SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Referendum proponents’ plan for using per-pupil calculations for skirting required school funding hasn’t been used in Rhode Island in at least the last decade, according to the Rhode Island Department of Education.
“Anecdotally, RIDE does not recall the per-pupil formula being used in the last decade,” said Ashley Cullinane, a spokeswoman for the state department, said this week.
However, the per-pupil calculation is the key to referendum proponents’ approach to a legal reduction of $1.5 million in the $55.9 million town-taxpayer contribution to next year’s school budget. Without it, the currently approved budget funding from taxpayers is required by state law.
State law requires towns to provide, at minimum, a level-funded school budget from year to year. It means no cuts below the previous year’s taxpayer-contributed amount can be given unless certain conditions are met. One is decreasing enrollment, which referendum proponents cite for bypassing the required amount that the Town Council has already approved.
Level funding is believed to fulfill a “maintenance of effort” requirement designed to prevent towns from reducing school budgets.
State law mandates “the school committee’s budget provisions of each community for current expenditures in each budget year shall provide for an amount from all sources sufficient to support the basic education program and other required/mandated expenditures.”
South Kingstown has historically used either level funding in the municipal contribution or an increase based on the needs of the school district.
According to RIDE, the per-pupil rate for maintenance of effort is a “formula dividing the number of students into most expenditures. A year-over-year comparison is made and a maximum reduction in maintenance is allowable per RIGL 16-7-23, multiplying the per-pupil cost by the year-over-year enrollment reduction.”
In 2011 enrollment in the South Kingstown school district was 3,359. The projected enrollment for 2023 is estimated to be about 2,500 students.
The rub, however, is that RIDE will also want the basic minimums of the previous year met as well as all contractual and statutory obligations, say officials.
Dorald Beasley, along with former Town Council Member Jim O’Neill, organized a petition drive that led to collecting the necessary 200 signatures to force the June 6 referendum.
School officials have pushed back against Beasley and others’ claims that the school system has “hidden” $2.1 million and can afford the reduction. Budget documents show that amount as money set aside to pay various required and mandated expenses due over the next several weeks.
After a dispute Monday night with School Superintendent Mark Prince —who asserted they were not vocal enough in defending school spending — Town Council members later agreed that they don’t believe the schools have hidden $2.1 million.
This week’s packed Town Council and School Committee meetings drew many vocal residents both supporting and opposing the referendum. Nearly 75 people jammed the Tuesday night School Committee meeting at South Kingstown High School to protest the referendum and program cuts.
School Superintendent Mark Prince has released various potential cuts, including some elementary school music programs and sports, should the proposed $1.5 million be taken from the school budget.
School and town officials also say that RIDE could jump into the fray and a lawsuit is possible with the school committee or RIDE suing the town to reinstate money considered necessary under state law for operations.
This week Prince detailed various responses to critics of the system and funding. Included are the following key points:
245 of SK’s 280 certified employees are at Step 10 – the top of the salary scale. State law requires a salary-defined schedule and maintenance of effort (whether calculated per pupil or aggregate) must include funding for all collective bargaining agreements.
The proposed budget for next year’s “out-of-district” tuition costs of $4.9 million ($2,000 per student) is 8.75% of total funds from tax collections and has increased for seven straight years. Out-of-district costs are set by the state for students in special education programs, Career and Technical Education programs, and charter schools, all mandated costs by state law.
The town’s $148,000 adjusted per-pupil special education cost continues to be the highest in RI. Expenditures for special education are mandated by state law and maintenance of effort (regardless of how it is calculated) must include funding for mandated expenditures.
In the fiscal year 2022, the school district was level funded by the town (FY 2024 is the 4th year that the school district will receive the exact same amount of local town appropriation for education). Since salary and benefits make up the majority of a school department’s budget, and there is no increase in revenue, the district must reduce staff and other expenditures to balance the budget. If the referendum passes, the school district would be forced to once again reduce staff.
The school district has closed two schools, eliminated programs, reduced expenditures, and maximized grant funding before reducing staff. The goal of “shifting” the salary and benefits of two elementary teachers to grants is a way to retain the necessary staff. If unable to support salaries out of grant funds, then the district would be forced to reduce additional staff.
All three current district contracts include the fiscal year 2022-23, so the outcome of negotiations does not affect this year’s budget. Custodial and non-certified staff contracts ended in June 2022 and are currently in mediation. The teacher contract ends in June 2023 and negotiations have started. The school department says it does not have $1.2 million left over as “our annual forecasting for salary and benefits is generated by the shared financial system (town and school) and based on actual staffing.”
There is a claim that, as currently structured, the entire cost of funding a proposed $125 million new high school will be shouldered by the taxpayers. This statement is not relevant to the referendum vote on June 6.
Debt service is not a school expenditure and does not relate to the calculation of maintenance of effort. It would be up to the town to fund debt payments, and it is up to the Town to determine how to fund debt services.
