Helping cultivate music whether in beginners or others along the learning journey is the focus of a new Peace Dale Congregational Church endeavor led by Music Director Nathaniel Baker.
With the support of the church, he plans to start the PDCC Music Academy, which will offer lessons to anyone interested in developing their musical talents, he said.
“It is difficult to find private lessons for voice and some instruments. It’s hit or miss for good private instruction,” said the director who has been at the church since 2019.
The initiative came as the town of South Kingstown’s School Committee first cut — and then later restored funding for — music programs in various schools. Churches stepping in when towns step away from providing music learning opportunities is happening elsewhere in the country, too.
PDCC is now collecting the names of interested individuals to match them up with teachers. It is also collecting names of instructors wishing to make their services available.
Lessons can range from 30 to 60 minutes and will include instruction for piano, drums, violin, guitar, composition, brass instruments, woodwinds, cello and even voice.
Baker said that other instruments will also be included and lessons for them should be discussed with him.
The cost will aim to be adjustable depending on a person or family’s ability to pay, he said.
The program’s purpose aims to help make good on a church mission of giving back to the community along with promoting spiritual and personal growth.
Peace Dale Congregational Church isn’t the first church to find potential in the program.
When the Waterloo School District in Iowa cut music programs a few years ago, members and leadership at Unity Presbyterian Church saw an opportunity to partner with Kittrell Elementary School to provide music education opportunities, according to States News Service.
“No Strings Attached” became an after-school string education class for 4th and 5th graders. Students learn violin, viola or cello, taught by Unity’s pastor, the Rev. Christine Kaplunas, and 2-3 assistant teachers.
The church, which had blended with two others, saw it as a “dream is to live into our collective calling to nurture and sustain student leaders in the community through musical instruction,” according to Kaplunas in an 2017 interview.
While music education is the goal, the church also focuses on core messages of the Christian faith as well. Students receive reminders in every class that they are loved, they belong and they can do great things, according to Kaplunas.
The strong community values in Waterloo can also be found in South Kingstown.
PDCC”s Baker said that his program also aims to tap into a strong school community engagement with music, which recently surfaced with protests and the eventual reversal of cuts for school music programs.
“I noticed almost immediately when I arrived here how important music is to this community. There’s a civic pride in it, too,” he said.
Religion and music have for centuries had close ties with a connection between emotions and expressions of them in the spiritual context. While this program is not aimed at sacred music or even particular spiritual beliefs, it does tie into desire to express feelings through melodies.
Pastor Fred Evenson pointed to the congregation’s long-standing commitment to the community through helping the hungry, sponsoring the Welcome House homeless shelter, environmental conservation advocacy and other civic matters.
“We strive to be an apron-wearing, community-serving church and so it makes sense that we would reach out to our neighbors, serving up a new dish in the form of our music academy,” he said,
“I’m pleased to be the pastor of such a service oriented faith family as we make music lessons possible for anyone interested,” Evenson added.
Using the church’s mission and a community interest, Baker said he wants to reach out across the town to make the program’s availability known.
At its core, he said, he wants to match up students with instructors, costs with affordability — including church scholarships to help the needy — and desire with commitment for a positive experience that both the instructor and student have.
“If someone shows up and says we can only afford $40, what kind of instructor do we know who can meet that student’s needs for that amount and have a relationship?” he said,
Connecting in both a passion for the music, learning and teaching as well as a cost structure that is acceptable is the centerpiece to making the effort successful, he said.
“It needs to be a total win-win for both. It’s a team sport - it’s very collaborative. We see this program hopefully as a community resource,” he said.
Baker did not want to speculate on the costs individually “because we are going to take this on a case-by-case basis.”
The musical director also said that instruments are being donated by church members and that support money is being sought to help pay the costs for instruments when someone cannot afford a rental or purchase price.
He said that instructors will be recruited from a list of musicians and vocalists with whom he works in different venues in Rhode Island and Connecticut.
They will have background checks. At all times, there will people around in the church buildings when lessons are given. A website explaining the program will be linked to the church’s at peacedalechurch.org.
The program will be listed under the “Music” tab on the website.
“The greatest hope is that we can provide an opportunity for people to discover musical talent who wouldn’t ordinarily have done it,” he said.
