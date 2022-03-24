SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In becoming South Kingstown’s next town manager, Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. James Manni is not only coming home, he’s coming back to a job in local government.
South Kingstown’s Town Council voted unanimously Monday to both hire Manni and approve his three-year contract.
It’s a continuation of what Manni, 60, said is a career built on public service at all levels.
“Working at the local level is pure democracy in action,” Manni said. “I’ve worked at the federal, state and local level and it’s just a joy to see it.”
He’ll begin work in Town Hall on May 2, just one weekend after his final shift as a colonel in command of the state police – April 29.
“It’s a great honor for me and I really appreciate your vote of confidence,” he told the council. “I promise you, the town council that has put their faith in me, and the residents of this beautiful town I belong to, that I will serve with integrity and transparency. And I will give a 100 percent effort every single day.”
It was a little more than three years ago that Manni left his position as town manager in Narragansett to become head of the state police, after former Gov. Gina Raimondo nominated him for the post to succeed retiring Col. Ann Assumpico.
As superintendent, Manni also has been the state’s director of the Department of Public Safety, heading up seven agencies, more than 650 employees and an annual budget of more than $140 million.
“Colonel Manni is a man of great integrity who has led this agency with the highest degree of professionalism and dedication,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “It is clear to anyone who knows him that his commitment to the Rhode Island State Police is truly remarkable, and his leadership, particularly over these past three years, has been exemplary. He raised his hand and stepped forward, serving during some of the most challenging times in our history, and the State of Rhode Island is most grateful.”
Manni listed accomplishments such as the creation of two new units within the State Police (the Traffic Safety Unit and the Special Victims Unit); commencing plans to build the agency’s first new barracks since 1931, the consolidated Southern Barracks; overhauling the agency’s promotional process; and conducting the pilot program of body-worn camera systems.
“Colonel Manni has been an incredible partner in our administration’s efforts to build safer, stronger communities,” McKee said. “We wish him well in his next endeavor, as he works to support and strengthen his own hometown of South Kingstown.”
The governor is considering Manni’s successor and will make an announcement prior to Manni’s departure.
State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee called Manni an excellent choice for the manager’s position.
“I have had the pleasure to work with Jim in his capacity as Narragansett town manager and as colonel of the R.I. State Police,” she said. “And he has demonstrated an amazing ability to tackle problems head on and find working solutions.”
South Kingstown’s council reviewed 21 applicants for the manager’s job, and considered several finalists. The council also used a public sector firm to help with the nationwide search.
The council held closed-door meetings to go over applications and conduct interviews over several months before landing on Manni as the top choice.
Terms of his contract indicate Manni will have an annual salary of $170,000, with a clause that says his salary would be adjusted to match that of the superintendent of schools, when a new one is hired.
He would receive a six-month severance package if he leaves employment at the council’s request before the three-year term is over.
A provision in his contract also gives him 80 hours of ‘management leave,’ or time off to compensate for situations where he would be working essentially around-the-clock for the town, such as a blizzard or hurricane. It’s a provision he had as manager in Narragansett but rarely used.
“Jim’s reputation and experience in leadership and government is second to none,” Council President Rory McEntee said. “His wealth of experience along with his firsthand knowledge as a resident makes him the perfect fit as our new town manager.”
During Monday’s meeting, Manni already appeared to be shifting into his new role a bit, staying to watch a lengthy council discussion of the upcoming budget and after the meeting chatting with media and with interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy.
Murphy, who took on the interim role on June 14, 2021, will return to her position as the town’s director of Leisure Services and will also be available to consult with Manni during the transition. It’s an arrangement that is similar to when she took on the job following the departure of former manager Rob Zarnetske and he provided guidance.
Professionally, Manni had a long career in public safety before becoming town manager in Narragansett in 2016.
He was a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service, and then became a Rhode Island state trooper, rising through the ranks to retire in 2015 with the rank of major after 25 years of service.
Manni has lived in South Kingstown with his wife, Tracey, for more than 22 years, and the couple raised a family here.
“South Kingstown’s never disappointed us in all the years we’ve been here, and there’s no place we’d rather live,” he said. “We’ll be here forever.”
He experienced a scare last summer, when a swarm of yellow jackets attacked him July 23 while he was trimming weeds around his pool. He went into anaphylactic shock as a result of an allergic reaction to the stings.
A 911 call by Tracey brought a South Kingstown ambulance and EMS team to his home, and Manni received timely care that he credits with saving his life.
In September he was effusive in his praise for the work of the EMS crew, and thanked them publicly at a town council meeting.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that they saved my life,” he said at the time. “I can’t say that enough.”
