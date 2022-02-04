NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Her passion for history, endless energy and her kindness and grace are just a few of Shirley Eastham’s qualities that friends and colleagues said they’ll remember about her.
Eastham, the president of the Narragansett Historical Society for the past 10 years, died Jan. 27 at the age of 84.
“It was always hard to believe Shirley’s chronological age, which did not seem to align with her energy or activity level,” the society said. “She was passionate about preserving and sharing Narragansett’s very rich history and finding a permanent home for the NHS.”
Eastham had a key role in driving the society’s efforts over the past several years for the nonprofit organization to find a permanent home.
In February 2020, the town agreed to lease the Windmill Building off of Clarke Road for the society to renovate and use. The society has spent the past two years fundraising to start work on it, including making building and housing code improvements and making it handicap accessible.
A resident of Narragansett since 1978, Eastham was very engaged in town causes and activities. In addition to serving as president of the Historical Society, she was active in the Narragansett Towers Committee and the Narragansett Windmill Building Committee.
Eastham had a 25-year career working at IBM in Boston in several administrative management positions. A past president of the IBM Quarter Century Club, she took an early retirement from Big Blue to devote four years fundraising as a Loaned Executive to the United Way.
She relocated to Narragansett and ran two small businesses including Eastham & Associates, a consulting group.
Eastham never stopped giving back to the community, those who knew her said.
She served as the event coordinator at the Kinney Bungalow from 2004 through 2009 and was a board member of the Narragansett Land Conservancy Trust from 2010 through 2014.
Friend Tracy Heffron worked with Eastham at the Antique Auto Show at the Land Trust barn.
“It was always a pleasure to be around Shirley, with her sweet laugh and fun personality,” Heffron said. “Shirley was so dedicated to improving our community, and will be missed by many.”
Under Eastham’s leadership, the society grew and received its charitable organization status. Members conducted a historic house tour and road race in October 2013, hosted several historical talks, and held events to generate enthusiasm. In the spring of 2014 the society undertook a strategic planning process.
In 2017, Eastham spoke in favor of plans to expand existing historic districts in town and create new ones.
“These preserved districts will help with keeping our history, our charm and our heritage,” she at the time.
Friends recalled her love of reading, writing and gardening, and her enthusiasm for tennis. Tributes and condolences described her boundless energy and joyful spirit.
“Shirley has been a larger than life cherished and much loved friend,” Michael York said. “My partner and I inherited her from my mother who thought of Shirley as one of her closest friends. Her humor, sensitivity and very presence have always been a pure delight. We even took refuge with her during Hurricane Sandy. Her loss is virtually unimaginable.”
Eastham was a daughter of the late Thomas and Annie (Bramley) Eastham. She was the sister of Joan A. Maloney and the late Thomas Eastham. She is also survived by three nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Fittingly, a reception for Eastham was scheduled for Wednesday at the Towers, following a morning service at Christ the King Church in Kingston.
