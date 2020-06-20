The state’s Superior Court has handed a victory to former Narragansett Town Council President Susan Cicilline Buonanno, who sued the current council in an effort to prevent a sale of the Belmont building, the proposed site of a new town library. The ruling by Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear means Cicilline Buonanno will be able to collect signatures in order to place a petition on the November ballot that, if passed, would block a sale. If the petition gathers enough signatures and is placed on the November ballot, would you vote in support of such a motion in order to block the town council from selling the building? Let us know by casting your vote below.

