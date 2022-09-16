SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When you meet him, the newest member of South Kingstown’s police department might sniff you. Or lick your hand.
He loves treats and chew toys too, and being pet.
That’s OK. He gets to wear a badge.
His name is Leo, and the department’s first compassion dog is a very good boy.
Leo, a 10-week-old black and white Bernedoodle puppy, got to meet the public for the first time this week at his introduction at police headquarters.
Shaggy Leo was well-behaved, and South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan held the pup’s paw up in order to officially swear him in as a member of the force.
“Leo pay attention,” Moynihan said, before reciting the oath of office.
“I will faithfully execute the duties of a compassion dog, and I will offer love unconditionally and empathy without judgment,” Moynihan said. “I will put smiles on the faces of children and (on) hurt people who feel bad. I will be here when I’m needed and be a best friend to everyone I meet. I will try my best every day and will always be a very good boy.”
Naturally, Leo didn’t repeat the oath, but he was accepted with smiles, laughs and applause.
South Kingstown has waited with excitement for months for Leo to arrive. The police department held a naming contest for the puppy over the summer that generated social media buzz.
“The interest in this program and in this puppy has been overwhelming and we received just over 1,800 online submissions for suggested names,” Moynihan said. “In police jargon, LEO means ‘law enforcement officer,’ and we particularly liked it because it recognizes that he is an important member of our team.”
Leo’s role in South Kingstown will be as a support dog for first responders and to help the police department with outreach to children, seniors, victims of crimes and as needed for crisis response in the community.
“Studies show that a dog’s presence can help lower blood pressure and reduce anxiety, making Leo capable of doing work that few humans can accomplish,” Moynihan said. “Our officers’ well-being is paramount, and we will be asking Leo to serve as a wellness ambassador in the department and a compassion dog in our town. He has town-wide jurisdiction, and we know he is up to the task.”
Leo’s human partner – called a handler – is Community Resource Officer Bryan Monte, a six-year veteran of the department. The pup will spend his off-duty hours with Monte as well as travel around town with him on duty.
“He and Leo will make a phenomenal team. We’re proud of them and looking forward to all the good work they’ll do,” Moynihan said.
Town Manager James Manni said Leo’s presence and the compassion dog program would make the town a better place.
“This will be the most loved puppy,” Manni said. “Thirty-thousand people here have been waiting for this.”
Manni said the concept of a compassion dog is new to veteran police. But it comes at the right time, as police nationwide see a spike in mental health related calls for service.
“This beautiful puppy will help relieve a lot of stress for a lot of people,” he said. “I might have you bring him by my office every now and then.”
The state’s Crisis Intervention Team and the town’s police have developed a partnership to address behavioral health needs in the community, Thundermist Health Center and CIT program assistant Allie Welch said.
“This little guy will play a big role. Adding a compassion dog to the department is right in line with the CIT mission,” Welch added. “When morale and mental health are supported on the departmental level, it brings success into the community as well. We are so excited for SKPD and know the compassion dog is a great addition to their team.”
Leo was donated to the department by his breeders, Michael and Kerry Buckley of Cove Angels Breeding, based in Taunton, Massachusetts.
“We are happy to donate this bernedoodle puppy to the South Kingstown Police Department in appreciation for the important work that first responders do every day,” owner Kerry Buckley said. “His sweet disposition and kind heart are perfect for this job. He and Officer Monte will be a great team for the department and this town for many years to come.”
Leo will get his food from Rumford Pet Centers.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to our community and support this very special dog,” Michael Squatrito of Rumford Pet Centers said. “We look forward to seeing Officer Monte and Leo in our stores and around South Kingstown.”
AT&T provided funding for the compassion dog program at the South Kingstown Police Department as part of its commitment to the health and wellness of first responders.
“First responders in Rhode Island and across the country deal with traumatic and high-stress events daily,” AT&T spokeswoman Patricia Jacobs said. “Public safety service comes with great personal sacrifice, and many first responders silently carry the burden. That’s where we hope this compassion dog program can help. With just a wag of the tail, compassion dogs can help decrease stress, boost morale, improve coping and so much more.”
On Monday, Leo got to meet the South Kingstown Town Council. Monte brought the puppy up to the dais in order for each councilor to say hello and pet him. Leo’s small tail began to wag when Councilwoman Deborah Bergner gave him a new squeaky chew toy.
“We’re getting a lot of calls already from the community from the schools and different businesses that can’t wait to meet him,” Moynihan said. “We’re excited about it.”
