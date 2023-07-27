NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A year ago the Attorney General’s office announced with much fanfare the arrest of a former North Kingstown High School coach on sexual misconduct charges, yet little has been heard publicly about the case since that time.
In the state’s online public file for court proceedings, only simple notations about closed-to-the-public pre-trial conferences are listed as well as vague references to subpoenas and “further investigation” by the judge handling the matter.
It is unclear online how far the prosecution and defense have gone to set out the facts of the matter of Thomas’s “fat testing” for reportedly 20 years on naked teen boys at North Kingstown High School.
It is equally unclear a year later whether this criminal investigation shows how much school administrators knew and when they knew it. A superintendent, assistant superintendent — who also had been the high school principal — and athletic director were among those to lose their jobs because of it.
However, one thing remains certain. Aaron Thomas isn’t budging on his innocence in the matter.
“Aaron Thomas maintains his innocence and will soon be pressing his motion to dismiss both counts based upon the lack of evidence,” his lawyer, John MacDonald, said Tuesday in an email response for comment on the case.
MacDonald also has said that parental consent forms were required and received for his free body composition testing program dubbed “fat testing.”
August 25 is the scheduled date for another pre-trial discussion on the case, including a presentation to the court of unspecified records, according to court documents.
Legal experts have said that cases like this seldom go to trial, but are settled with pleadings to lesser charges.
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office, which is prosecuting charges of sexual assault and sexual molestation provided a brief comment, but no substantive update.
It would only affirm court records showing a scheduled August 25 pre-trial meeting and that “the case is proceeding through the discovery process.” It refused any further comment.
The case also drew statewide attention to this town in 2021 because the “fat testing” had allegedly happened over 20 years. When first investigating it, The North Kingstown Police originally declined to prosecute Thomas, finding no cause for an arrest.
However, after the issue resulted in condemning reports from various investigators — including a well-respected former superior court judge hired by the Town Council — Neronha’s office became involved.
The U.S. Justice Department in 2022 opened a civil rights investigation — based on complaints from former students — to uncover a chronology of events to show what North Kingstown School officials knew about a former basketball coach’s conduct around male teen athletes.
On July 21, 2022, Neronha and the North Kingstown Police announced jointly a reversal to prosecute and arrest of Thomas. He was arraigned on Aug. 26.
Online court documents, which are sparse and provide little detail about the substance of the pre-trial conferences to the public, show that Associate Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg was assigned the case and requested various kinds of additional information to review.
She also issued no-contact orders and approved various subpoenas for records. She has had more than 13 pre-trial conferences, records show, with the attorneys involved in the case.
Lawyer Timothy Conlon represents some students alleged to have had “fat testing” by Thomas who examined and measured naked bodies of estimated hundreds of male teens during the 20 years it allegedly occurred.
His actions toward at least two students are the subject of criminal charges. In various investigative reports several students said they were apprehensive about his actions, with one calling it sexual molestation.
According to published reports and the School Committee’s statement, an alleged victim first brought the practice to the attention of school administrators in 2018.
Conlon said this week that he’s not surprised the criminal case is taking the length of time it has.
“I am counsel for these victims. I am not a party to the case. That said, we are appropriately kept informed and involved, and can say that this is not at all unexpected, given the number of years and the volume of information involved,” he said in an interview Tuesday.
“The allegations in these cases span conduct that goes back many years. Not surprisingly, this means assembling, distributing and reviewing records that take a fair amount of time. There are also issues relating to the privacy of student records that are a part of that process,” he said.
Conlon has frequently sparred with town officials over their lack of attention to allegations about Thomas’s behavior when it first surfaced. He at times accused officials of delaying action as details of the instances surfaced two years ago.
“I can at least reassure you that things are indeed proceeding to keep this on track,” he said this week.
Over a year ago Conlon filed a civil suit on behalf of a former student — identified only as John Doe 42 — who claims that in November 2015, while attending North Kingstown High School, he was asked to stand in front of Thomas, remove his clothing while Thomas placed his own head within 12-15 inches of his genitals.
“John Doe 42 was then inappropriately touched by Thomas, who placed his hands within inches of the boy’s genitals,” the suit alleges.
“As a result of the foregoing harmful and offensive touching, abuse of the coach’s position and exploitation of the child, John Doe 42 sustained emotional distress and mental suffering, requiring mental health counseling,” it maintained.
Beyond civil and criminal lawsuits, the case also brought fallout through the school system.
After school administrators learned in early 2021 that the tests were allegedly done on naked students over more than 10 years, the district took steps to terminate him.
Thomas resigned from his position in June 2021. But reports subsequently alleged that school administrators should have taken action much sooner.
The controversy resulted in the resignations of several top school officials, including Superintendent Philip Auger and Assistant Superintendent Denise Mancieri.
The former North Kingstown athletic director, who had since taken a job at a Cape Cod school, also resigned from that post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.