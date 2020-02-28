NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett has agreed to lease the Windmill Building off of Clarke Road to the Narragansett Historical Society for its use as a new home.
The Town Council on Feb. 18 approved a 25-year lease of the building, which is on town land adjacent to the Narragansett Parks and Recreation offices.
The historical society will pay $1 to the town annually for the lease, which begins March 1 and terminates on Feb. 28, 2045. There is an option to renew the lease for a further 25 years as well.
“People know the Historical Society has been looking for a home and this opportunity has arisen for them,” Council President Matthew Mannix said.
The nonprofit Narragansett Historical Society was founded in 1978, with the mission of preserving the town’s history. The organization documents the history of important structures, organizes tours of historic buildings and serves as an expert resource for researchers.
On Jan. 13, the Narragansett Recreation Advisory Board voted to approve the draft lease in concept.
The board and historical society had met for several months to discuss the condition of the building before coming to an agreement.
“It’s not a historical building but it has historic value and significance in town,” Parks and Recreation Director Steve Wright said.
The town had funding in 2019 to demolish the building before the historical society stepped in, Wright said.
“We approached them a number of years ago and they were interested, but at the time they did not have the funding to rehab the building,” Wright said.
Wright said estimates to fix up the building are about $300,000, necessitating a long-term lease.
“We think it’s a good fit for the property and the historical society, and they’re going to be a good partner with us,” Wright said. “The building has great potential.”
Historical Society Vice President Robert O’Neill said the group has met several times with the Recreation Advisory Board, the planning department and had three architects and several engineers review the site. Negotiations over a lease contract also took several months.
O’Neill said there are other historic windmills in Jamestown, Middletown and East Greenwich.
“The Windmill Building, even through it was built in 1935, already has some history,” he said. “It has the potential to be another iconic structure in the town. It has the potential to add to the appeal that Narragansett has as a tourist destination. It will include Narragansett’s history, its archives, there will be all kinds of demonstrations there. And it’s an opportunity to take a building which clearly needs help.”
O’Neill said several organizations have expressed preliminary interest in funding repairs to the building, but wanted to see a long-term lease in place before committing money.
A clause in the lease would give the society two years to fund-raise before starting work on it, including making building and housing code improvements and making it handicap accessible.
“That would give them some time to fund-raise,” Jill Lawler said. “It seems like they have some good people in place on the board that have the ability to fund-raise and hopefully they will be able to exceed their goals.”
The society has operated out of what it calls a temporary location at 24 Salt Pond Road in Wakefield, just over the town line in the South Kingstown Office Park. It’s open from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.
