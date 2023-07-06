NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Jessica Hagen was one year into running Hagen’s Fine Art & Design, in Newport, when she met her.
It was the beginning of summer, 2006. A Saturday morning.
At that time, Hagen’s gallery was on Bellevue Avenue, across the street from the Redwood Library.
The front doors were open. Every now and then, for a fleeting second, from the foot traffic on the sidewalk, flashed a face, or outfit.
They each belonged to a soul who was either from Newport, or just visiting. Souls who were working on a life chapter or going through a transition onto the next. Who were carrying joy, sorrow, love, or a combination of all three. Who were either living or just existing.
Hagen was sitting at her desk when a blonde figure stepped inside her gallery.
The woman put her hands on her hips and looked at Hagen with a pair of dark blue eyes.
“I’m Anne Mimi Sammis,” the woman said. “And I want to have my sculpture in your gallery.”
The woman standing before Hagen at that moment was no ordinary artist.
She was not a beginner looking for a chance. And from an external view, she was not someone looking to start a thousand-mile journey with the two steps she had just taken across the threshold.
This woman, to all who knew, had been there, done that.
She was the sculptor of “He Has The Whole World In His Hands” a piece that sits on permanent exhibition at London’s Lambeth Palace, and in June 2002, was commissioned by the Archbishop of Canterbury to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee.
This was Mimi Sammis.
“And I looked at her, and I said, ‘OK,’” Hagen said. “Because I knew who she was. I knew her work, I would love to have her sculpture in my gallery.”
Two hours later, Sammis returned from a trip to Narragansett, and left her work with Hagen.
The duo never looked back.
Hagen and Sammis were business partners for almost 18 years. During that time, they showed Sammis’s sculptures and paintings. The two worked together on commissioned sculptures, creating huge displays, as big as 7-11 feet tall.
A sculpture of three girls riding a life-sized horse, for a riding farm in Portland, Ore.
Pieces that were presented at a solo show at the Manhattan Movement & Arts Center.
Exhibitions for a mother/daughter show with her daughter, Anne Patterson — an artist herself, who paints, and ribbon sculpts.
“I really learned (from Mimi) that if you really want to do something, there’s always a way,” Hagen said.
Sammis died last week, on June 27, in Narragansett, after a two-month battle with cancer. She was 82 years old.
Although Sammis is gone, her work and messages will live on. Through working with her, Hagen learned invaluable lessons about life and the perseverance it demands.
“There’s always a way to make something happen. Mimi did not know the meaning of the word ‘no,’” Hagen said, with a laugh laced with an incredulousness, as if Sammis had just told her another out-of-box plan with a straight face. “It was not in her vocabulary.”
The pair were consistently accepting big commissions. One was done for a long-time client in Connecticut.
“I said, ‘Mimi how are we going to install this?’” Hagen said. “And she said, ‘I don’t know. It’s all in divine order – we’ll figure it out.’”
A few months later, there the two stood, watching the sculpture “Rebirth Woman of Peace,” hanging from the bucket of a front-end loader, being lowered into place.
“We just made things happen,” Hagen said. “And a lot of it was Mimi’s can-do attitude.”
A Woman of Peace
Sammis was born on July 9, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Penn., and grew up in Greenwich, Conn.
For 40 years, Sammis lived in Narragansett, a South County town where her mother’s family originates.
She graduated from Westover School in Middlebury, Conn. in 1959 and studied art at Yale University and in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. She received an honorary degree of Doctor of Fine Arts from the University of Rhode Island in 2018.
Sammis was a deeply spiritual person who saw art as a means for bringing peace to others, herself, and the world.
Each morning, she would wake up and recite the St. Francis Prayer, before meditating, and painting.
At the beginning of each day, she cited the same words.
“Make me an instrument of thy peace.”
Hagen said, many could sense the positivity and spirituality that Sammis radiated.
“She really didn’t see the value in anything except peace and love,” Hagen said. “You don’t need to add any more anger and malice to an already horrible situation. It solves nothing.”
In 2010, a sculpture of Sammis’s was stolen from Four Corners Art Center in Tiverton. According to her family, while working on a replacement piece, she prayed throughout the year for the thieves and their wellbeing.
“Her attitude towards them was remarkable,” Hagen said. “She had no anger, no malice, no negative feelings.”
One year later, in 2011, Sammis unveiled “Rebirth Woman of Peace.”
Hagen said, on the morning of the dedication, one of the men who had stolen the initial sculpture met with Sammis and asked for her forgiveness, an offer she accepted. At that point, he told her he was committed to a path toward becoming sober.
“It was magic, she gave that young man such a gift … She cared about him. There was a deep sense of caring and you could see it in her eyes,” Hagen said. “That took so much courage (from the man) to show up that day and to speak to her. It was a courageous act and she rewarded him with kindness, compassion and peace.”
Forging a legacy
Sammis’s bronze sculptures typically depict dancing figures, as well as children and families.
“People would react so strongly (to her art),” Hagen said. “There was never a halfway point about buying Mimi’s sculpture. We did the Newport Flower Show together three years in a row … This woman walks up to the booth, and we had a piece of Mimi’s called ‘Embrace of Life’ right out in front of the booth. And this woman just walked up and said, ‘I have to have that. Can you ship it to Alabama?’”
Sammis also exhibited her work internationally — as her “One Thousand Years of Peace” exhibition of 30 bronze sculptures was displayed at the United Nations in 1999, and later at The Hague, Netherlands.
Sammis demonstrated her appreciation of nature through acrylic and watercolor landscapes – with the sea being her favorite subject. She would swim at Narragansett Beach, even in the fall.
At one time in her life, Sammis mainly painted. But she turned to sculpting after the death of her husband, who was killed in a car accident.
To heal, Sammis traveled to Mexico, to a foundry in San Miguel de Allende.
“She was compelled to learn how to cast bronze,” Hagen said. “It really healed her. And so, all that love that she had for her husband just was poured into the work. And she, really, just never stopped.”
Sammis’s sculptures can be found on a local stage, as well as at her Connecticut stomping grounds – at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Narragansett Beach, The Aspen Chapel, Unity Center (in Missouri), Greenwich Academy, Christ Church in Greenwich, Connecticut’s Westover School, and the Providence Children’s Museum.
Sammis also started working with PBS in 2005 — creating the series “Painting with Mimi.” A second series, “Love to Paint with Mimi” premiered in 2009. It continues to air on PBS stations nationwide. She served on the National Committee for the Performing Arts.
She volunteered at Rhode Island schools to teach arts workshops — and for almost 20 years, held weekly artist gatherings at her home — providing a space for painters, sculptors, writers, composers, poets, and dancers to share their work.
“It’s been such a great ride; I can’t even tell you. We just did so much together,” Hagen said. “I miss her intensely already, but I know she’s with me.”
Hagen was at the gym doing yoga on the morning after Sammis passed. Hagen said, she could just feel it.
“I was like, ‘I know Mimi’s gone. I know Mimi’s gone,’” she said. “And five minutes later, my phone rang.”
A friend called her and told her the news.
“Her legacy will live on in so many ways, in her words, in her arts, the experience she’s had with people, the experiences people have had with her,” Hagen said. “She’s a force for good.”
Sammis is survived by her children, Anne Patterson (Bob Potter), and Tom Patterson (Lisa Tener); her grandchildren Nell Potter, Jackson Potter, Mia Potter, Will Patterson and Luke Patterson; and her brother Jesse “Sam” Sammis.
She was preceded in death by her mother Anne “Nancy” Sammis, her father Jesse Sammis, Jr., and her brother, Peter Sammis.
Sammis’s memorial service is scheduled for July 13, at 2 p.m., at her home at 64 Thule Cove Rd.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Alcoholics Anonymous, The Nature Conversary, and the Courthouse Center for the Arts.
A love to last
A blonde woman sat in a backyard foundry, thousands of miles from home, in San Miguel de Allende, her dark blue eyes focusing intently on the bronze in front of her. Some of the artists weren’t wearing protective eye gear. Some didn’t have gloves or boots.
Bronze needs to be melted at 2,000 degrees, and the bits of it that drips while one is pouring it can ricochet.
But there Sammis sat, at a foundry in Mexico. Engrossed in her work.
There, she was a visitor going through something. A loving soul who was working through a storm of sorrow. A soul who desired to live.
Sammis’s work can be found at https://www.mimisammis.com/index.html
On her sculpture gallery page, her words echo.
“During a time of transition and reflection I had the need to express myself in a new way.
To relate to the human experience of joy, sorrow, and love.
I wanted to express the exuberance of being alive and the love between people.
I like to work with bronze because it is a very prominent medium.
Life is so fragile. I wanted my expressions of joy and love to last.”
