NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett is spending more money on a shared dog pound with South Kingstown than on a joint program for senior citizens.
And the dogs and cats only number about 200, while the seniors served are well over 1,000, a number that stands to increase each year as the population ages.
This interesting comparison came to light from South Kingstown Town Manager James Manni Monday night during an unusual appearance before the Narragansett Town Council, which he asked to restore a nearly $50,000 cut in senior aid for their joint program.
“We need your help to keep these high-level of services,” he told the Council and noted that the cost is about $63 each per senior citizen compared to $1,300 the council spends per dog or cat.
“I just wanted the council to know what a good deal they are getting and to keep the level funding for this year,” said Manni, also a former Narragansett town manager. Many years ago both towns started sharing senior services to save on individual costs.
At present, the South Kingstown Senior Center at 25 St. Dominic Road, serves about 3,330 town residents and about 1,500 Narragansett residents.
Last year, the Narragansett Town Council reduced a $101,134 request from South Kingstown — a “fair share” amount based on numbers served — by about $46,000 for the current budget year that started last July.
Both Manni and Narragansett officials have said that the reduction did not affect services and “will not,” Manni said, but he wanted the Council to re-instate the $46,000 so that the senior program avoids running in a deficit.
In addition, Manni, a career law enforcement officer, also has a very special attitude toward taking care of and protecting the interests of senior citizens.
Cutting Senior Programs
It is well known among politicians that cutting senior citizen programs poses significant backlash in public criticism and votes because the 65 and older population are vocal and depended-upon voters, who also favor those who support them.
So the funding reduction for seniors raises the question about why the Narragansett Town Council took that risk, Narragansett Town Council Member Jill Lawler acknowledged.
Monday night two members recanted their earlier vote in a 4-1 approval to restore the $46,000 for the seniors in Narragansett. However, Ewa Dzwierzynski, Council president, held to her opposition.
Members Deborah Kopech and Susan Cicilline-Buonanno reversed themselves and joined Council newcomers Lawler and Steven Ferrandi to fully fund the two towns’ joint senior program.
Lawler said, “There’s something going on here” because she could not get plausible answers about reasons for making a cut involving a vocal and revered constituency like senior citizens. They are also starting to become a majority of the population for the two towns.
“I tried to get to the bottom of this,” she said, recalling a meeting several weeks ago with South Kingstown officials.
When discussions turned to the reasons behind claims from Narragansett officials about “misunderstandings,” she recalled, “there was just this wall of silence. There was no misunderstanding.”
References were made Monday night by some council members that they thought the money cut was used to pay for a federally-fund meal program both towns offer. Lawler later offered instead that “It was definitely a money grab. If there were even more reasons than that, no one is talking.”
“There was something that nobody would tell me,” she added.
Manni also accented the food payment matter. “This is not about the food portion of the program because that is covered by the federal funds, but it is about all the other services that are provided,” he said in a separate interview.
Federal funding covers the costs for a meals program, which both Narragansett and South Kingstown offer to its seniors. While Narragansett provides the meals, some residents continue to go to the South Kingstown center for them.
Other services include advice and help for veterans, people on Medicare, and those suffering from various health issues, including cancer, as well as visiting nurse services and information referrals for any number of common problems.
In addition, an eight-page newsletter lists a variety of activities ranging from investing seminars, elderly tax-exemption information and blood-pressure checks to learning French, an “Intriguing Discussions” forum and a book club.
Also available are numerous exercise opportunities along with yoga and Pilates.
“There is a lot here that is offered to everyone,” Manni said, during his highly unusual appearance before another town’s elected council. Such matters are usually handled through administrative channels, including a meeting held earlier with some administrative and elected Narragansett officials.
Equally unusual was his being accompanied by high-ranking South Kingstown Town Council officials, including President Rory McEntee, Vice President Michael Marran and Member Patricia Alley.
None of the South Kingstown Town Council members spoke during the meeting, but their presence was acknowledged by their colleagues who were considering the request to reverse an earlier decision.
Lawlor proposed restoring the money for seniors for the current year and also sought to have both Narragansett and South Kingstown officials move from a “handshake” on agreeing for contributions to an actual written agreement that provides the detail for specific services.
Narragansett’s Dzwierzynski said that she opposed restoring the money cut until more details were provided on services and costs.
Deborah Kopech, Narragansett Council member, said, “This is a very difficult issue” and did not want to “short-change” senior citizens.
Like Dzwierzynski, she wanted more data and thought that the town should survey seniors on their opinions about the joint operations, yet she decided to reverse her earlier vote.
Members agreed that building a senior center would be very costly, especially now as the town is facing increased expenses and council members may need to cut costs in the next budget and possibly raise taxes.
Lawlor sought to temper the discussion about recurring costs by pointing out that the request right now is to restore the $46,000 cut last year and during the current budget deliberations members can once again debate the funding for a proposed budget that goes into effect in July.
Manni said afterward, “The Town of South Kingstown is appreciative that the Narragansett Town Council reinstated the fair-share senior center funding for the 22-23 budget and by authorizing the development of a formal shared service (agreement) moving forward.”
“This will allow both communities to continue to provide a vast array of critical care and support to our seniors for many years to come,” he added.
