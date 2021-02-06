SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Land Trust is celebrating achievements on two fronts in recent fundraising efforts, thanks to contributions from donors.
The land trust announced it has reached and exceeded its $1 million goal for its Build Now Protect Forever campaign and also surpassed a $100,000 dollar-for-dollar matching grant for the program.
The land trust launched the Build Now Protect Forever campaign in January of 2020 to raise $1 million to help strengthen the nonprofit organization’s operational flexibility and stewardship capacity, South Kingstown Land Trust Chairperson Martha Day said.
“Through the exceptional generosity of the contributions received we are months away from completing the creation of a campus at Weeden Farm, locating our equipment and staff together and allowing us to serve and engage our community more fully,” Day said.
The funding is allowing the trust to build an equipment shed to store and maintain farm and land stewardship equipment. The 1,600 square-foot tractor shed will facilitate the group’s ability to tend the 170 properties in its care.
The trust also is building a 1,200 square-foot welcome center and administrative building adjacent to the equipment shed.
“The tractor shed is moments from completion and the welcome center/administrative office is close behind. COVID has added many twists and turns, but we expect to be in it this spring,” Day said.
The money raised will also be used to augment the Clarkson A. Collins Stewardship Fund, which is the financial resource that funds the perpetual management, legal defense and preservation of properties protected by the land trust. The long-term goal for the Collins Stewardship Fund is $5 million.
“We are speechless at your generosity and ownership of this project,” Day said in a message to donors.
“The Clarkson A. Collins Stewardship Fund received both campaign gifts and intended bequests from new EverGreen Society members for the long-term care and legal protection of our lands. Building this fund now is critical for protecting forever.”
More than 35 years ago, seven friends, farmers, landowners and community leaders concerned about a vanishing landscape planted the seeds and created the South Kingstown Land Trust.
Since then, the trust has established deep roots, working with community members and partner organizations to protect almost 3,000 acres of farm, forest, field, wetland and cultural landscapes. “Every precious property is unique in its size, features, uses and stewardship needs,” Day said. “Together, their web of hay fields, stone walls, oak trees, trails, swamps and habitat for butterflies, birds and other wildlife create a sense of place that we have pledged to protect now and forever. This is a charge we wholeheartedly embrace.”
Topping a long list of donors to the Build Now Protect Forever campaign is the Woodcock Charitable Fund, which gave $100,000 or more. The Champlin Foundation and the Moulder Family Foundation each donated more than $50,000.
Since its inception, the land trust has grown to protect more than 2,900 acres of open space in more than 170 properties containing farms, forest, ponds, rivers and streams, ground water aquifers and recharge areas, scenic view sheds and historic resources.
It has also forged cooperative arrangements and information transfer among private conservation groups, federal, state and local government agencies and other charitable organizations. The trust currently has more than 700 members.
In addition to the Build Now Protect Forever work, the land trust is looking to fill two positions: a full-time land management director as well as a part-time development and outreach coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.