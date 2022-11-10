SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Democrats made a clean sweep of South Kingstown’s town council for the second time in two years on Tuesday, following a statewide trend that saw the party keep seats that threatened to go to the GOP as part of a “red wave” that ultimately fizzled.
A full slate of five Republicans couldn’t ouster the three incumbents running for re-election, who returned to their seats on the council along with two new faces.
Incumbents Deborah Bergner and Rory McEntee took the first and second spots, respectively, in the unofficial vote totals. Bergner received 7,159 votes, McEntee 7,112, according to totals from the Secretary of State’s office.
“When you run for office you hear from everybody about the issues that are important to them,” Bergner said. “It’s important that we listen to them and then take action, and that’s what I hope I’ve been able to convey to people and why I run.”
They were followed by current School Committee member Michael Marran (6,566) and incumbent councilor Jessica Rose (6,545).
Newcomer Patricia Alley (6,190) rounds out the incoming council.
Heavy early voting and mail-in ballots augmented Tuesday’s in-person polling locations. Those alternate voting methods also helped statewide candidates, including Gov. Dan McKee and 2nd Congressional District candidate Seth Magaziner.
Both Democrats coasted to victory in South Kingstown, defeating GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus and Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, the Republican vying for the congressional seat held for 20 years by James Langevin.
Locally, Republicans made a concerted drive to field enough candidates this year to sweep the council – something they were unable to do in 2020. No local incumbents ran unopposed.
Candidates Greg Sweet, Alex Petrucci and David Cote have all been active in local politics and issues that affect South Kingstown, such as the school facilities plans. Newcomers Sean O’Donnell and longtime Kingston Fire Chief Nathan Barrington completed the slate.
But it appears voters were not in the mood for a wholesale re-drawing of the political landscape here.
They also returned two incumbents to South Kingstown’s School Committee, where three of seven committee seats were on the ballot this year.
Democrat Carol Vetter and independent candidate Kate Macinanti will return to the committee, along with newcomer Democrat James Restivo.
Like their town council candidate counterparts, Republicans Michael Day and Lacey McGreevy fell short.
Tuesday also was a good night for incumbent state legislators.
State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett) was jubilant about re-election just a few hours after campaigning in South Kingstown at the community center, where candidates greeted a steady stream of voters.
McEntee defeated challenger Jessica Drew Day. State Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37, South Kingstown, New Shoreham) held off challenges from Republican Raymond Gardner and independent Anita Jacobson.
Sen. Bridget Valverde, (D-Dist. 35, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett) trounced Republican challenger Doreen Costa.
They’ll be joined in the General Assembly by Victoria Gu, who won District 38, which covers a small part of western South Kingstown. Democrat Gu defeated Republican Westin Place and independent Caswell Cooke for the seat held by Republican Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere.
In other House races, Democrats Rep. Teresa Tanzi (District 34, Narragansett, South Kingstown) and Rep. Kathleen Fogarty (District 35, South Kingstown) prevailed over Republicans Catherine Canavan and William Paniccia III, respectively.
In District 36 (Charlestown, New Shoreham, South Kingstown, Westerly), where Republican Blake Filippi decided not to seek re-election, Democrat Tina Spears topped Republican John Pacheco III.
South Kingstown voters also easily approved a series of ballot questions, giving the nod to $100 million for improvements to URI’s Bay Campus, $250 million in state money for school construction projects, and $50 million in “Green Economy” bonds.
Questions 1 and 2 could soon have a direct affect on South Kingstown: Work at the Bay Campus will not only improve URI, but likely bolster the economies of its host towns, Narragansett and South Kingstown.
The town also could tap into some of the $250 million in education funding for school buildings, if the state approves new plans for South Kingstown’s aging high school and work to its elementary and middle schools.
South Kingstown also handily approved measures to allow retail cannabis sales in town and to add a third alternate member to the Zoning Board of Review.
(1) comment
Extremely unfortunate that a few of the Republicans did not get elected. The majority of the council is out of touch with the needs of the town.
