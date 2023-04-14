NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Students at Hamilton Elementary on Thursday spent the eve of spring break running through block arches in the gym, building structures out of New Zealand pine, and dancing to West African music in the cafeteria, for the school’s 11th annual Science Technology Engineering Art and Math (STEAM) Day.
“It’s always for all grades, usually, before COVID, it was a whole day for everyone, but, now since we have more students in the building … now it’s half-day, so we’re doing (Grade) 3-5 in the morning and K-2 in the afternoon,” PTO President Katherine Francis said. “A full day could be a lot for some students, especially the younger kids.”
The Velocity Raptors, a robotics team from the high school presented in the afternoon, for Grades 3-5. With them, they brought robots to the library, for the next generation of robotics team members to meet their acquaintance.
The Raptors are made up of eight juniors at the high school and competes annually in the FIRST Tech Challenge — a contest where students work with robots and use them to finish a task. Over 40 teams from Rhode Island took part in the tech challenge last year. The 2023 championships were held in Warwick last month, at the New England Institute of Technology. The Raptors are fresh off competing in the Freight Frenzy, where they used the bots to carry cubes and whiffle balls.
Francis said, with the week winding down before April break and the school year’s homestretch, it’s beneficial for the students to have a change in pace right before vacation and “enhance learning in a different way.”
“It’s a fun day for everyone,” Francis said. “There are a lot of kids out today, probably because they’re out on vacation somewhere.”
The STEAM Museum presented throughout the day in the gym, and allowed students the chance to wander through various science stations at their own leisure and learn about various forms of programming.
Mobile Ed Production STEAM Museum representative Peter Betti walked through each station with the students, showing them around the various magnifying glasses and microscope.
“There’s a whole world we cannot see with our own eyes so with technology we can look at all the finer details,” he said.
The museum, through examples of plasma balls and energy sticks, supplied the students with an opportunity to explore the properties of chemistry and matter.
Betti said it’s an effective way to show the students how everyday factors work.
“(The best part) is being able to share practical examples of science in a way that the kids can relate to,” Betti said.
A Mandiani Dance workshop was held in the cafeteria, where students learned about the West African dance that celebrates ceremonies, harvests, and weddings. It’s a dance performed mainly in Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and the Ivory Coast, according to the Kentucky Arts Council. The children had the opportunity to learn about Mandiani’s drumming and dancing and understand further the kind of influence African music and dance has on United States culture today.
The CitiBlocs block party gave students the chance to learn and trial-run how to balance and build structures. Older students were taught about ratios and the importance of engineering systems that go toward constructing buildings, bridges and towers.
The day was organized by faculty members Principal Marcella Clark, Dianne Shamirian, Laurie Croteau, and Kristin Ripley-McNamar. Parent-volunteers included Francis, Kate McDermott, and Suzan Evenson.
Grades 3-5 participated in the three events during the morning, while Grades K-2 had their turn in the afternoon. Each grade level was divided into two groups, with one beginning in the art room and the other in the music room.
“Watching the kids have fun (is my favorite part),” Melissa Bjorklund, a volunteer said through the chatter of fifth-graders. “Just to see how much they enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.