PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Gov. Gina M. Raimondo this week asked Rhode Islanders filing unemployment claims because of layoffs over the coronavirus crisis for patience, saying the state is doing everything it can to add more manpower and develop better technology to help streamline the claims process.
A staggering 105,000 Rhode Islanders have filed claims in just the past four weeks, which is causing a system overload for the Department of Labor and Training. To put that into perspective, only 19,786 unemployment claims were filed in Rhode Island for the entire year in 2019.
“We’ve never seen anything like this and it’s still taking us a while to process these claims,” Raimondo said at her daily briefing yesterday at the State House. “I am going to stay on this every single day until it gets better.”
At the start of the briefing, Raimondo announced three additional coronavirus-related deaths in Rhode Island, 147 new cases and 123 patients in the hospital. Rhode Island now has a total of 1,229 cases and its virus-related death toll stands at 30.
The latest deaths were two persons in their 70s and one in their 90s. One was a resident at the Oak Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pawtucket, and the two others were residents at the Golden Crest Nursing Center in North Providence.
Raimondo also announced Tuesday that she is extending her executive orders on social gatherings, dine in restaurant service, and domestic travel until May 8. She also is suspending indefinitely visits to hospitals, nursing homes, the ACI, casinos, and state parks and beaches.
Of the 105,000 unemployment claims filed with the DLT as of yesterday, more than 70,000 have already been processed, the governor said.
“We are working on improving,” she said. “Right now, it still takes between seven and 14 days from when you file to when you’ll get your check. We are working on technological solutions and hope to have faster and better technology to process this more quickly and streamline it. We’re also trying to figure out how to have more people help us do the work or maybe change the workflow so there are fewer steps in the process.”
Raimondo asked for patience, saying the state is working on ways to alleviate that strain as even more claims are filed in the coming weeks and months.
“I’m asking for a little bit of patience at a time when I realize you’re probably out of patience,” she said. “I want you to know it’s not for a lack of effort and creativity. We’re looking at all the ways we can to improve the technology, improve the workflow and work as hard as we can to make sure that you get checks in your hand as fast as you can.”
Raimondo said in order for claimants to receive their checks faster, they need to make sure their online application is filled out with accurate and complete information.
“The ones that take the most time are the ones where the application isn’t complete; there’s a discrepancy of information; or maybe the social security number is incorrect,” she said. “Those are the ones that require a human being at the Department of Labor and Training to go through the details and that takes longer.”
“If you take a little more time with a more complete and accurate application it will really speed up the time to get you the check because we’re in a place where those can be automated,” Raimondo added. “It’s the ones that are a little more complicated or with imperfect information where we have to do a manual process and that takes us more time.”
Raimondo reminded Rhode Islanders that gig economy workers, contract workers, workers for hire, small business owners and the self-employed can apply for emergency unemployment benefits online beginning yesterday.
“Unemployment insurance is now available as of today to essentially everyone in Rhode Island, so even if you are a independent contractor or you work for yourself or you own a small business and you previously couldn’t collect unemployment insurance, I want you to file now because you’re now eligible,” she said.
Raimondo says she is saddened by the growing number layoffs prompted by the coronavirus.
“I want to reassure everybody that I hear you and I’m on it,” she said. “So many people are unemployed and so many of the people who are unemployed are folks who live paycheck to paycheck as it is and now all of sudden they’ve been out of work for weeks. I really wish it didn’t have to be that way and we’re doing everything we know how to do every day to get you back to work quickly.”
