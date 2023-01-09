NORTH KINGSTOWN - In a contentious and chaotic meeting Monday night, a divided School Committee argued about Interim School Superintendent Judy Paolucci, before she left the meeting, calling the situation "dangerous."
"I am going to make this easy for everyone. I cannot stay. This is dangerous," Paolucci said after more than 40 minutes of heated debate, and after the veteran administrator was the subject of vague accusations by Committee Chairwoman Erin Earle, who said she could not work with Paolucci amid unspecified violations of district policies.
Although Paolucci submitted her resignation last week effective Feb. 1, Earle wanted Paolucci out immediately. She succeeded Monday night as the five-member panel voted 4-1 to make her resignation effective immediately, leaving the district leaderless.
Parents and teachers who has packed the meeting chamber applauded Paolucci as she departed. One teacher who spoke later in the meeting called the move a "gut punch" to the district.
Whoever replaces Paolucci will be the fourth school superintendent in less than a year as the district has been rocked by continuing controversies.
Paolucci was hired as interim superintendent last November as the previous School Committee attempted to restore trust in district leadership after a string of resignations and departures. A former Smithfield superintendent whose children attended North Kingstown schools, Paolucci's hiring was approved by unanimous vote which included several of the same members still serving on the panel.
At Monday's meeting, School Committee member Jennifer Hoskins consistently voiced opposition to Earle’s push to oust Paolucci. Another member, Thomas Briody, pushed Earle for answers about her opposition to Paolucci and parried with Paolucci about her reasons for leaving.
Katherine Sipala, now serving as the interim assistant superintendent, will be the system’s senior official until a new interim superintendent is chosen to replace Paolucci as interim superintendent, but said that she sees herself only as a temporary caretaker.
"I will not be an interim superintendent…I will not do the work of a superintendent," Sipala said, noting that she, too, plans to leave in 25 days and a path forward is needed about who will succeed her.
Paolucci offered her resignation last week, saying "It is with regret that I am informing you of my resignation, effective February 1, 2023." She said that she handed the letter to School Committee Chairwoman Erin Earle who accepted it for the committee after a meeting that ended in an impasse.
"My knowledge and experience has not been valued, nor has the School Committee been a partner in the work that is necessary to move this district forward to regain its reputation and standing," Paolucci said.
For her part, Earle declined in an interview Sunday to discuss any specific problems related to Paolucci's work. At Monday night's meeting, while pushing for Paolucci’s ouster, Earle would only say, "I want to make sure we are protecting this district and the students."
"It is not the right fit right now," Earle said during the Sunday interview, but said that the committee or herself did not request the resignation. "I want someone who wants to be here. She doesn't want to be here," the chairwoman added.
Staff in school administration and others in town government familiar with the two said that they have had a contentious relationship since the start of the new committee's term in December, when Earle joined the panel and became chairwoman.
Earle said that she had tried to work cooperatively with Paolucci. At Monday's meeting, Paolucci disputed that claim.
When asked specifically about the shortcomings of Paolucci, all Earle would say was that she and the committee wanted to ensure policies were followed, that appropriate backup information came to committee members to support issues it considered and that the district prepared a budget to meet district needs. Earle declined to specify how these matters were connected to Paolucci's performance as an administrator.
Paolucci was the third superintendent to lead - and leave - the system in the past year. Her appointment in November followed the short stint of interim leader Michael Waterman. Waterman was recruited within hours of long-time Superintendent Philip Auger’s resignation in March.
Auger's own departure came in the wake of an investigation that indicated he and other administrators were slow to respond appropriately to accusations of "fat testing" on naked teen athletes. Former coach Aaron Thomas did the tests and has since been criminally charged in the matter, but has pleaded not guilty.
Paolucci was approved as interim superintendent on November 1, 2022, in a unanimous vote by the full School Committee at the time consisting of Gregory Blasbalg, Lisa Hildebrand, Jennifer Hoskins, Jennifer Lima, and Robert Case.
Monday night, Hoskins opposed accepting the resignation while Case and Lima favored replacing Paolucci. Elected in November to the committee were Earle and Thomas Briody who both favored accepting the resignation.
Sipala comes with a background of working in high-turnover situations. She was Jamestown’s head of schools for four years. Her predecessor, Al Honnen, had come out of retirement in 2006 on an interim basis after a string of superintendents proved unwilling or unable to hold the position for more than a year or two.
In 2006 she became Narragansett schools superintendent, a position in which she served for a decade before retiring. Last July she became North Kingstown interim assistant superintendent.
In the wake of the turmoil, there have been various staff resignations as well as a lack of steady leadership. Several parents and educators interviewed said that the school system is in a "serious crisis" for these and many other reasons.
"I would agree with that statement," said Earle, a teacher in communication and organizational development as well as director at the University of Rhode Island for Undergraduate Enrollment, New Student Transitions & Visitor Experience.
She said that the School Committee is focused on restoring confidence and trust in the district. A new search for a permanent superintendent will start shortly. The previous committee last summer rejected candidates while others who applied pulled out, according to officials.
Earle also declined in an earlier interview to discuss why the School Committee allowed circumstances with Paolucci to reach a point where the temporary superintendent submitted a resignation that tossed the district into turmoil again.
In a wide-ranging interview last week, Paolucci said that her relationship with Earle was "difficult" and that made it hard to focus on the work of leading the district and serving the entire school committee.
The two had different ways of running an organization, Paolucci admitted.
"From Day One, everything seemed to be adversarial. I'm at the end of my career and I don't want my reputation ruined and I didn't want to have to watch my back. We had to be partners," said Paolucci.
She also gave the school committee a memo in which she listed several on-going problems with the district.
These included a host of ongoing vacancies across numerous vital positions -- including directors for finance, human resources, pupil personnel, curriculum, assistant superintendent and superintendent.
"We are not always attracting the best of the best. Many in the state do not see the governance of the district in a positive light," she claimed.
In addition, she also offered several suggestions to improve School Committee practices, particularly pertaining to communication with district officials. In addition, she addressed several other relationship-related matters and directed a pointed suggestion to Earle.
"A superintendent should be able to reach out to the chairperson for guidance between meetings. While the chair cannot commit the committee to a decision, the support of the chair will provide confidence from other committee members about the path suggested," Paolucci wrote.
Earle declined to comment on whether she saw the memo as an overstep by superintendent. Paolucci said that it helped to define the difference between "administrative and governance" roles.
"If they have an action plan, my only hope is that they reflect on this failed relationship," Paolucci said.
Write to Bill Seymour, freelance writer covering news and feature stories, at independent.southcountylife@gmail.com.
