NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Elite Physical Therapy, an Ivy Rehab Network partner, is now open in Narragansett at 14 Woodruff Ave., where the company has installed its 15th location in the state.
Dr. Julia Peterson, PT, DPT, MTC, cert. DN serves as the clinic’s director and physical therapist.
“I feel very connected to serving the South County and Narragansett community with a positive experience and friendly service,” she said. “It is one of my greatest joys to help achieve patient’s health and wellness goals.”
She has worked in outpatient physical therapy since graduating from the University of St. Augustine for the Health Sciences in 2012.
Peterson said that she strives to deliver a personal and individual treatment approach by guiding patients toward reducing pain and meaningful goals through various techniques, including manual therapy and functional exercise training.
She has specializations in both dry needling and pelvic rehabilitation. In addition, other treatments include balance and fall prevention, chronic pain, physical therapy, soft tissue mobilization, orthopedic therapy and post-surgical treatment.
Peterson said that she has a strong dedication to teaching patients how to recover from or manage the problems that bring them to her office. This includes, she added, sharing her knowledge about musculoskeletal conditions and healing to assist them in reaching their goals in recovery.
The office is accepting new patients, accepts most insurance plans, and offers convenient hours.
In just over a year, this is the second physical therapy center to open as the number of baby boomers increase and an older population — that often uses physical therapy frequently — populates South County or retire to homes here.
In August 2021 Conor Schmidt prepared to open the now-running TierOne Physical Therapy at the Salt Pond Shopping Center in Narragansett and a stone’s throw from Elite’s operation on Woodruff Avenue.
He said that in August that his search for space took him mostly to Narragansett, where he wanted to focus on the tri-town target area that offers strong potential for growth because of less competition than elsewhere.
Schmidt said he wanted to put his new business in the area and near a busy shopping plaza with a strong anchor in Stop&Shop and some other stores.
He first had to hunt around and look various other locations and all were price competitive.
“I looked at a few others, but this one offered the space and the price point for rental. It had a competitive price point with others,” said Schmidt, who has relocated from Long Island to Rhode Island to operate his physical therapy center.
“I like the location. It’s basically in a good location, has good signage and is in a high-traffic area,” he said.
Narragansett
- The town of Narragansett has seen two price-marking sales of historic homes in recent months.
Narragansett’s Lila Delman Compass realty firm said that in the town’s largest residential property transaction in the past year and a half, a 250 Ocean Road ranch built in 1993 recently sold for $5.9 million.
Lila Delman said pointed out that the sale occurred within four days of listing and closed at over $400,000 on the listing price capturing the largest residential property sale in Narragansett so far this year.
In addition, “Seafield Cottage” at 110 Boon St. recently sold for $3 million. It was built in 1887 and has undergone significant renovations. It had sold for $2.9 million, according to Davitt Design Build Inc., the South Kingstown-based company involved with the renovation.
While the interior of the home was redesigned through the project, the facade was restored to its original “timeless” form, the company said.
The renovated interior includes a two-toned kitchen with custom cabinetry and white quartzite countertops.
- The Coast Guard House has opened reservations for their seaside igloos, which are reserved by seating times which are three hours in duration. The rental fee for the igloo is $100 for the three hours.
Renovations also are bringing more character and charm to the long-standing and historic restaurant.
Formerly known as the Coast Guard House’s “covered deck,” its upstairs space has transformed into a more modern space for a unique dining experience. Upon walking in, there is a marble-top bar, glass ceiling skylight, and wine cases built right into the stone.
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors surround the room now known as the “Anchor Room.” The space can accommodate 88 guests for a seated meal, or 100 guests for a cocktail reception. It is available for private events from October through Mid-May. Afterward, the room is open to the public during the summer months.
South Kingstown
- Jayd Bun of South Kingstown was named the top restaurant in Yelp’s ranking of the top 100 eateries in New England.
Jayd Bun ranked in the top spot in Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in New England. The designation came after evaluating various considerations including volume and ratings of reviews for the past five years, between Jan. 1, 2017, and July 27, 2022, according to Yelp.
“Jayd Bun specializes in the ‘comfort food’ that chef Annie Parisi grew up with in Tianjin, China: savory pork buns with soft homemade dough, scallion pancakes with a unique spice rub, and richly flavored chef’s congee [rice porridge with chicken and ginger].
Her handmade noodles, a customer favorite, form the centerpiece of dishes such as October Noodle [with ground pork and pickled napa cabbage] and Spicy Tomato Noodle [with eggs, tomato chunks, and fresh hot peppers],” the review said.
Also in the top 10 was the popular Matunuck Oyster Bar with its farm-to-table ingredients that are part of the design brought by owner Perry Rasso.
“Our restaurant offers unique dishes using our bountiful Rhode Island seafood,” he told Yelp.
- The Main Street Mexican food restaurant El Fuego has closed its doors for good, the owners reported, and do not plan to re-open in a new location. Instead, the owners reported, they are considering a food truck option that might be seen around town.
- This year marks the 51st anniversary of the South County Art Association’s Annual Holiday Pottery and Art Sale. Each year the staff and volunteers transform the historic Helme House Gallery, located at 2587 Kingstown Road in historic Kingston Village, into a holiday gift store.
On display and for sale is the work of more than 90 artist members. The sale opens on Black Friday, November 25, and runs until Sunday, December 18.
- The Kingston Chamber Music Festival, which celebrates 35 years in 2023, is seeking new leadership to guide its organization into the future.
- South Kingstown Land Trust was recently honored with the Community Impact Award at Preserve Rhode Island’s Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation on October 23rd for its ongoing preservation of the Samuel E. Perry Grist Mill.
- The Westerly Community Credit Union will be collecting donations of new, unwrapped stuffed animals and selling $1 paper medallions now thru November 30 to benefit the Minis Making A Difference charity.
Donated stuffed animals will be accepted during regular business hours at all five WCCU branches located in Westerly, Richmond, Wakefield and Coventry. All stuffed animals and donations will benefit local police and emergency departments and be made available to children when they need them most.
North Kingstown
- South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr., MBA, as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, including North Kingstown, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December of 2022 to help patients lose weight healthily and sustainably.
“I am thrilled to have someone with the knowledge base, work ethic, and character of Jim Florio join our team,” said Dr. Anthony Gallo, founder of South County Psychiatry.
“Having worked with and known him for over a decade, there is no one better who can help lead South County Psychiatry, including its new Weight and Wellness Institute, to its full potential.”
Mr. Florio previously spent 20 years working at Lifespan in various capacities, working his way up from a financial analyst to the vice president of adult psychiatry and behavioral health.
A graduate of Rhode Island College and Providence College, Florio has spent his career working with various psychiatry and behavioral health clinical leaders.
“I look forward to partnering with Dr. Gallo and everyone on the team to lead South County Psychiatry in a direction that allows us to be the largest and the best ambulatory psychiatry and behavioral health program in the region,” Florio said.
“Under our leadership we will focus on family culture, being the best place to work for all employees, equitable access to all consumers in the region, and delivering the highest quality of psychiatry, behavioral health, and weight and wellness services,” he added.
South County Psychiatry in North Kingstown is located at 420 Scrabbletown Road, Suite A.
- The North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce will host on Dec. 1 its Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony for the Town of North Kingstown to mark the 37th year for the event.
It will happen at 6 p.m. at Updike Park in Historic Wickford Village. This event includes complimentary hot chocolate, a North Kingstown Community Chorus performance, a countdown to the lighting of the tree, and a special surprise visitor.
This official tree lighting event also kicks off the Wickford Village 37th Annual Festival of lights Celebration.
Starting on Friday and concluding on Sunday, the Wickford Village Association has planned several events that include horse-drawn hayrides, visits with Santa, Elf Parade, and more.
Historic Wickford Village is a walking winter wonderland where the merchants decorate their holiday windows and hundreds of lights are displayed. Many of the shops will be open until 9 p.m. that Friday and Saturday. While in the village shopping and strolling, there are several restaurants and cafes to visit.
