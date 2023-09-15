NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The largest bond proposal in North Kingstown’s history — $247.4 million for a new middle school, public safety complex and recreation center — is erupting into controversy as opponents balk over tax increases for a school plan perhaps not ready for voters to consider.
Town calculations estimate that a home assessed at just $450,000 — or roughly $100,000 less than the average price for a property in the current real estate market — could see a nearly 15% tax hike under the current proposal, with the estimated increase in taxes ranging from $700-$900 for such a property.
“This is a no-go for us. Many people want a separate and single vote on the school project. It should not go forward,” said Megan Reilly, a member of the NkMegabond.org opposition group founded by her and local residents Edward Renehan and Rickey Thompson.
The bond vote is split into two bonds for voters to consider. One is for $222.4 million for the school and public safety complex proposals. A second is for $25 million for a recreation center and emergency shelter.
Town Council President Pro Tempore Kim Page said she believes the bonds are key to the future of the town.
“The police and fire station are must-have items for our officers and our citizens,” Page said. “North Kingstown students need a new middle school. Wickford Middle School should have been replaced years ago and Davisviile Middle will need to be renovated very soon. With the 55% state reimbursement for the school bond, now is the time for the voters to approve these necessary buildings for the health and safety of our community.”
Page, however, did not respond to a question about whether the school and public safety complex were combined to garner public approval because voter sentiment might be weaker for an expensive school project regardless of reimbursement.
That is a claim Reilly and others make about reasons town officials “manipulated” the bond design and will bring an unnecessary dramatic tax hike to meet their own objectives.
In May, when the council voted to create a single bond for a $167.4 million middle school project and a $55 million public safety complex, panel President Greg Mancini explained the town’s reasoning.
“This is a culmination of many years of neglect by town officials prior to this council. This council is going to deal with this issue,” he said, emphasizing that both are necessary projects.
The vote of the five-member board was 4-0 for support, with Mancini, a lawyer, abstaining to avoid any conflicts of interest because he represents construction companies and trades unions that handle large projects such as these proposed.
Early voting will start in about a month and both sides are ramping up public persuasion efforts to influence the town’s 21,900 eligible voters.
Critics have created a website — nkmegabond.org — to advance their opposition and hosted a meeting this week about the plan. Others are also planned, Reilly said.
Meanwhile, school officials plan their own citizen information sessions in the coming weeks — scheduled for September 26 and October 18 — to explain the three projects funded by the bonds.
Police and fire personnel are also being proactive and this week extended an invitation to the public to visit their stations to see first-hand the need for building a new public safety complex. They are offering tours and will answer questions during four planned sessions on the following dates: September 21 (5-6:30 p.m.), September 23 (8-9:30 a.m.), October 14 (8-9:30 a.m.), and October 19 (5 -6:30 p.m.)
More information from public safety advocates can be found at: https://www.nkpublicsafetybuilding.org/
Direct Choice
Reilly and other opponents maintain that voters should have a direct choice in all three projects and not be prevented from making independent decisions “for political reasons.”
“They (town and school officials) need to cool their jets on this one,” she said. “We need a comprehensive plan for the schools and we don’t have one yet. It is too early to vote on this bond.”
Opponents of the larger of the two bonds claim that the town should wait until bond rates decrease from their current 22-year high.
These costs will jack up property taxes by 12.4% or more, they claim, and will be higher when a property revaluation occurs. They also want to see more advanced design and development plans for the middle school project.
Reilly and others charge that the town — through the School Committee — is paying the Jacobs consults to use taxpayer funds to lobby residents for approval.
An August 21 letter to school officials about how a proposal for $70,000 in additional fees would be used listed “community engagement in public outreach in all that is needed to support of the referendum.”
Several town officials as well as those opposing the middle school bond looked to School Committee Chairwoman Erin Earle for her opinion on whether the middle school vote should be taken after more planning and development.
A school building committee — comprised of Page, two School Committee members, other town officials and residents — is discussing and planning for the middle school project. However, it will not oversee the building operations. It is an advisory committee only to the school committee and the School Committee makes all final decisions.
Earle would only say when asked for comment, “The Town Council made the decision on the different projects that would be voted on, so I would direct you to them for a comment on that issue.”
She referenced the two public forums and a website, www.nksd.net/page/middle-school-project, for project information.
She would not say whether she or the committee favored one combined vote or a separate vote for a proposed new middle school.
There has been much discussion about whether one large school or renovated smaller ones would meet needs and also keep a “small-town feel,” say some officials.
Some officials in town have said that emergency services personnel plan a public campaign to get approval for rebuilding worn-out and confined quarters for police and fire personnel.
Pleading for a new public safety complex is Fire Chief Scott Kettelle.
“The facility is done with its useful life,” said the chief, who also is chairman of a building study committee, in a recent interview. “I am looking to educate voters and taxpayers on this and invite them to call me to arrange a tour.”
The need to raze and build a public safety complex has been well-known in town government for many years. The problem has been officials have stared at a high debt ledger while that building and others continued to deteriorate, according to various officials.
The second bond, which Town Manager Ralph Mollis thinks is necessary but some other elected town officials don’t see as a priority, is for a $25-million proposed recreation center to meet a growing demand from citizens. It would also include an emergency shelter for use during storms and power outages.
Those are seen as critical services for senior citizens and the poor who many not have access or resources for hotels or other accommodations when they cannot remain in their homes.
