Kingstown Road, in his downtown Wakefield venture. It’s Jones’ first foray into the restaurant industry.
“I’m learning fast,” Jones said.
The new business is set to open Sunday, just a few months after Pier Pizza closed its doors at the same location, disappointing many who said it served the best pizza around.
Timing was everything for Bahi, who was looking to exit the pizza business after more than 25 years on Long Island.
“My plan was not being in the pizza business,” he said. “This pizzeria sort of fell in my lap. This opportunity was unexpected and welcomed.”
Bahi also is in the process of opening a New York Bagels shop locally in the fall.
He has owned a string of pizza shops on Long Island for 26 years. It’s a family business with his son Max, 21, handling the managerial duties of the pizzerias.
The family started coming to South County about five years ago, and Max completed his final two years of high school at Chariho. Now, Nabil Bahi is guiding his son to one day take over the business, “and allow me to retire,” he said with a chuckle.
Bahi has rented a home here for the past two years, and is in the process of fully relocating his family to Rhode Island and selling his Long Island shops.
“New York is not what it was before COVID,” he said. “We love the people here, we love the energy, the atmosphere.”
It’s a hope of his to “educate people differently on pizza,” he said.
“It’s a different type of pizza here,” he added. “It’s deep dish as opposed to hand-tossed. It is different ingredients and different quality levels than I’m used to. Basically we hope to show a different type of pizza and a whole bunch of new items that we don’t see around here like garlic knots, pinwheels, Sicilian pies, as opposed to the normal deep dish round we find. It’s a New York, hand-tossed style as opposed to a Greek deep dish.”
Max called the New York style pizza an art form.
“It takes years and years of skill to master, being able to toss a pizza in the air and create something that is in itself a piece of art,” he said.
Bahi started as a dishwasher when he was 12, moving up the restaurant ranks to prep cook, line cook and on until he turned 17 and began learning from “all the old-school Italian pizza owners.”
“They taught me a trade and a craft that nowadays is a dying breed,” he said.
Work continued Tuesday on the interior of the shop, which has been transformed from the days when it housed Pier Pizza. Service will focus mainly on take-out and delivery, with a counter along the front window where diners can sit or stand.
“You can see the transformation. Walls are gone, new walls are put up,” Jones said. “New counter tops, new flooring.”
To start, the menu will consist of pizza, salad and pizza-related items but could grow from there, Bahi said.
Among his customer favorites, Bahi said, are a margarita pizza, a different Hawaiian pie, and of course a plain.
“Whenever a pizza aficionado eats anywhere, they order a plain slice of pizza,” he said.
A key ingredient in making the pizza – besides the actual ingredients, which Bahi said will be the best – is the oven. Bahi took delivery Tuesday of a pair of locally-sourced Baker’s Pride eight-by-eight ovens, replacing smaller models.
“Now instead of 12, I can put 16 pies in the oven,” he said.
He expects to be busy right off the bat, based on the curiosity he’s seen for the business.
“I knew two or three years ago that we were meant to come here and open this, to share what we have with the community,” Bahi said. “Everybody has been so warm and helpful. We’ve had so many people peeking their heads in here already.”
