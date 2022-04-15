SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Mark Prince, who missed becoming South Kingstown’s new school superintendent more than two years ago on a close vote, will lead the district as its new top administrator.
The School Committee selected Prince on Tuesday after a months-long search. The vote was 6-1 in favor; in 2019 committee members were split 3-4 between finalists Prince and former superintendent Linda Savastano before ultimately hiring Savastano.
This time, Prince, principal of the Veterans Memorial Elementary School in Central Falls, was one of four finalists. They included Curtis Corner Middle School principal Patricia Roberts Aull, Barbara Cataldo, director of student services at the Kingsley Montessori School in Boston, and Reza Namin, superintendent of the Maine Indian Education in Calais, Maine.
“I’m very excited, humbled and I’m honored,” Prince said Tuesday. “I hope that going forward, we can continue to do good work for the community while supporting students.”
Prince has been principal in Central Falls since 2020, and also has served as a Leadership Development Coach for the Center for Leadership and Education Equity in Providence since 2018.
From 2014 to 2018, he was a professional development specialist for the Department of Defense Education Activities in Okinawa.
Prince also had jobs in several Massachusetts school systems.
He was assistant superintendent in Framingham public schools and interim superintendent for Gill-Montague Regional Schools.
Earlier in his career, he was a director of academic effectiveness in the Northampton Public Schools, director of parent and family engagement in the Randolph Public Schools and principal of the Amherst Public Schools.
Prince has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maine, Farmington, and a Master of Education degree from Boston College.
The search for a new superintendent began in earnest in mid-February, when the district hired Robert Gerardi Jr. of RJG Consulting. The firm did candidate recruitment and national advertising for the position.
Public input in the process included an online survey and focus groups by constituency. RJG also assembled a subcommittee to interview seven semifinalist candidates and narrow the field to the four finalists. The School Committee interviewed the finalists in public on April 6 and then met privately to deliberate in executive session.
“Every ballot we took, your new superintendent came out on top,” Gerardi said.
Prince received a warm welcome from school officials and the public at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I’d like to welcome Mr. Prince to SK. I truly hope as we usher in a new superintendent that this committee along with our new superintendent continues to focus on the mental health of our students,” Brian Nelson, president of the local teachers union, said. “Even more so than what we’re doing now. In my opinion, it needs to be the number one priority.”
Others said they hope he will bring improvements.
“We as a town have been without proper leadership for too long,” Elle Noordzy of Wakefield said. “Everywhere you look it’s a total mess. What I told the consultant when we had our stakeholder meeting was, I hope the superintendent is ready to weather this without the school committee, because we have four seats coming up, there could be a big shake-up.”
When initially interviewed in 2019, Prince said a superintendent can provide a clear vision for a district and also must serve as an instructional leader.
“You’ve got to know what good instruction is, you’ve got to know how to coach that into people and bring it out of them,” he said. “One of the things I like to say that I do in my current work and that I did in past roles is unleash the unlimited potential in people.”
The most important skill of a good administrator, he said, is a combination of “asking really good questions and listening,” he said.
Last June following months of controversy, Savastano left as part of a separation agreement after a pro-building project bond mailer addressed to students went to local homes. Frank Pallotta, a retired 48-year veteran educator, has served as interim superintendent since September 2021.
